    CICN   CH0008702190

CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CICN)
  Report
EQS-Adhoc : Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022

06/28/2021 | 01:03am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022 
28-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Patric Schoch has played a key role in the success of the company. The Board of Directors and the Management thank 
Patric Schoch for his dedication and his many years of successful work for Cicor and wish him all the best for the 
future, both professionally and personally. Together with Cicor's experienced finance and investor relations 
organization Patric Schoch will ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has yet to be determined. 
Alexander Hagemann 
CEO 
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 
E-mail: media@cicor.com 
Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR 
Bronschhofen, June 28, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the 
fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic 
Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) announces that CFO Patric Schoch (49) will leave the Group at 
his own request at the end of June 2022 to take up a new challenge outside the company. 
Cicor Management AG 
Gebenloostrasse 15 
9552 Bronschhofen 
Switzerland 
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the 
electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit 
boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) 
including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from 
design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss 
Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Cicor Technologies Ltd 
              c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 
              9552 Bronschhofen 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41719137300 
Fax:          +41719137301 
E-mail:       info@cicor.com 
Internet:     www.cicor.com 
ISIN:         CH0008702190 
Valor:        870219 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1212395 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1212395 28-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https%3a%2f%2fgw.eqs.com%2fpublic%2fmaily%2ffile%2f850cd42f-e2df-4cfe-95a8-778087dfef4a 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 230 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 15,4 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 157 M 172 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 901
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cicor Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Alexander Hagemann Chief Executive Officer
Patric Schoch Chief Financial Officer
Robert Demuth Chairman
Andreas R. Dill Vice Chairman
Erich Haefeli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD.16.56%172
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.51%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.78%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION12.22%225 765
BROADCOM INC.5.56%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.65%173 779