    CIE   PLCIECH00018

CIECH S.A.

(CIE)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ciech S A : .pdf 2. Resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders_ Meeting of CIECH S.A.

09/29/2021 | 11:42am EDT
RESOLUTION NO. 1

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.

with its registered office in Warsaw

of ………………………………………………………………….. 2021

on the appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders

Acting pursuant to Art. 409 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it is resolved as follows:

§ 1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints, as the Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr/Ms ………………………………………………...

§ 2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:

Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:

Total number of valid votes:

Number of votes cast "in favour":

Number of votes cast "against":

Number of votes "abstaining":

This resolution will be adopted in a secretvoting.

RESOLUTION NO. 2

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.

with its registered office in Warsaw

of ………………………………………………………. 2021

on Adoption of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Acting pursuant to § 18 section 1 of the Rules and Regulations of the General Meeting of

Shareholders of CIECH S.A., it is resolved as follows:

§ 1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith adopts the following agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A.:

  1. The opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  2. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
  3. Confirmation that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been duly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions.
  4. Adoption of the agenda.
  5. Adoption of resolutions on changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
  6. Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

§ 2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:

Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:

Total number of valid votes:

Number of votes cast "in favour":

Number of votes cast "against":

Number of votes "abstaining":

This resolution will be adopted in a openvoting.

RESOLUTION NO. 3

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.

with its registered office in Warsaw

of …………………………………………………… 2021

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.

Acting pursuant to Art. 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 18 letter (g) of

the Articles of Association of CIECH S.A. it is resolved as follows:

§ 1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints Mr/Ms

…………………………………………………. as a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.

§ 2

This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.

The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:

Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:

Total number of valid votes:

Number of votes cast "in favour":

Number of votes cast "against":

Number of votes "abstaining":

This resolution will be adopted in a secretvoting.

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 15:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 268 M 823 M 823 M
Net income 2021 182 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 714 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 7,35%
Capitalization 2 150 M 542 M 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 389
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Dawid Jakubowicz Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Tomasz Kulczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Olech Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kosnik Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIECH S.A.26.71%542
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION27.02%103 007
AIR LIQUIDE4.43%77 306
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.27%51 445
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.57.80%33 429
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.13%32 234