  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ciech S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIE   PLCIECH00018

CIECH S.A.

(CIE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:03 2022-08-26 am EDT
33.36 PLN   -6.82%
CIECH S A : plans to distribute an interim dividend for 2022 in the amount of PLN 79 million
PU
CIECH S A : Extended Consolidated Report of the CIECH Group for the first half of 2022
PU
Ciech Recommends Dividend for 2022
CI
CIECH S A : plans to distribute an interim dividend for 2022 in the amount of PLN 79 million

08/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
The Management Board of CIECH S.A. decided to pay interim dividends for 2022. The Management Board intends to make an advance payment towards the dividend in the total amount of PLN 79 million, i.e. PLN 1.50 per share. Detailed information, i.e. the final amount of the dividend, the dividend record date and the date of its payment, will be announced after preparation and on the basis of the condensed separate financial statements for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022. These statements will be published on 30 November 2022.

- The favourable financial situation of the Group and the relatively good prospects of CIECH's businesses enable us to realise our declarations on the regular payment of dividends, as stated in our latest strategy. Therefore, we decided to exercise the option of paying an interim dividend. At the same time, this decision does not affect our attitude towards potential acquisitions within the Group's core businesses or the implementation of our development and transformation projects - says Dawid Jakubowicz, President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A.

The distribution of an interim dividend is a solution provided for in the Code of Commercial Companies (article 349 par. 1). An interim dividend may be paid by a company that has sufficient own funds and recognised a profit in the previous financial year. Its amount may not be higher than half of the profit achieved since the end of the previous financial year, as disclosed in the financial statements audited by a statutory auditor, increased by reserve capitals created from profit, which may be used by the Management Board for the payment of interim dividends, and decreased by uncovered losses and own shares. The possibility of paying an interim dividend must be provided for in the company's Articles of Association.

After the first half of 2022, CIECH generated PLN 148 million of net profit from continuing operations (+14% y/y). The normalised EBITDA amounted to PLN 431 million (+5% y/y), which translates into the fulfilment of the full-year forecast at the level of 55-58%.

The intention to regularly pay dividends to shareholders is part of the latest strategy of the CIECH Group for 2022-2024.

Kontakt:

Mirosław Kuk, Rzecznik Prasowy Grupy CIECH

miroslaw.kuk@ciechgroup.com, tel. +48 723 66 86 86.

Zapraszamy do obserwowania głównych mediów społecznościowych Grupy CIECH:

LinkedIn: https://pl.linkedin.com/company/ciech-sa/,

CIECH to międzynarodowa, grupa chemiczna z silną pozycją na rynkach globalnych. Jest drugim producentem sody kalcynowanej i oczyszczonej w Unii Europejskiej, największym producentem soli warzonej w Polsce, największym dostawcą krzemianów sodu w Europie, największym polskim producentem środków ochrony roślin oraz wiodącym w Polsce producentem pianek poliuretanowych. Posiada fabryki w Polsce, Niemczech i Rumunii oraz zatrudnia ponad 3 tysiące osób w całej UE.

Od 2005 roku spółka CIECH S.A. notowana jest na Giełdzie Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie, a od 2016 roku, równocześnie, na jednej z największych giełd w Europie - Börse Frankfurt. Rozwój Grupy wspiera inwestor strategiczny - Kulczyk Investments.

Jako jeden z największych polskich eksporterów, CIECH wysyła swoje towary na niemal wszystkie kontynenty. Powstają z nich artykuły niezbędne w codziennym życiu milionów ludzi na całym świecie, dlatego Grupa jest ważnym elementem wielu gałęzi gospodarki - budownictwa, motoryzacji, rolnictwa, przemysłu chemicznego, spożywczego czy farmaceutycznego.

CIECH łączy nowoczesne podejście do biznesu z dbałością o zrównoważony rozwój. Od 2020 roku jest członkiem United Nations Global Compact - największej na świecie inicjatywy skupiającej przedsiębiorstwa odpowiedzialne społecznie, środowiskowo i ekonomicznie.

Więcej informacji o Grupie CIECH można znaleźć na stronie www.ciechgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 356 M 915 M 915 M
Net income 2022 241 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 094 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 1 887 M 396 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 255
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CIECH S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ciech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,80 PLN
Average target price 50,95 PLN
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dawid Jakubowicz Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Tomasz Kulczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Olech Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kosnik Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIECH S.A.-14.76%396
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-10.52%82 885
AIR LIQUIDE-4.98%68 686
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.40%41 023
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION26.48%34 633
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-1.64%29 593