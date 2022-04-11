Log in
    CIE   PLCIECH00018

CIECH S.A.

(CIE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04/11 11:04:54 am EDT
44.05 PLN    0.00%
CIECH S A : .pdf 4.1 Recommendation of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. regarding the allocation of profit for 2021
PU
04/08CIECH S A : .pdf 1.1 Attachment No. 1 to the Announcement - Request to put items on the agenda of the AGM
PU
04/08CIECH S A : .pdf 1.1 Announcement about the changed of the agenda of the AGM
PU
Ciech S A : .pdf 4.1 Recommendation of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. regarding the allocation of profit for 2021

04/11/2022 | 11:41am EDT
Warsaw, April 11 2022

Recommendation of the Management Board of CIECH S.A.

regarding the allocation of profit for 2021

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. herewith submits its recommendation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of CIECH S.A. to allocate the net profit earned by the Company in 2021, in the amount of PLN 133 206 455,08 (in words: one hundred thirty three million two hundred six thousand four hundred fifty five 08/100 PLN), entirely to the supplementary capital.

At the same time, the Management Board of CIECH S.A. requests the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. to issue a positive assessment of the recommendation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company regarding the allocation of profit for 2021, in accordance with the above recommendation of the Management Board of the Company.

The recommendation of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. regarding the allocation of net profit for 2021 to the supplementary capital is justified by the ongoing analysis of the available capital allocation options, including by focusing on selective M&A processes.

The Management Board of CIECH S.A.

CIECH S.A.

Bank account:

Register of Entrepreneurs:

Wspólna 62

Citibank Handlowy SA

District Court for the capital city of Warsaw

00-684 Warsaw

6th Branch in Warsaw

12th Commercial Division of

+48 22 639 11 00

93 1030 1061 0000 0000 0034 0001

the National Court Register

Tel: (+48 22) 639 10 00

KRS number: 0000011687

Fax: (+48 22) 639 14 51

REGON: 011179878

ciech@ciechgroup.com

NIP: 118-00-19-377

Share capital:

www.ciechgroup.com

BDO: 000015168

PLN 263 500 965.00 (paid in full)

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
