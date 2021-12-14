Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDTX   US1717571079

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cidara Therapeutics : ReSTORE Phase 3 Trial Results for Rezafungin

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ReSTORE PHASE 3 TRIAL RESULTS FOR REZAFUNGIN

1

L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N

D e c 2 0 2 1

F O R WA R D - LO O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S

T h e s e s l i d e s c o n t a i n f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e m e n t s w i t h i n t h e m e a n i n g o f t h e P r i v a t e S e c u r i t i e s L i t i g a t i o n R e f o r m A c t o f 1 9 9 5 .

The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "promise," "plan", "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "potential" and similar expressions (including the negative thereof), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cidara's expectations that the ReSTORE trial data will support an NDA submission in the U.S. and similar marketing authorization submissions in other countries; the potential timing of such submissions; and the likelihood that rezafungin, if approved, will be prescribed by physicians or included in formularies or treatment guidelines.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under the heading "Risk Factors."

Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

2

R EZ A F U N G I N OV E R A L L P H A S E 3 D E V E LO P M E N T P L A N

P H A S E 3 T R E AT M E N T T R I A L

P H A S E 3 P R O P H Y L A X I S T R I A L

POTENTIAL INDICATION

Treatment of candidemia & invasive

Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida &

candidiasis

Pneumocystis in allogeneic blood and

marrow transplant patients

PHASE 3 SIZE

187 patients1 (20% NI margin)

462 patients (12.5% NI margin)

OVERALL OBJECTIVE

FDA: Day 30 All-Cause Mortality vs SOC

Day 90 Fungal free survival vs standard

of care

3 1. mITT population.

R e S T O R E P H A S E 3 T R I A L D ES I G N

  • A Phase 3, prospective, double-blind, randomized, international, multicenter trial
  • Evaluate the efficacy and safety of once-weekly IV rezafungin vs once-daily caspofungin followed by optional oral fluconazole step-down in the treatment of documented candidemia and/or IC
  • mITT population: All subjects in safety population who had documented Candida infection

Rezafungin

N= 93

400/200mg

Weekly

Caspofungin

N= 94

70/50mg

Daily

Global

Global Cure

All-Cause Mortality

End of Follow Up Period

Cure

(1° ENDPOINT - EMA)

(1° ENDPOINT - FDA)

Dose

Optional dose

Week

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Day

5

14

30

Dose

Optional dose

Week

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

4 Global Cure is defined as Clinical Cure (as assessed by the Primary Investigator), Mycological Eradication and Radiological Cure (for qualifying invasive candidiasis patients only).

R e S T O R E P H A S E 3 T R I A L R ES U LT S S U M M A RY

P r i m a r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s

  • Both the FDA All-Cause Mortality at Day 30 as well as the EMA Global Cure at Day 14 endpoints were achieved

S e c o n d a r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s

  • Early efficacy outcomes (Day 5 Global Cure, Day 5 Mycological Eradication) were either similar or trended higher in the rezafungin arm

E x p l o r a t o r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s

  • Blood cultures were cleared more quickly in the rezafungin arm though the difference was not significant
  • Duration of ICU stay was lower in the rezafungin group compared to caspofungin

S a fe t y

  • Rates of Adverse Events and Serious Adverse Events were similar between the two study arms

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:08aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : ReSTORE Phase 3 Trial Results for Rezafungin
PU
08:03aCidara Therapeutics, Mundipharma Say Fungal Infections Treatment Met Primary Goals in L..
MT
07:08aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : and Mundipharma Announce Positive Topline Results from the Global Ph..
PU
07:01aCidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Positive Topline Results from the Global P..
AQ
12/07Certain Common Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
12/07Certain Restricted Stock Units of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Ag..
CI
12/07Certain Warrants of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
11/22Cidara Therapeutics Named A San Diego Metro Area Top Workplace For The Fifth Consecutiv..
AQ
11/12CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - November 2021
PU
11/10CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,85x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,63 $
Average target price 5,83 $
Spread / Average Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Preetam Shah Chief Financial & Business Officer
Taylor Sandison Chief Medical Officer
Les Tari Senior Vice President-Research
Paul Daruwala Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-18.50%109
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.21.20%88 572
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.59%69 022
BIONTECH SE241.29%67 196
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.50%62 478
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.93%52 923