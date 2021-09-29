Ciech S A : .pdf 1. Announcement on the convening of the Extraordinary Shareholders_ Meeting of CIECH S.A.

may request a list to be sent to him free of charge by electronic mail, providing an e-mail address to which the list must be sent. This request may be submitted in an electronic form to the e-mail address of the Company wza@ciechgroup.com.

Granting of a power of attorney and exercise of the right of vote through a representative

A shareholder may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right of vote in person or through an attorney. An attorney shall exercise all the rights of the shareholder at the Shareholders' Meeting, unless the power of attorney stipulates otherwise. An attorney may grant further powers of attorney, if allowed under the originally-granted power of attorney. An attorney may represent more than one shareholder and vote differently for each of the represented shareholders. A shareholder holding shares kept in more than one securities account may appoint separate attorneys for the purpose of exercise of rights pertaining to the shares deposited in each of such accounts. A shareholder of a public company holding shares deposited in a collective account may appoint separate attorneys to exercise the rights pertaining to the shares deposited in such account. A power of attorney to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right of vote shall require a written form or an electronic form. If an attorney at a shareholders' meeting of a public company is a member of the management board, a member of the supervisory board, a liquidator, an employee of the public company or a member of authorities or an employee of a company or a co-operative which is a subsidiary of such company, the power of attorney may authorize him to represent its Principal only during one shareholders' meeting. The attorney shall be obliged to disclose to the shareholder the circumstances indicating the existence or a possibility of existence or occurrence of a conflict of interests. The granting of further power of attorney shall be excluded. The granting of a power of attorney in an electronic form shall not require a safe electronic signature verified by means of a valid qualified certificate. The Company should be notified of the granting of an electronic power of attorney by electronic means of communication. A notification on the granting of a power of attorney in an electronic form should be made not later than a day before the Shareholders' Meeting. The Company, as part of the process of verification of validity of powers of attorney granted electronically and identification of the shareholder, may apply to the shareholder for the submission of an electronic version - a PDF-scanned file - of the power of attorney. The Company, within the system of verification of the validity of powers of attorney granted in an electronic form and of identification of the shareholder may also undertake other actions proportional to the goal thereof. The Company shall

attach the powers of attorney obtained in the aforementioned manner and printed to the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting.

10.The above provisions shall apply accordingly to the revocation of the power of attorney.