Ciech S A : .pdf 3. Form to exercise a voting right by the attorney

to exercise a voting right by the attorney

at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. on 26 Oktober 2021

The use of this form shall not constitute an obligation of a shareholder and shall not constitute a condition for casting a vote by an Attorney. The use of this form depends on mutual arrangement and undertakings in this regard between the Attorney and the Shareholder. This document shall not substitute the document of the power of attorney. The Shareholder and the Attorney may use only some of the pages of this form, at their own discretion.

The form, after being filled in by the Shareholder granting the power of attorney, in the event of an open vote taking place at the General Meeting of Shareholders, may constitute a voting card of the Attorney, and in the event of a secret ballot, a filled-in form should be treated as a written instruction regarding the method of voting by the Attorney in such vote and should be retained by him.

Underneath, there are draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. Under each draft resolution, there is space for instructions regarding the method of vote issues by the Shareholder for the Attorney, as well space where the vote should be marked and possibly where objections should be raised in the event of voting against a given resolution in a specific vote. The casting of a vote and submission of possible objections takes place by means of marking a relevant field in the box with *. Moreover, if the Attorney casts a different vote from different shares within the package of shares he represents and one vote, he should enter, in the relevant fields, the relevant numbers of shares/votes which he dedicates to a given type of vote in a given ballot.

The Company notes that, in the event of use of this form by the Shareholder and Attorney, no verification shall be performed of the compliance of vote with the text of the instruction contained therein. The casting or non-casting of the vote by the Attorney shall be decisive, also in the event when certain conduct of the Attorney is in contradiction with the instruction.

