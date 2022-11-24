Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Ciech S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIE   PLCIECH00018

CIECH S.A.

(CIE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-11-24 pm EST
37.02 PLN   +3.01%
03:54pCiech S A : The CIECH Group revises upward forecast for 2022 – almost PLN 5.5 billion in revenue, nearly one billion in EBITDA result
PU
11/17Ciech S A : plans to pay an interim dividend for the year 2022 in the total amount of PLN 79 mln
PU
11/15Ciech Announces Dividend for 2022, Payable on December 29, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ciech S A : The CIECH Group revises upward forecast for 2022 – almost PLN 5.5 billion in revenue, nearly one billion in EBITDA result

11/24/2022 | 03:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Based on the analysis of the current market and operational situation, CIECH S.A. assesses that the Company's financial results for 2022 will be better than those presented in the forecast in April this year. The increased forecast assumes consolidated revenues in the range of PLN 5.250-5.450 million and consolidated normalized EBITDA in the range of PLN 950-990 million. The projected (N) EBITDA result is about 25 percent higher than the original (N) EBITDA forecast.

The increase in the forecast is the result of the analysis of the current operations of the Group's segments, which confirmed high demand for soda ash and soda bicarbonate, with the possibility of maintaining margins in the fourth quarter (y/y), due to adequate hedging of the prices of the main production raw materials. In addition, the result is positively influenced by the energy transformation and process optimization measures undertaken in the Soda segment. Good prospects are also shared by the Silicates segment, which is supported by the use of new, 30 percent larger production capacity and less energy-intensive production processes that should translate into better results in the fourth quarter (y/y). The prospects of the other segments were also analyzed - in particular, the availability of raw materials and other variable costs, as well as the impact of the macroeconomic environment on customers and order levels.

At the same time, there is a significant reduction in capital expenditures after the implementation of the CIECH Group's largest development program in 2019-2021. Capital expenditures in 2022 should be at the level of about PLN 450 million (compared to PLN 747 million in 2021). The CIECH Group is currently focusing on projects that improve the cost efficiency of production.

- The increase in the revenue and normalized EBITDA forecast for 2022 is the result of the successful transformation of the Group undertaken under the previous strategy. Moreover, it is a confirmation of our organizational flexibility and the professionalism of our employees in the face of a dynamically changing macroeconomic situation. We are steadily increasing the efficiency of our soda business and reaping the fruits of good development decisions in the Agro and Silicates segments, where a new energy-efficient furnace has strengthened CIECH's position as the largest supplier of silicates in Europe. We are not slowing down, we are implementing the strategy for 2022-2024, which aims to further increase efficiency, strengthen the position of the most promising businesses, and develop innovation in the Group's operations, while pursuing ambitious ESG goals. - says Dawid Jakubowicz, President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A.

CIECH will publish its results for the three quarters of 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, after the close of the trading session.

Contact:
Mirosław Kuk, Rzecznik Prasowy Grupy CIECH
miroslaw.kuk@ciechgroup.com, tel. +48 723 66 86 86.
We invite you to follow CIECH Group's main social media:
LinkedIn: https://pl.linkedin.com/company/ciech-sa/;
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RzecznikCIECH.
CIECH is an international developing chemical group with a strong position on global markets. It is the second largest manufacturer of sodium carbonate and sodium bicarbonate in the European Union, the largest manufacturer of evaporated salt in Poland, the largest supplier of sodium silicates in Europe, the largest Polish manufacturer of plant protection products, and a leading producer of polyurethane foams in Poland. Its factories are located in Poland, Germany and Romania, and it employs over 3,000 people throughout the EU.
Since 2005, CIECH S.A. has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2016, simultaneously, on one of the largest stock exchanges in Europe - Börse Frankfurt. The development of the Group is supported by its strategic investor - Kulczyk Investments.
As one of the largest Polish exporters, CIECH ships its goods to almost each continent. They are used to manufacture products necessary in the everyday life of millions of people around the world. That is why the Group is a crucial element of numerous sectors of the economy - construction, automotive, agriculture, chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries.
CIECH combines a modern business approach and care for sustainable development. Since 2020, it has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact - the world's largest initiative that brings together socially, environmentally and economically responsible businesses.
Since 2021, CIECH has been consistently implementing its ESG Strategy, which includes eight commitments in the field of climate policy, social relations and corporate governance.
More information about the CIECH Group can be found at www.ciechgroup.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 20:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIECH S.A.
03:54pCiech S A : The CIECH Group revises upward forecast for 2022 – almost PLN 5.5 billio..
PU
11/17Ciech S A : plans to pay an interim dividend for the year 2022 in the total amount of PLN ..
PU
11/15Ciech Announces Dividend for 2022, Payable on December 29, 2022
CI
10/18Ciech S A : Another CIECH Vitrosilicon investment –new warehouse in Żary in 202..
PU
10/14Ciech S A : report as the best financial statements in the “The Best Annual Report 2..
PU
09/28Ciech S A : The CIECH Group and EEW with joint terms of cooperation in the preparation pha..
PU
09/26Ciech S A : First results of CIECH Group's collaboration with start-ups
PU
09/21Ciech S A : Proplan introduces Halvetic to the Spanish plant protection market
PU
08/26Ciech S A : plans to distribute an interim dividend for 2022 in the amount of PLN 79 milli..
PU
08/26Results Of The Ciech Group After The : increase in revenues and net profit despite the dem..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 138 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net income 2022 309 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net Debt 2022 1 232 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 1 951 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 255
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CIECH S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ciech S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIECH S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,02 PLN
Average target price 44,88 PLN
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dawid Jakubowicz Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Tomasz Kulczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Olech Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kosnik Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIECH S.A.-14.43%417
AIR LIQUIDE0.46%75 596
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-28.53%66 172
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.34%37 916
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-4.49%28 684
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-21.16%21 371