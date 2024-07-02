COMMUNIQUÉ

EXECUTIVE AND EMPLOYEE PHANTOM SHARE SCHEMES

Reference is made to the communiqués issued by CIEL Limited ("CIEL") on 29 September and 24 October 2023, relative to the issue of a maximum of 1% of the issued ordinary shares of CIEL, represented by 16,899,012 ordinary shares of no par value, to be issued under the current executive and employee phantom share schemes, as and when approved by the Board.

CIEL wishes to inform its shareholders and the investing public in general that it has issued and allotted on this day 3,182,079 ordinary shares of no par value for a total consideration of MUR 21,184,052, increasing the total ordinary shares in issue to 1,693,083,288.

The said 3,182,079 ordinary shares of no par value will be listed on The Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd on 05 July 2024.

By Order of the Board

CIEL Corporate Services Ltd

Company Secretary

02 July 2024

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3 and Rule 5 of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007.

The Board of Directors of CIEL Limited accepts full responsibilityforthe accuracy of the information in this communiqué.

BRN: C06000717