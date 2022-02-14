Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - February 2022
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N
F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 1
F O R WA R D - LO O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S
T h e s e s l i d e s c o n t a i n f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e m e n t s w i t h i n t h e m e a n i n g o f t h e P r i v a t e S e c u r i t i e s L i t i g a t i o n R e f o r m A c t o f 1 9 9 5 .
The words "may," "will," "estimate," "plan", "anticipate," "expect," "potential," "could," "project," and similar expressions (including the negative thereof), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cidara's research and development efforts; preclinical and clinical development activities; plans, projections and expectations for and the potential effectiveness, safety and benefits of, its product candidates, including rezafungin, CD388, and other candidates from the Cloudbreak platform; Cidara's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates directly or through third parties; and potential ability to achieve milestones under its respective collaborations with Mundipharma and Janssen, and receipt of the related milestone payments; and advancement of its strategic plans.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth
and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"') under the heading "Risk Factors."
Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
REZAFUNGIN
C I D A R A I N V E S T M E N T T H E S I S
Reza fung in
• P o s i t i v e P h a s e 3 d a t a
• N D A s u b m i s s i o n p l a n n e d m i d - 2 0 2 2
CLOUDBREAK® DRUG-Fc CONJUGATES
C loudbr ea k
• F l u P h a s e 1 p l a n n e d e a r l y 2 0 2 2
• E x p a n s i o n t o o t h e r v i r u s e s a n d o n c o l o g y
U P TO ~ $ 1 . 3 B I N P OT E N T I A L VA LU E F R O M E X I S T I N G PA R T N E R S H I P S
Program: Rezafungin | Rights: ex-US/Japan
Program: Influenza | Rights: Global
~ $ 5 6 8 M
~ $ 7 8 0 M
P h a s e 2 d a t a
P r e c l i n i c a l d a t a
• $30M upfront
• $27M upfront
• $9M equity investment
• $58M in R&D support
• $42M in development support
• $695M clin/reg/comm milestones
• $487M clin/reg/comm milestones
• Mid to high single digit royalties
• Double-digit royalties in the teens
• Right of 1st negotiation on RSV program
C I DA R A' S P I P E L I N E TA RG E T S M U LT I P L E U N M E T M E D I C A L N E E D S
REZAFUNGIN
CLOUDBREAK
CLOUDBREAK
ANTIFUNGAL
ANTIVIRAL
ONCOLOGY
