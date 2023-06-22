Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics designed for patients facing serious diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, an intravenous formulation of an echinocandin. Rezafungin is being developed as a once-weekly, high-exposure therapy for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections. The Company's primary focus is using its Cloudbreak platform to develop a potential new class of drugs called drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs), for the prevention and treatment of serious diseases. This technology couples? potent inhibitors to a human antibody fragment to create long-acting DFCs designed to inhibit multiple disease targets. Its advanced DFC program is CD388, a long-acting antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase I and Phase IIa clinical trials.