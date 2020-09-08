Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - September 2020

New Hope for Serious Infections

Corporate Presentation

September 2020

These slides contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether Cidara's antifungal and antiviral research will result in therapies that are superior to other products; whether Cidara's approach to infectious disease will be transformative and whether Cidara's product candidates may be successfully developed to address unmet medical needs; whether Cidara can successfully commerciali ze rezafungin, achieve projected peak

sales, and whether it will be more valuable than other types of anti-infectives; statements about the potential effectiveness, safety, and l ong-acting nature of rezafungin, whether preclinical tissue penetration data will be seen in patients, and whether it will enable fast clearance of infection, the early discharge of hospitalized patients, or transform the care of BMT patients; whether the results of the STRIVE clinical trial or the post-hoc analysis indicates a successful outcome in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial, including whether or not rezafungin will meet the primary endpoints in the ReSTORE trial; the ability of Cidara to achieve all milestones from its collaboration partner for rezafungin, Mundipharama, and receive related payments; and whether rezafungin will be effective prophylaxis for aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients. Certain statements regarding our Cloudbreak platform are also forward-looking including statements regarding whether Cidara can develop single-dose, long acting AVC for respiratory disease; whether Cidara's Cloudbreak platform can identify product candidates with intrinsic antimicrobial activity and immune engagement that will increase efficacy or represent an improvement over existing anti-infective agents; whether Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377, will achieve the major attributes believed to be needed in flu such as broad spectrum, superior resistance profile, protection for high-risk populations, expanded efficacy window, long duration of action and rapid onset of activity, or flexible administration; whether results observed in preclinical studies with Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377, will be observed in human use or represent an improvement over existing therapies, including potency and potency against highly resistant influenza strains, lower resistance, protection in immune compromised hosts, the ability to extend the treatment window, efficacy in multiple dosing routes,

potential for long-term single dose protection, and a broad safety margin; and whether Cidara's Cloudbreak platform will identify coronavirus AVCs resulting in therapies that are fast acting and long acting; whether Cidara's HIV AVC approach will yield similar results in its coronavirus AVCs, and whether Cidara can successfully identify AVCs to inhibit viral fusion in coronavirus. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States and foreign countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; and the loss of key scientific or management personnel and the impacts of global health crises, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic.. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Cidara investment thesis

Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment

Rezafungin 1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis Treatment - Phase 3 ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis Prophylaxis - Phase 3 ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting Validation Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma Cloudbreak AVCs Modular antiviral platform for prevention & treatment Influenza A+B Target: 1st effective 'universal flu' product

Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment

Program Proposed Indication Discov. in-vitro in-vivo IND-enable Ph 1 Ph 2 Ph 3

ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention

Rezafungin Treatment of Candidemia & Invasive Candidiasis Rezafungin Prophylaxis of IFD in Blood & Marrow Transplant Patients

ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention

CD377 Influenza Single-dose/~3months Prevention & Treatment AVC-108 Influenza Single-dose/~6months Prevention & Treatment RSV AVC RSV Prevention & Treatment HIV AVC HIV PEP, PrEP, Maintenance CoV AVC COVID-19 & Pan CoV Prevention & Treatment

