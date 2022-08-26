CIECH S A : plans to distribute an interim dividend for 2022 in the amount of PLN 79 million

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. decided to pay interim dividends for 2022. The Management Board intends to make an advance payment towards the dividend in the total amount of PLN 79 million, i.e. PLN 1.50 per share. Detailed information, i.e. the final amount of the dividend, the dividend record date and the date of its payment, will be announced after preparation and on the basis of the condensed separate financial statements for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022. These statements will be published on 30 November 2022.
- The favourable financial situation of the Group and the relatively good prospects of CIECH's businesses enable us to realise our declarations on the regular payment of dividends, as stated in our latest strategy. Therefore, we decided to exercise the option of paying an interim dividend. At the same time, this decision does not affect our attitude towards potential acquisitions within the Group's core businesses or the implementation of our development and transformation projects - says Dawid Jakubowicz, President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A.
The distribution of an interim dividend is a solution provided for in the Code of Commercial Companies (article 349 par. 1). An interim dividend may be paid by a company that has sufficient own funds and recognised a profit in the previous financial year. Its amount may not be higher than half of the profit achieved since the end of the previous financial year, as disclosed in the financial statements audited by a statutory auditor, increased by reserve capitals created from profit, which may be used by the Management Board for the payment of interim dividends, and decreased by uncovered losses and own shares. The possibility of paying an interim dividend must be provided for in the company's Articles of Association.
After the first half of 2022, CIECH generated PLN 148 million of net profit from continuing operations (+14% y/y). The normalised EBITDA amounted to PLN 431 million (+5% y/y), which translates into the fulfilment of the full-year forecast at the level of 55-58%.
The intention to regularly pay dividends to shareholders is part of the latest strategy of the CIECH Group for 2022-2024.
