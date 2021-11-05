The consensus estimates includes forecasts of quarterly results, known to CIECH S.A., and prepared by the analysts covering CIECH S.A.

Forecasts included in the consensus were released between October 13th, 2021 and November 3rd, 2021 by analysts from following institutions: BDM, BOŚ, Erste, mBank, Pekao, PKO BP, Santander, Trigon, Wood&Co.

Number of forecasts Average Median Minimum Maximum Sales 9 788 793 742 840 EBITDA 9 135 135 134 138 EBIT 9 57 50 45 118 Net Profit 9 30 27 17 45

