Ciech S A : .pdf 2. Resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders_ Meeting of CIECH S.A.

RESOLUTION NO. 1

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.

with its registered office in Warsaw

of ………………………………………………………………….. 2021

on the appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders

Acting pursuant to Art. 409 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it is resolved as follows:

§ 1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints, as the Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr/Ms ………………………………………………...

§ 2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:

Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:

Total number of valid votes:

Number of votes cast "in favour":

Number of votes cast "against":

Number of votes "abstaining":

This resolution will be adopted in a secretvoting.