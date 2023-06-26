Why M&M exited the Company, what is the impact?

It is M&M's decision and we can't comment on the same. Your company is grateful to M&M for being a co-promoter and an active member of the board since its inception.

However, the company's commercial relationship with M&M has always been at arms length. Your company is a good supplier to M&M. In turn, M&M is a strategic anchor customer for your company. There will be no impact of M&M's stake sale on this commercial relationship as long as CIE India continues to meet the requirements of M&M's sourcing teams.

Automotive Industry is open to cyclical fluctuations all over the Globe. Are there any special measures planned to mitigate this risk like for example diversification into other industries?

CIE India has presence across 3 geographies (India, Europe, Mexico), 7 technologies (forgings, castings etc.), 4 automotive end user segments (light vehicles, two wheelers, tractors & CVs) and 75+ customers of significant size. This level of diversification is a good hedge against industry cyclicality. As an example, the CY23 growth in India revenues was 13%, higher than the weighted average market growth of 9-10% and this was achieved despite two of our strategic anchor customers not growing at all. Our diversified customer base helped us achieve this result.

Is CIE Automotive India Limited contemplating to become a business conglomerate in future on the lines of TATA, Mahindra, Reliance etc? If so, are there any expansion plans for forward (like electric vehicles) or backward integration (like steel)?

We are a tier 2 component manufacturer competing on operation excellence and superior execution. Forward integration into EVs or backward integration into steel require different requirements to succeed. We are therefore not contemplating entering those segments.