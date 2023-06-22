Cidara Drug - Fc - Conjugates (DFCs): A New Approach To Treatment Of Cancer

James Levin, PhD, Senior Director of Preclinical Development

1

L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N

D I S C L O S U R E S

Employee and shareholder of Cidara Therapeutics

2

R E Z A F U N G I N A N D C LO U D B R EA K P RO G R A M S

REZAFUNGIN

Program

Indications

IND-Enab.

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approved

Collaborations

  • Echinocandin antifungal treatment & prevention
  • Positive Phase 3 data
  • NDA submitted, July 2022
  • Approved by FDA in March 2023

REZAFUNGIN

REZAFUNGIN

Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

Prevention of Invasive Fungal

Disease in Blood & Marrow

Transplant Patients

(U.S) (Ex-US/Ex-Japan)

(U.S) (Ex-US/Ex-Japan)

CLOUDBREAK

  • Novel immunotherapy platform: antiviral & oncology
  • Clinical stage (influenza) - CD388; Phase 2a interim data released March 1, 2023
  • Preclinical (oncology) - CD73; preclinical data presented at ESMO-TAT;IND-enabling studies underway
  • Opportunity to drive future value

Program

Indications

Discovery

Preclinical

IND-Enab.

Phase 1

Phase 2

Collaborations

CD388

Prevention of Seasonal Influenza

(Worldwide License)

CD73

Solid Tumors

Target 2*

Solid Tumors

(Undisclosed)

Combination

Solid Tumors

DFC 1**

Combination

Solid Tumors

DFC 2**

3

*Targets a unique cancer pathway **Targeting multiple cancer pathways using a single DFC

D FC s A R E A N E W T H E R A P E U T I C C L A S S

Drug Fc Conjugate

Small molecule Targeting Moiety (TM)

Stable linker

Proprietary CH1-Fc hybrid domain

hIgG1

DFCs are designed to engage extracellular targets

4

D FC s A R E S M A L L E R T H A N m A bs , A N D A L LOW FO R P R EC I S I O N TA RG E T I N G

mAb

Small molecule TMs can selectively target

DFC

enzyme active sites/receptors

Target cell

Drug-Fc-ratio and linkers can be

tuned to maximize avidity

150 kDa

65-70 kDa

The smaller size of DFCs allows for faster and

more robust distribution to tissues

Target cell

Multi-targeting agents in a

small package

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 21:13:09 UTC.