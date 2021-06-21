EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and offers room for future acquisitions

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and offers room for future acquisitions 21-Jun-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Successful renegotiation of syndicated loan Cicor is replacing the existing syndicated loan of CHF 75 million due on June 30, 2022 early and at attractive conditions and is increasing it to CHF 80 million. The new syndicated loan has a term of four years with two one-year extension options. The renewal of the revolving credit facility provides financing and liquidity security and increases Cicor's overall strategic flexibility. The syndicated loan was structured as a club deal. The banking syndicate comprises a core banking group consisting of Commerzbank AG as mandated arranger and agent, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Migros Bank AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank. Additional optional acquisition credit facility The new credit agreement also contains an optional acquisition credit line in the amount of CHF 75 million, which, in the event of a future acquisition, is to be used to finance the purchase price and the working capital of the company to be acquired. Alexander Hagemann CEO Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 E-mail: media@cicor.com Patric Schoch CFO Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 E-mail: media@cicor.com Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR Bronschhofen, June 21, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) signed a credit agreement on 18 June 2021 for a new revolving credit facility of CHF 80 million and for an additional optional acquisition credit facility of CHF 75 million. Cicor Management AG Gebenloostrasse 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland Phone: +41719137300 Fax: +41719137301 E-mail: info@cicor.com Internet: www.cicor.com ISIN: CH0008702190 Valor: 870219 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1209890 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

