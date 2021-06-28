EQS-Adhoc : Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
Patric Schoch has played a key role in the success of the company. The Board of Directors and the Management thank
Patric Schoch for his dedication and his many years of successful work for Cicor and wish him all the best for the
future, both professionally and personally. Together with Cicor's experienced finance and investor relations
organization Patric Schoch will ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has yet to be determined.
Alexander Hagemann
CEO
Tel. +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com
Bronschhofen, June 28, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the
fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic
Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) announces that CFO Patric Schoch (49) will leave the Group at
his own request at the end of June 2022 to take up a new challenge outside the company.
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the
electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit
boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS)
including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from
design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
