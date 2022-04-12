Ciech S A : .pdf 6.1 Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. for 2021 with the assessment of profit distribution

Appendix to Resolution No. 188/X/2022 of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.

of 12 April 2022

REPORT

ON THE ACTIVITIES OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF

CIECH S.A.

for financial year 2021

Warsaw, April 2022

The Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. herewith submits its report on its activities in financial year 2021 containing, among others, report on the results of the evaluation referred to in article 382 § 3 of the

Code of Commercial Companies, i.e. on the evaluation of: Separate Financial Statements of CIECH S.A. for 2021, Consolidated Financial Statements of CIECH Group for 2021, the Report of the Management Board on the activities of CIECH Group and CIECH S.A. for 2021, together with the Non- Financial Report for 2021, and the Management Board's proposal regarding distribution of net profit for 2021.

The scope of this report includes:

1. Information on changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. in 2021.

2. Discussion of the activities of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. in the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, including information on the issues discussed at the Supervisory Board's meetings.

3. Information on the activities of the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. in 2021.

4. Information on the activities of the Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board of CIECH

S.A. in 2021.

5. Assessment of the Separate Financial Statements of CIECH S.A. for the financial year 2021 and the Consolidated Financial Statements of CIECH Group for the financial year 2021 in terms of compliance with the accounting books and documents, as well as the actual state of affairs.

6. Evaluation of the Report of the Management Board on the activities of CIECH Group and CIECH S.A. in 2021 in terms of compliance with the accounting books and documents, as well as the actual state of affairs, and the proposal of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. regarding the distribution of the net profit of CIECH S.A. for the financial year 2021.

7. Assessment of the situation of CIECH S.A. in 2021, including the assessment of the internal control system and the system to manage any risk which is significant for the company.

8. Recommendations to the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A.

1. INFORMATION ON CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF CIECH S.A. IN 2021

As at 1 January 2021, the composition of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. was as follows:

1. Sebastian Kulczyk - Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marek Kośnik 2. - Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Łukasz Rędziniak, 3. 4. Piotr Augustyniak, 5. Artur Olech, 6. Martin Laudenbach.

With effect as of 16 March 2021, Mr Piotr Augustyniak resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board, thus resigning from his membership in the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. and the performed function of the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

On 16 October 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting of CIECH S.A. appointed Ms Natalia Scherbakoff as a member of the Supervisory Board.

As at 31 December 2021, the Supervisory Board exercised its functions in the following composition:

1. Sebastian Kulczyk - Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Marek Kośnik 2. - Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Łukasz Rędziniak, 3. 4. Artur Olech, 5. Martin Laudenbach, 6. Natalia Scherbakoff.

In 2021, two committees operated as part of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A., i.e.:

1) the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A., and

2) the Remuneration Committee of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.

Information on the activities of the aforementioned committees is presented in the subsequent parts of this Report.

2.

DISCUSSION OF THE ACTIVITIES OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF CIECH S.A. IN 2021

Acting on the basis of § 21 section 1 of the Articles of Association of CIECH S.A. and § 3 section 1 of the

Regulations of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. exercised continuous supervision over the activities of the Company. In 2021, the Supervisory Board held 10 meeting, of all of which minutes were duly taken, and resolutions were adopted both at the meetings and using distant direct communication methods - without holding a meeting.

The following are some of the major issues dealt with by the Supervisory Board in financial year 2021.

FINANCIAL PLAN FOR 2021 AND 2022

The Financial Plan of the CIECH Group for 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the "2021 Plan") was approved at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on 14 December 2020. The Management Board of CIECH S.A. presented and then discussed in detail the 2021 Financial Plan with the Supervisory Board. The analysis included, among others, issues such as: impact of external factors (incl. the Covid-19 pandemic), developments in the prices of salt and soda, key development projects (Grain and Golden

Eye), incl. the planned production launch by the new evaporated salt plant in Staßfurt (in May, the first batch of wet salt and salt tablets for water treatment was produced, the launch of subsequent products took place gradually as of Q3 2021), sources of investment financing, CAPEX, key company and operational indicators, as well as the level of net debt to EBITDA, raw material strategy, inventoryoptimisation, fixed and variable expenses, emissions of production installation and CO2 certificate policy.

The implementation of the 2021 Financial Plan was also discussed and analysed in terms of its compliance with the approved CIECH Group Strategy for 2019 - 2021.

