  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Ciech S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CIE   PLCIECH00018

CIECH S.A.

(CIE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/04
36.65 PLN   -0.41%
08:08aConsensus estimates
PU
11/04The commissioning of a new furnace for the production of silicates has started at Żary, an investment worth PLN 80 million
PU
10/11CIECH S A : Earnings Document
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consensus estimates

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
The consensus estimates includes forecasts of quarterly results, known to CIECH S.A., and prepared by the analysts covering CIECH S.A.

Forecasts included in the consensus were released between October 13th, 2021 and November 3rd, 2021 by analysts from following institutions: BDM, BOŚ, Erste, mBank, Pekao, PKO BP, Santander, Trigon, Wood&Co.

Q3 2021
Number of forecasts Average Median Minimum Maximum
Sales 9 788 793 742 840
EBITDA 9 135 135 134 138
EBIT 9 57 50 45 118
Net Profit 9 30 27 17 45

Disclaimer

This consensus estimates does not constitute or form part of and should not be constructed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for CIECH S.A. securities. This summary has been prepared for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice.

CIECH S.A. is not responsible for the consequences of decisions taken based on information contained in this consensus.

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 250 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2021 200 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 819 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 8,19%
Capitalization 1 931 M 485 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 389
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Dawid Jakubowicz Chairman-Management Board
Sebastian Tomasz Kulczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Olech Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marek Kosnik Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Antoni Redziniak Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIECH S.A.13.82%485
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION25.44%101 736
AIR LIQUIDE11.31%81 548
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.44%50 687
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.58.61%34 314
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION77.57%31 888