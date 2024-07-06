Queries received from shareholders before AGM and answers by management

We had also received question from shareholders before AGM

Mr. T. Srinivasan had requested to clarify:

What is our preparedness to cater to E-vehicles?

Your company is excited by the new opportunities emerging and has made significant progress in developing the EV order book. MCIE's Italian plant has received a large size order from a US based transmissions supplier to EV OEMs. MCIE's Indian operations are in dialogue with key electric OEMs, existing as well as new, in all segments and the order book developed so far is encouraging. Key products in the EV space include drivetrain parts like gears, shafts & CV joints, & chassis parts etc. At the rate of expansion and future plans of E-vehicles , rightly encouraged by the Govt of India, it appears that 50 percent of the vehicles on roads could soon be E-Vehicles.

Non-traditional powertrains like battery electric vehicles (BEVs) & hybrids etc. constitute more than a third of European light vehicle sales in Europe. BEVs were 9% of European market. Hybrids have parts used in traditional IC engine as well as electric powertrain and as such are not a risk to our product portfolio.

In India, EV penetration is just taking off on the back of FAME subsidies. But electric 2W in the month of March 2022 constituted 4% of overall 2W heelers sold in the country. Electric 4W have even lower penetration with 15000 electric 4Wheelers sold in 2021. It is expected that EV penetration in 2W segment will be faster with experts expecting that 15% of all 2W sold in FY25 will be electric. 4W will have a much slower penetration of electric vehicles with charging infrastructure in India being an issue.