CIECH S A : plans to distribute an interim dividend for 2022 in the amount of PLN 79 million

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. decided to pay interim dividends for 2022. The Management Board intends to make an advance payment towards the dividend in the total amount of PLN 79 million, i.e. PLN 1.50 per share. Detailed information, i.e. the final amount of the dividend, the dividend record date and the date of its payment, will be announced after preparation and on the basis of the condensed separate financial statements for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2022. These statements will be published on 30 November 2022.

- The favourable financial situation of the Group and the relatively good prospects of CIECH's businesses enable us to realise our declarations on the regular payment of dividends, as stated in our latest strategy. Therefore, we decided to exercise the option of paying an interim dividend. At the same time, this decision does not affect our attitude towards potential acquisitions within the Group's core businesses or the implementation of our development and transformation projects - says Dawid Jakubowicz, President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A.