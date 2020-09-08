Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.    CDTX

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

New Hope for Serious Infections

Corporate Presentation

September 2020

© Cidara Therapeutics 2020

Forward-looking statements

These slides contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether Cidara's antifungal and antiviral research will result in therapies that are superior to other products; whether Cidara's approach to infectious disease will be transformative and whether Cidara's product candidates may be successfully developed to address unmet medical needs; whether Cidara can successfully commerciali ze rezafungin, achieve projected peak

sales, and whether it will be more valuable than other types of anti-infectives; statements about the potential effectiveness, safety, and l ong-acting nature of rezafungin, whether preclinical tissue penetration data will be seen in patients, and whether it will enable fast clearance of infection, the early discharge of hospitalized patients, or transform the care of BMT patients; whether the results of the STRIVE clinical trial or the post-hoc analysis indicates a successful outcome in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial, including whether or not rezafungin will meet the primary endpoints in the ReSTORE trial; the ability of Cidara to achieve all milestones from its collaboration partner for rezafungin, Mundipharama, and receive related payments; and whether rezafungin will be effective prophylaxis for aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients. Certain statements regarding our Cloudbreak platform are also forward-looking including statements regarding whether Cidara can develop single-dose, long acting AVC for respiratory disease; whether Cidara's Cloudbreak platform can identify product candidates with intrinsic antimicrobial activity and immune engagement that will increase efficacy or represent an improvement over existing anti-infective agents; whether Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377, will achieve the major attributes believed to be needed in flu such as broad spectrum, superior resistance profile, protection for high-risk populations, expanded efficacy window, long duration of action and rapid onset of activity, or flexible administration; whether results observed in preclinical studies with Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377, will be observed in human use or represent an improvement over existing therapies, including potency and potency against highly resistant influenza strains, lower resistance, protection in immune compromised hosts, the ability to extend the treatment window, efficacy in multiple dosing routes,

potential for long-term single dose protection, and a broad safety margin; and whether Cidara's Cloudbreak platform will identify coronavirus AVCs resulting in therapies that are fast acting and long acting; whether Cidara's HIV AVC approach will yield similar results in its coronavirus AVCs, and whether Cidara can successfully identify AVCs to inhibit viral fusion in coronavirus. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel and the impacts of global health crises, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic.. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Cidara investment thesis

Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment

Rezafungin

1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis

Treatment - Phase 3

ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

Prophylaxis - Phase 3

ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting

Validation

Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma

Cloudbreak AVCs

Modular antiviral platform for prevention & treatment

Influenza A+B

Target: 1st effective 'universal flu' product

Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment

Program

Proposed Indication

Discov.

in-vitro

in-vivo

IND-enable

Ph 1

Ph 2

Ph 3

ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention

Rezafungin

Treatment of Candidemia & Invasive Candidiasis

Rezafungin

Prophylaxis of IFD in Blood & Marrow Transplant Patients

ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention

CD377

Influenza

Single-dose/~3months Prevention & Treatment

AVC-108

Influenza

Single-dose/~6months Prevention & Treatment

RSV AVC

RSV

Prevention & Treatment

HIV AVC

HIV

PEP, PrEP, Maintenance

CoV AVC

COVID-19 & Pan CoV

Prevention & Treatment

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:25pCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - September 2020
PU
09/02Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/14CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 ..
AQ
08/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/13Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Re..
GL
08/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - August 2020
PU
08/04Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual..
GL
07/28CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board July 27, ..
AQ
07/27Cidara Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -65,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,67 $
Last Close Price 3,08 $
Spread / Highest target 225%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Daruwala Chief Operating Officer
James E. Levine CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Taylor Sandison Chief Medical Officer
Les Tari Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-19.79%132
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.59%82 758
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.56%61 072
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.53.31%34 767
GENMAB A/S52.55%23 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group