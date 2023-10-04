Ciech S.A.(WSE:CIE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Ciech S.A.(WSE:CIE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
October 04, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|54.00 PLN
|0.00%
|+2.27%
|+30.25%
Sep. 19
Ki Chemistry S.à R.L. made a bid to acquire the remaining 22.3% stake in Ciech S.A. for approximately PLN 640 million.
|CI
Sep. 07
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Ki Chemistry S.à R.L. made a bid to acquire the remaining 22.3% stake in Ciech S.A. for approximately PLN 640 million.
|CI
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
CIECH S.A. : Final dividend
|FA
Ciech Chemicals Shareholders Approve Additional Dividend, Payable on July 17, 2023
|CI
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
Ciech Announces Board Changes
|CI
Ciech Announces CEO Changes
|CI
Ki Chemistry S.à R.L. completed the acquisition of 7.08% stake in Ciech S.A..
|CI
Ki Chemistry S.à R.L. made an offer to acquire 48.86% stake in for PLN 1.4 billion
|CI
MagREEsource announced that it has received €5 million in funding from Finindus, Tangent Lines Ltd, Eit Rawmaterials Gmbh, Ciech S.A., Linsksium and other investors
|CI
MagREEsource announced that it expects to receive funding from Finindus, Tangent Lines Ltd, Eit Rawmaterials Gmbh, Ciech S.A., Linsksium and other investors
|CI
Ciech Secures Brine Supplies to 2035 in Altered Deal with Pkn Orlen - Filing
|CI
CIECH S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
Ciech S.A. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
|CI
Ciech Announces Dividend for 2022, Payable on December 29, 2022
|CI
Ciech Recommends Dividend for 2022
|CI
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
Ciech Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
|CI
Europe's energy crisis sends shockwaves through Germany's industrial heart
|RE
Ciech S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|CI
Ciech Chemicals Negotiates 2022 Soda Prices Sufficient to Cover Rising Costs & Secure Margins
|CI
Ciech and Budimex Sign Letter of Intent to Build Waste Incineration Plant
|CI
Ciech Chemicals Cuts Net Debt by Ca. PLN 238 Million Via CO2 Emission Rights Sale & Hedging
|CI
