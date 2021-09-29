Ciech S A : .pdf 3. Form to exercise a voting right by the attorney

FORM
to exercise a voting right by the attorney
at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. on 26 Oktober 2021
The use of this form shall not constitute an obligation of a shareholder and shall not constitute a condition for casting a vote by an Attorney. The use of this form depends on mutual arrangement and undertakings in this regard between the Attorney and the Shareholder. This document shall not substitute the document of the power of attorney. The Shareholder and the Attorney may use only some of the pages of this form, at their own discretion.
The form, after being filled in by the Shareholder granting the power of attorney, in the event of an open vote taking place at the General Meeting of Shareholders, may constitute a voting card of the Attorney, and in the event of a secret ballot, a filled-in form should be treated as a written instruction regarding the method of voting by the Attorney in such vote and should be retained by him.
Underneath, there are draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. Under each draft resolution, there is space for instructions regarding the method of vote issues by the Shareholder for the Attorney, as well space where the vote should be marked and possibly where objections should be raised in the event of voting against a given resolution in a specific vote. The casting of a vote and submission of possible objections takes place by means of marking a relevant field in the box with *. Moreover, if the Attorney casts a different vote from different shares within the package of shares he represents and one vote, he should enter, in the relevant fields, the relevant numbers of shares/votes which he dedicates to a given type of vote in a given ballot.
The Company notes that, in the event of use of this form by the Shareholder and Attorney, no verification shall be performed of the compliance of vote with the text of the instruction contained therein. The casting or non-casting of the vote by the Attorney shall be decisive, also in the event when certain conduct of the Attorney is in contradiction with the instruction.
Details of the Principal - Shareholder:
First name and last name/business name
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…..……
Address of residence/registered office
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………....…
Personal identification number PESEL/Statistical number REGON
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Personal identification card number/number of entry in the National Court Register KRS
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………....
Form to exercise a voting right by the Attorney at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. 26.10.2021
I, the undersigned, ………………………………………………………………….. authorised to participate in the
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. on 26 Oktober 2021 (hereinafter: "the Meeting"), according to a certificate of the right to participate in the Meeting, issued by
………………………………………………… on ….................. 2021, number ……………………………………..
represented by:
Details of the Attorney:
First name and last name/business name
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…..……
Address of residence/registered office
…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
Personal identification number PESEL/Statistical number REGON
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Personal identification card number/number of entry in the National Court Register KRS
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
on the basis of this form, give an instruction for the Attorney to vote on each of the resolutions which are to be adopted according to the agenda indicated in the announcement of convening the Meeting.
The vote on individual resolutions shall take place by placement of X in the relevant box1.
………………………….……………………….
date and signature of the Shareholder
Resolutions to be taken during the Meeting:
1. Appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Instruction regarding the vote on Resolution No. 1 for the Attorney
RESOLUTION NO. 1
OF THE GENERAL EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A. with its registered
office in Warsaw of 26 Oktober 2021
on the appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Acting pursuant to Art. 409 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies, it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints, as the Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr/Ms ……………………………………………………………… .
Form to exercise a voting right by the Attorney at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. 26.10.2021
1 In the event that different decision is taken regarding a vote from each of the shares held, the Principal shall be requested to indicate, in each box, the number of shares from which the Attorney will cast a vote "in favour", "against"; "abstaining".
In the event that there is no indication what number of shares supports a given vote, the Attorney shall issue a vote from all shares in a manner agreed upon with the Principal.
§ 2
|
|
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
|
|
Votes "in favour":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "against":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "abstaining":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
In the event of votes "against", I submit my objection
|
YES
|
NO
Other instructions of the Principal: …………………………………………………………………………………………………….
.……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
2. Adoption of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Instruction regarding the vote on Resolution No. 2 for the Attorney
RESOLUTION NO. 2
OF THE GENERAL EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A. with its registered
office in Warsaw of 26 Oktober 2021
on adoption of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Acting pursuant to § 18 section 1 of the Rules and Regulations of the General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A., it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. herewith adopts the following agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A.:
-
The opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Appointment of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
-
Confirmation that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has been duly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions.
-
Adoption of the agenda.
-
Adoption of resolutions on changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
-
Closing of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
|
|
Votes "in favour":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "against":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "abstaining":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
In the event of votes "against", I submit my objection
|
YES
|
NO
Other instructions of the Principal: …………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Form to exercise a voting right by the Attorney at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. 26.10.2021
.……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3. Appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
Instruction regarding the vote on Resolution No. 3 for the Attorney
RESOLUTION NO. 3
OF THE GENERAL EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CIECH S.A. with its registered
office in Warsaw of 26 Oktober 2021
on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
Acting pursuant to Art. 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 18 letter (g) of the Articles
of Association of CIECH S.A. it is resolved as follows:
§ 1
The Extraordinary General Meeting of CIECH S.A. herewith appoints Mr/Ms ………………………………………
as a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.
§ 2
This resolution shall come into force on the date of its adoption.
|
|
Votes "in favour":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "against":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
Votes "abstaining":
|
number of shares ……………………….…….……
|
In the event of votes "against", I submit my objection
|
YES
|
NO
Other instructions of the Principal: …………………………………………………………………………………………………….
.……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………
Signature of the Principal
Form to exercise a voting right by the Attorney at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. 26.10.2021
