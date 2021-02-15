Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - February 2021

Log in
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

LEADING THE SCIENCE OF PROTECTION

FEBRUARY 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These slides contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "promise," "plan", "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "potential" and similar expressions (including the negative thereof), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cidara's research and development efforts; preclinical and clinical development activities; plans, projections and expectations for and the potential effectiveness, safety and benefits of, its product candidates, including rezafungin, the Cloudbreak platform and CD377; Cidara's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates; and potential ability to achieve milestones under its collaboration with Mundipharma, and receipt of the related milestone payments; and advancement of its strategic plans.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under the heading "Risk Factors."

Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CIDARA INVESTMENT THESIS

Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment

REZAFUNGIN

Treatment - Phase 3Prophylaxis - Phase 3Validation

1st antifungal under development in 14 years for treatment and prophylaxis

ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma

CLOUDBREAK AVCs

Pan-Influenza (A+B)

RSV, HIV, CoV

Modular antiviral platform for prevention & treatment

Target: 1st effective 'universal flu' product

Progressing multiple pre-clinical programs

LEADING THE SCIENCE ON ANTIFUNGAL & ANTIVIRAL PREVENTION & TREATMENT

ANTIFUNGAL PROGRAMS

Product

Indications

IND-Enabling

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Rezafungin Prevention

ANTIVIRAL PROGRAMS

IFD in Blood & Marrow Transplant Patients

Product

CD377

Prevention & Treatment

Indications

Discovery

IPnafnlu-eInnfzluae-n3zam-oSninthgsle Dose ̴4 months

Preclinical

IND-Enabling

Phase 1

CD388

Prevention & Treatment

Pan-Influenza - Single Dose ̴6 months

RSV AVC

Prevention & Treatment

RSV

HIV AVC

Prevention & Treatment

HIV

SARS-CoV-2 AVC Prevention & Treatment

SARS-CoV-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
