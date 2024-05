SEC/2024/81 27th May 2024 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department, Corporate Relationship Department, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Scrip Code: 532756 NSE Scrip Code: MAHINDCIE Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Notice published by way of advertisement in respect of Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting, facility of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM

Ref: Regulation 47 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

In accordance with General Circular Nos. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, 09/2023 dated 25th September, 2023 and other relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA Circulars") and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and Rules made thereunder, the Company has published a public notice by way of an advertisement in today's edition of Business Standard (in English) and Sakal (in Marathi) in respect of Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting, facility of remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM, specifying therein the matters as prescribed in the MCA Circulars.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the public notice published in the aforesaid newspapers.

For CIE Automotive India Limited

Pankaj Goyal

Company Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer,

and Head- Legal

Membership No.: F13037

CIE Automotive India Limited

(Formerly known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited) CIN: L27100MH1999PLC121285

Corporate Office

602 & 603 Amar Business Park, Baner Road, Pune - 411045, India

Tel: +91 20 29804622

Registered Office

Suite F9D, Grand Hyatt Plaza (Lobby Level), Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (E), Mumbai, India - 400055 Tel: +91 22 62411031 I Fax: +91 22 62411030 I website : www.cie-india.com I Email: contact.investors@cie-india.com