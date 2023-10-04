Ciech S.A.(WSE:CIE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Ciech SA is a Poland-based holding company active in the chemicals sector. It is structured into five operating segments. The Soda segment covers the manufacturing of light and dense soda ash, evaporated salt, sodium bicarbonate and calcium chloride, used in the glass, food, detergent and pharmaceutical industries. The Organic segment produces such organic compounds as polyurethane foams, epoxy resins and polyester resins used in furniture, automotive, paints and electronics industries, as well as crop protection chemicals used in agriculture. The Silicates and Glass segment covers the production of glass and soda glaze, as well as glass packaging used in construction and food industries. The Transport segment provides rail transport services in Poland, and the Other Activities segment covers services rendered outside the Group. The Company has a number of production plants in Poland, Germany and Romania, and exports its products to more than 100 countries around the world.

Sector Commodity Chemicals