The Financial Plan of the CIECH Group for 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "2022 Plan") was approved at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on 24 February 2022. The Management Board of CIECH S.A. presented and discussed the draft 2022 Plan. Afterwards, the Supervisory Board analysed in detail the 2022 Plan, including such items as: CAPEX, net working capital, fixed costs, free cash flow, provisions for historical tax liabilities, and asked additional questions to the members of the Management Board, including those concerning, among others, the impact of the amount of CAPEX on the strategy and the level of EBITDA in 2022.

While analysing the assumptions of the 2022 Plan, the Supervisory Board also took into account the events in Ukraine and the degree of uncertainty related to the development of these events and their impact on the economy.

STRATEGY OF THE CIECH GROUP for 2019 - 2021

The Strategy of the CIECH Group for 2019 - 2021 was approved at a meeting of the Supervisory Board on 5 December 2018 (the "2019 - 2021 Strategy").

During 2021, the Supervisory Board discussed in detail the progress in the implementation of the 2019-2021 Strategy, including progress in the implementation of development projects in the soda and salt segments, with particular focus on the investment in the construction of the evaporated salt plant in Staßfurt, the commissioning of which, scheduled for the end of the first quarter 2021, was successfully completed. The first batch of wet salt and salt tablets were produced, used, among others, for water treatment. The achievement of the target production capacity of the salt plant, as well as the launch of a full range of salt products, has gradually taken place since the third quarter of 2021. Development projects focused on the development of specialist businesses in other segments were also discussed, including the agro segment, in which in 2021 the innovative product "Halvetic" was placed on the market, containing 50% less glyphosate compared to conventional preparations, while ensuring comparable effectiveness of weed control and building the working environment, as well as strengthening the position of the CIECH Group as a reliable partner for local communities, caring for the natural environment.

The Supervisory Board concluded that the assumptions of the Strategy for 2019-2021 and the planned goals had been achieved, including the key projects - Grain, Golden Eye and BGT, despite the continuing serious pandemic situation and persisting restrictions in the economy.

PREPARATIONS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CIECH S.A. FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

At its meeting on 22 April 2021, the Supervisory Board assessed the reports and statements presented by the Company for approval at the Annual General Meeting, i.e.:

1. Separate Financial Statements of CIECH S.A. for financial year 2020, which was assessed by the Supervisory Board as prepared in accordance with the accounting books and records as well as the actual status, and meeting the requirements of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Accounting Act" - Journal of Laws of 2019, item 351, as amended).

2. Consolidated Financial Statements of CIECH Group for financial year 2020, which was assessed by the Supervisory Board as prepared in accordance with the accounting books and records as well as the actual status, and meeting the requirements of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (the "Accounting Act" - Journal of Laws of 2019, item 351, as amended).

3. Report of the Management Board on the activities of CIECH Group and CIECH S.A. for 2020, together with the Non-Financial Report of CIECH Group for 2020, which was assessed by the Supervisory Board as exhaustively presenting the functioning of the Group and the Company in 2020 and as consistent with the financial data included in the Separate Financial Statements of CIECH S.A. for 2020 and the Consolidated Financial Statements of CIECH Group for 2020, and meeting the requirements provided for in article 49 of the Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (Journal of Laws of 2019, item 351).

After the aforementioned assessments and evaluations, the Supervisory Board recommended to the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A. that the reports and statements indicated under points 1 to 3 above be approved.

In addition, the Supervisory Board also considered further issues to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A., including:

1) it considered the motion of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. concerning the proposed distribution of the net profit of CIECH S.A. generated by the Company in 2020, increased by the amount transferred from the supplementary capitals created from profit, which may be used for dividend payment, and then, after analysing and discussing the Company's financial situation, decided to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A. that the net profit for 2020, increased by the amount transferred from the supplementary capitals created from profit, in the total amount of PLN 158 099 727,00, be allocated, in its entirety, to the payment of dividend;

2) it assessed positively its cooperation with the Management Board of the Company in the financial year 2020 and, taking into account the Company's results for the financial year 2020, decided to recommend to the Annual General Meeting of CIECH S.A. that the following individuals holding office of Members of the Management Board of the Company in financial year 2020, be discharged from their duties, i.e.: • Mr Dawid Jakubowicz with regard to performance of his duties as the President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. in the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, • Mr Mirosław Skowron with regard to performance of his duties as a Member of the Management Board in the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, • Mr Jarosław Romanowski with regard to performance of his duties as a Member of the Management Board in the period from 20 April 2020 to 31 December 2020.



3)it adopted the Report of the Supervisory Board on the activities of the Supervisory Board in 2020 containing reports on the results of the assessment Report on the activities of the CIECH Group