    CICN   CH0008702190

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CICN)
  Report
EQS-Adhoc: Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and offers room for future acquisitions

06/21/2021 | 01:04am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan provides financing and liquidity security and offers room for future 
acquisitions 
21-Jun-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Successful renegotiation of syndicated loan 
Cicor is replacing the existing syndicated loan of CHF 75 million due on June 30, 2022 early and at attractive 
conditions and is increasing it to CHF 80 million. 
The new syndicated loan has a term of four years with two one-year extension options. The renewal of the revolving 
credit facility provides financing and liquidity security and increases Cicor's overall strategic flexibility. 
The syndicated loan was structured as a club deal. The banking syndicate comprises a core banking group consisting of 
Commerzbank AG as mandated arranger and agent, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Migros Bank 
AG and Zürcher Kantonalbank. 
Additional optional acquisition credit facility 
The new credit agreement also contains an optional acquisition credit line in the amount of CHF 75 million, which, in 
the event of a future acquisition, is to be used to finance the purchase price and the working capital of the company 
to be acquired. 
Alexander Hagemann 
CEO 
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 
E-mail: media@cicor.com 
Patric Schoch 
CFO 
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 
E-mail: media@cicor.com 
Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR 
Bronschhofen, June 21, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the 
fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic 
Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) signed a credit agreement on 18 June 2021 for a new revolving 
credit facility of CHF 80 million and for an additional optional acquisition credit facility of CHF 75 million. 
Cicor Management AG 
Gebenloostrasse 15 
9552 Bronschhofen 
Switzerland 
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the 
electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit 
boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) 
including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from 
design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss 
Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cicor Technologies Ltd 
              c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 
              9552 Bronschhofen 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41719137300 
Fax:          +41719137301 
E-mail:       info@cicor.com 
Internet:     www.cicor.com 
ISIN:         CH0008702190 
Valor:        870219 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1209890 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1209890 21-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https%3a%2f%2fgw.eqs.com%2fpublic%2fmaily%2ffile%2f850cd42f-e2df-4cfe-95a8-778087dfef4a 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209890&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 01:03 ET (05:03 GMT)

