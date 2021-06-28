EQS-Adhoc : Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022 28-Jun-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patric Schoch has played a key role in the success of the company. The Board of Directors and the Management thank Patric Schoch for his dedication and his many years of successful work for Cicor and wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and personally. Together with Cicor's experienced finance and investor relations organization Patric Schoch will ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who has yet to be determined. Alexander Hagemann CEO Tel. +41 71 913 73 00 E-mail: media@cicor.com Ad hoc announcement in pursuance of Art. 53 LR Bronschhofen, June 28, 2021 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN), a leading international technology company in the fields of printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits, printed electronics, microelectronics as well as EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services), based in Boudry (Switzerland) announces that CFO Patric Schoch (49) will leave the Group at his own request at the end of June 2022 to take up a new challenge outside the company. Cicor Management AG Gebenloostrasse 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 1900 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 9552 Bronschhofen Switzerland Phone: +41719137300 Fax: +41719137301 E-mail: info@cicor.com Internet: www.cicor.com ISIN: CH0008702190 Valor: 870219 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1212395 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

