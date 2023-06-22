Cidara Drug - Fc - Conjugates (DFCs): A New Approach To Treatment Of Cancer
James Levin, PhD, Senior Director of Preclinical Development
Employee and shareholder of Cidara Therapeutics
R E Z A F U N G I N A N D C LO U D B R EA K P RO G R A M S
REZAFUNGIN
Program
Indications
IND-Enab.
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approved
Collaborations
- Echinocandin antifungal treatment & prevention
- Positive Phase 3 data
- NDA submitted, July 2022
- Approved by FDA in March 2023
REZAFUNGIN
REZAFUNGIN
Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis
Prevention of Invasive Fungal
Disease in Blood & Marrow
Transplant Patients
(U.S) (Ex-US/Ex-Japan)
(U.S) (Ex-US/Ex-Japan)
CLOUDBREAK
- Novel immunotherapy platform: antiviral & oncology
- Clinical stage (influenza) - CD388; Phase 2a interim data released March 1, 2023
- Preclinical (oncology) - CD73; preclinical data presented at ESMO-TAT;IND-enabling studies underway
- Opportunity to drive future value
Program
Indications
Discovery
Preclinical
IND-Enab.
Phase 1
Phase 2
Collaborations
CD388
Prevention of Seasonal Influenza
(Worldwide License)
CD73
Solid Tumors
Target 2*
Solid Tumors
(Undisclosed)
Combination
Solid Tumors
DFC 1**
Combination
Solid Tumors
DFC 2**
*Targets a unique cancer pathway **Targeting multiple cancer pathways using a single DFC
D FC s A R E A N E W T H E R A P E U T I C C L A S S
Drug Fc Conjugate
Small molecule Targeting Moiety (TM)
Stable linker
Proprietary CH1-Fc hybrid domain
hIgG1
DFCs are designed to engage extracellular targets
D FC s A R E S M A L L E R T H A N m A bs , A N D A L LOW FO R P R EC I S I O N TA RG E T I N G
mAb
Small molecule TMs can selectively target
DFC
enzyme active sites/receptors
Target cell
Drug-Fc-ratio and linkers can be
tuned to maximize avidity
150 kDa
65-70 kDa
The smaller size of DFCs allows for faster and
more robust distribution to tissues
Target cell
Multi-targeting agents in a
small package
