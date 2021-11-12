Log in
    CDTX   US1717571079

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - November 2021

11/12/2021
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

1

L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N

N O V E M B E R 2 0 2 1

F O R WA R D - LO O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S

T h e s e s l i d e s c o n t a i n f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e m e n t s w i t h i n t h e m e a n i n g o f t h e P r i v a t e S e c u r i t i e s L i t i g a t i o n R e f o r m A c t o f 1 9 9 5 .

The words "may," "will," "estimate," "plan",

"anticipate," "expect," "potential," "could,"

"project," and similar expressions (including the

negative thereof), are intended to identify

forward-looking statements. Because such

statements are subject to risks and uncertainties,

actual results may differ materially from those

expressed or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such statements include, but are not

limited to, statements regarding Cidara's research

and development efforts; preclinical and clinical

development activities; plans, projections and

expectations for and the potential effectiveness,

safety and benefits of, its product candidates,

including rezafungin, the Cloudbreak platform and

CD377; Cidara's ability to successfully

commercialize its product candidates; and

potential ability to achieve milestones under its

respective collaborations with Mundipharma and

Janssen, and receipt of the related milestone

payments; and advancement of its strategic plans.

This presentation also contains estimates and

other statistical data made by independent parties

and by Cidara relating to market size and growth

2

and other data about Cidara's industry. These data

involve a number of assumptions and limitations,

and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"') under the heading "Risk Factors."

Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements

contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

We have filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) (File No. 333-228268) with the SEC for the offering to which this presentation relates.

Before you invest, you should carefully read the prospectus and the prospectus supplement, when available, together with the information incorporated by reference, as well as any free writing prospectus that we or the underwriters provide you in connection with the offering, for more information about Cidara and the offering. You may obtain those documents that are filed with the SEC free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may obtain a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

REZAFUNGIN

C I D A R A I N V E S T M E N T T H E S I S

R ez a f u n g in

CLOUDBREAK® DRUG-Fc CONJUGATES

E x - U S / J a p a n p a r t n e r

P h a s e 3 d a t a

a n t i c i p a t e d e n d o f 2 0 2 1

  • N D A s u b m i s s i o n
    p l a n n e d m i d - 2 0 2 2

C lo u d b r e a k

G l o b a l p a r t n e r

F l u I N D s u b m i s s i o n a n t i c i p a t e d 1 2 / 2 1

P h a s e 1 s t a r t

a n t i c i p a t e d e a r l y 2 0 2 2

3

CONFIDENTIAL

U P TO ~ $ 1 . 3 B I N P OT E N T I A L VA LU E F R O M E X I S T I N G PA R T N E RS H I P S

Program: Rezafungin | Rights: ex-US/Japan

Program: Influenza | Rights: Global

~ $ 5 6 8 M

~ $ 7 8 0 M

P h a s e 2 d a t a

P r e c l i n i c a l d a t a

$30M upfront

$27M upfront

$9M equity investment

$58M in R&D support

$42M in development support

$695M clin/reg/comm milestones

$487M clin/reg/comm milestones

Mid to high single digit royalties

Double-digit royalties in the teens

Right of 1st negotiation on RSV program

4

C I DA R A' S P I P E L I N E TA RG E T S M U LT I P L E U N M E T M E D I C A L N E E D S

REZAFUNGIN

CLOUDBREAK

CLOUDBREAK

ANTIFUNGAL

ANTIVIRAL

ONCOLOGY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:38:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 92,6%
