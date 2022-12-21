Ciech S A : Specialized drones scanned the CIECH's production plant in Inowrocław for infrastructure condition and air quality

Modern drones were used at the CIECH production plant in Inowrocaw to perform a variety of tasks, including inspecting the condition of infrastructure, buildings, or waste ponds. Moreover, drones evaluated the tightness of several hundred kilometers of pipeline networks, monitored the air quality, and inventoried coal dumps. The activities of PwC's drone team will provide CIECH Soda Polska with detailed information on the condition of the infrastructure and the state of the air above the Inowrocław production plant. Furthermore, one of the results of the drone flight will be a three-dimensional map of the Inowrocław plant. The analysis using unmanned aerial vehicles is one of the first applications of this technique to inspect facilities from the chemical sector in Poland.

The flight of four drones over the production plant was carried out in early December. The devices created an accurate, three-dimensional image of the Inowrocław facility and provided comprehensive information on the state of the transmission infrastructure, rainwater ponds, or air quality. Testing with a drone equipped with a set of sensors and precision measurement equipment will provide valuable analytical data for enhancing plant operations, increasing production efficiency, and reducing environmental impact. Due to the plant's vast area of 2.5 million square meters - the size of more than 357 soccer fields - as well as the multiplicity and complexity of the production lines, it represents extremely valuable analytical material.

In total, the drones made 16 flights with an estimated distance of 50 kilometers, remained in the Inowrocław plant for 18 hours, and took nearly 3,000 photos and videos. The unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with high-resolution cameras, including thermal imaging, precision positioning systems, and sensors to test air quality for particulate matter. The analysis provided by the drones will also be an important part of efforts to reduce dust at the Inowrocław plant. Moreover, another result of this operation will be an assessment of the condition of waste ponds.

The information collected by modern drones is processed and analyzed by specialized software. The result is not only the creation of highly accurate orthophotos and numerical land cover but most importantly, the indication of the condition of infrastructure or buildings on the facility site, often in areas that are difficult to access. In addition, it was possible to create three-dimensional models of the stockpiles of raw materials used in production in order to accurately measure the inventory held.

- The usage of drones combined with digital data analysis provides instant access to a wide range of crucial data that determines the efficiency of the production process. We reach for innovative tools using the latest technology and professional expertise to increase competitiveness and reduce environmental impact - says Tomasz Molenda, President of the CIECH Soda Polska S.A.

- Drone technologies are becoming more widely used to improve the management and maintenance of industrial facilities. Moreover, their utilization has an impact on operational task optimization strategies and ESG activities. The usage of drones in hard-to-reach areas enhances worker safety, whereas analyzed indicators allow detailed monitoring of environmental impact. Together with the CIECH Group, we use our experience from projects around the world to test and implement these solutions in Poland - says Aleksander Buczkowski, Director of the Drone Powered Solutions team at PwC.

The Drone Powered Solution (DPS) team is PwC's global competence center for drone, satellite and geospatial technologies, located in Poland. DSP supports PwC's global clients in strategic, technology, and operational consulting related to these technologies. The team has carried out numerous similar drone inspections around the world, including at gas, electricity, and telecommunications network operators, as well as surveying road and rail infrastructure.

CIECH Group, as part of its 2022-2024 strategy, is increasing the efficiency of its soda business through, among other things, the use of advanced analytics methods, including machine learning and computer vision, tools to digitize production processes, the use of production line simulators, and through the work of its R&D department, developing improvements in the areas of the closed-loop economy, decarbonization of production and responsible management of natural resources.

