Ciech S A : .PDF 1.1 Announcement on the clarification of item 17 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

Announcement on the clarification of item 17 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of

CIECH S.A. convened on 22 June 2021

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. herewith clarifies item 17 of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A. convened on 22 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the company in Warsaw at Wspólna 62, by replacing the item with the following new wording:

"17. Adoption of resolutions on amendments to the Articles of Association regarding among others, granting the Management Board the authorisation to increase the share capital of the Company within the limits of its authorised capital, through the issue of shares of new series and the issue of subscription warrants, with the option of excluding the right of the existing shareholders to acquire the issued shares and warrants, in part or in full, as well as to apply for admission to trading on the regulated market and dematerialisation of shares issued as part of the issue of new series and to amend the Articles of Association in connection with the exercise of the rights arising from such authorisation."

The existing wording of item 17 was as follows:

"17. Adoption of a resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association of CIECH S.A.".

In consideration of the above change, acting pursuant to § 17 section 5 of the Articles of Association of CIECH S.A., the Management Board of CIECH S.A. herewith defines the amended (clarified) agenda of the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A.:

AMENDED AGENDA: