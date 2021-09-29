Ciech S A : .pdf 2. Resolutions of the Extraordinary Shareholders_ Meeting of CIECH S.A.

RESOLUTION NO. 1
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.
with its registered office in Warsaw
of ………………………………………………………………….. 2021
on the appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders
Acting pursuant to Art. 409 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints, as the Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr/Ms ………………………………………………...
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:
Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:
Total number of valid votes:
Number of votes cast "in favour":
Number of votes cast "against":
Number of votes "abstaining":
This resolution will be adopted in a secretvoting.
RESOLUTION NO. 2
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.
with its registered office in Warsaw
of ………………………………………………………. 2021
on Adoption of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Acting pursuant to § 18 section 1 of the Rules and Regulations of the General Meeting of
Shareholders of CIECH S.A., it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith adopts the following agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A.:
-
The opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Confirmation that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been duly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions.
-
Adoption of the agenda.
-
Adoption of resolutions on changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
-
Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:
Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:
Total number of valid votes:
Number of votes cast "in favour":
Number of votes cast "against":
Number of votes "abstaining":
This resolution will be adopted in a openvoting.
RESOLUTION NO. 3
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A.
with its registered office in Warsaw
of …………………………………………………… 2021
on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
Acting pursuant to Art. 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 18 letter (g) of
the Articles of Association of CIECH S.A. it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints Mr/Ms
…………………………………………………. as a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
The number of shares from which valid votes have been cast:
Percentage share of those votes in the share capital:
Total number of valid votes:
Number of votes cast "in favour":
Number of votes cast "against":
Number of votes "abstaining":
This resolution will be adopted in a secretvoting.
