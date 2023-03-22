Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDTX   US1717571079

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:49:31 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1.810 USD   -8.59%
05:40pCidara gets US FDA approval for antifungal drug
RE
05:28pCidara gets US FDA approval for antifungal drug
RE
05:27pCidara Therapeutics and Melinta Therapeutics Announce FDA Approval of REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection) for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cidara gets US FDA approval for antifungal drug

03/22/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Cidara Therapeutics Inc's drug, rezafungin, to treat a group of severe fungal infections that are most commonly faced by hospitalized patients, the company said.

FDA approved the drug to treat the infections in adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options, in line with recommendations made in January by the agency's panel of outside experts, who voted 14-1 in favor of the drug's use.

Rezafungin, branded as Rezzayo, is dosed once a week for patients, who usually have to depend on daily doses as part of current standard-of-care treatment.

Antibiotics maker Melinta Therapeutics, which has commercialization rights for the drug in the U.S. market, plans to make rezafungin available this summer.

The company will announce the drug's list price closer to that time, Melinta CEO Christine Miller told Reuters before the FDA decision.

Rezzayo belongs to a class of drugs known as echinocandin, which are recommended as first-line therapy for fungal infections by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

In a late-stage study, the drug showed it was no worse compared with the current standard of care, according to Cidara.

There was a blockbuster potential for the drug to treat the "silent killer" fungal infections, cases of which are under-recorded, WBB Securities' Managing Partner Steve Brozak said ahead of the approval.

H.C. Wainwright & Co projected peak annual revenue from U.S. sales of the drug at nearly $219 million before the decision.

Government estimates show around 25,000 cases of candidemia occur in the United States each year.

Candidemia infection is caused when a yeast, candida, which generally lives inside the body or skin without causing any problems, enters the bloodstream. Invasive candidiasis is when candida spreads from the bloodstream to the heart, brain, eyes or other body parts. (Reporting by Aditya Samal and Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:40pCidara gets US FDA approval for antifungal drug
RE
05:28pCidara gets US FDA approval for antifungal drug
RE
05:27pCidara Therapeutics and Melinta Therapeutics Announce FDA Approval of REZZAYO™ (r..
BU
05:24pCidara Therapeutics and Melinta Therapeutics Announce FDA Approval of REZZAYO™ (r..
AQ
03/17North American Morning Briefing: Focus on Bank -2-
DJ
03/08Cidara therapeutics announces closing of public offerings of common stock and preferred..
AQ
03/07Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Presents Preclinical Data on CD73-Targeting Drug-FC Conjugate..
CI
03/07Cidara Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on CD73-Targeting Drug-Fc Conjugate at th..
AQ
03/07Cidara Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred..
AQ
03/06Cidara Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -30,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,90 $
Average target price 4,83 $
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Preetam Shah Chief Financial, Accounting & Business Officer
Taylor Sandison Chief Medical Officer
Les Tari Chief Scientific Officer
Shane M. Ward Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.161.80%166
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.30%81 086
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.81%77 811
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.37%33 978
BIONTECH SE-11.24%32 402
GENMAB A/S-13.40%24 061
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer