Cidara Therapeutics : ReSTORE Phase 3 Trial Results for Rezafungin
12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
ReSTORE PHASE 3 TRIAL RESULTS FOR REZAFUNGIN
1
L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N
D e c 2 0 2 1
F O R WA R D - LO O K I N G S TAT E M E N T S
T h e s e s l i d e s c o n t a i n f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e m e n t s w i t h i n t h e m e a n i n g o f t h e P r i v a t e S e c u r i t i e s L i t i g a t i o n R e f o r m A c t o f 1 9 9 5 .
The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "promise," "plan", "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "potential" and similar expressions (including the negative thereof), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cidara's expectations that the ReSTORE trial data will support an NDA submission in the U.S. and similar marketing authorization submissions in other countries; the potential timing of such submissions; and the likelihood that rezafungin, if approved, will be prescribed by physicians or included in formularies or treatment guidelines.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under the heading "Risk Factors."
Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
2
R EZ A F U N G I N OV E R A L L P H A S E 3 D E V E LO P M E N T P L A N
P H A S E 3 T R E AT M E N T T R I A L
P H A S E 3 P R O P H Y L A X I S T R I A L
POTENTIAL INDICATION
Treatment of candidemia & invasive
Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida &
candidiasis
Pneumocystis in allogeneic blood and
marrow transplant patients
PHASE 3 SIZE
187 patients1 (20% NI margin)
462 patients (12.5% NI margin)
OVERALL OBJECTIVE
FDA: Day 30 All-Cause Mortality vs SOC
Day 90 Fungal free survival vs standard
of care
3 1. mITT population.
R e S T O R E P H A S E 3 T R I A L D ES I G N
A Phase 3, prospective, double-blind, randomized, international, multicenter trial
Evaluate the efficacy and safety of once-weekly IV rezafungin vs once-daily caspofungin followed by optional oral fluconazole step-down in the treatment of documented candidemia and/or IC
mITT population: All subjects in safety population who had documentedCandida infection
Rezafungin
N= 93
400/200mg
Weekly
Caspofungin
N= 94
70/50mg
Daily
Global
Global Cure
All-Cause Mortality
End of Follow Up Period
Cure
(1° ENDPOINT - EMA)
(1° ENDPOINT - FDA)
Dose
Optional dose
Week
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Day
5
14
30
Dose
Optional dose
Week
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
4 Global Cure is defined as Clinical Cure (as assessed by the Primary Investigator), Mycological Eradication and Radiological Cure (for qualifying invasive candidiasis patients only).
R e S T O R E P H A S E 3 T R I A L R ES U LT S S U M M A RY
P r i m a r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s
Both the FDA All-Cause Mortality at Day 30 as well as the EMA Global Cure at Day 14 endpoints were achieved
S e c o n d a r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s
Early efficacy outcomes (Day 5 Global Cure, Day 5 Mycological Eradication) were either similar or trended higher in the rezafungin arm
E x p l o r a t o r y Ef f i c a c y E n d p o i n t s
Blood cultures were cleared more quickly in the rezafungin arm though the difference was not significant
Duration of ICU stay was lower in the rezafungin group compared to caspofungin
S a fe t y
Rates of Adverse Events and Serious Adverse Events were similar between the two study arms
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:02 UTC.