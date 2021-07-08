Log in
    CDTX   US1717571079

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - July 2021

07/08/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

1

L E A D I N G T H E S C I E N C E O F P R O T E C T I O N

J U LY 2 0 2 1

F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

T h e s e s l i d e s c o n t a i n f o r w a r d - l o o k i n g s t a t e m e n t s w i t h i n t h e m e a n i n g o f t h e P r i v a t e S e c u r i t i e s L i t i g a t i o n R e f o r m A c t o f 1 9 9 5 .

The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "promise," "plan", "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "potential" and similar expressions (including the negative thereof), are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cidara's research and development efforts; preclinical and clinical development activities; plans, projections and expectations for and the potential effectiveness, safety and benefits of, its product candidates, including rezafungin, the Cloudbreak platform and CD377; Cidara's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates; and potential ability to achieve milestones under its collaboration with Mundipharma, and receipt of the related milestone payments; and advancement of its strategic plans.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by Cidara relating to market size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the markets in which Cidara operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research and development activities; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals for development and commercialization, as well as changes to applicable regulatory laws in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under the heading "Risk Factors."

Additional risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Cidara's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

These slides are not intended to and do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

2

C I DA R A I N V ES T M E N T T H ES I S

L e a d i n g s c i e n c e o n l o n g - a c t i n g a n t i f u n g a l a n d a n t i v i r a l p r e v e n t i o n a n d t r e a t m e n t

REZAFUNGIN

Treatment - Phase 3

Prophylaxis - Phase 3

Validated with Deal

1st antifungal in 15 years being developed for treatment and prophylaxis indications

ReSTORE trial: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

ReSPECT trial: prevention in high-risk hematology (BMT) setting Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership

CLOUDBREAK AVCs Modular antiviral platform for prevention & treatment indications

Pan-Influenza (A+B)

Develop CD388 as potential to be 1st effective 'universal flu' product

Validated with Deal

Exclusive worldwide influenza collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

RSV, HIV, SARS-CoV-2

Progressing multiple AVC programs

3

C I DA R A' S P I P E L I N E TA RG E T S M U LT I P L E U N M E T M E D I C A L N E E D S

REZAFUNGINCLOUDBREAK

ANTIFUNGALANTIVIRAL

4

A N T I F U N G A L S A R E H I S T O R I C A L L Y H I G H G L O B A L R E V E N U E D R U G S

P e a k A n n u a l G l o b a l S a l e s ( $ M )

Diflucan 1,000

Vfend 800

Noxafil 720

Cancidas 680

Ambisome 510

Mycamine 370

Source: IQVIA for all products in their respective peak sales year, other than Noxafil (2018 Merck Annual Report) and Diflucan (www.pharmaceuticalonline.com Feb 7, 2000)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,9 M 88,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
