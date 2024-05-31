2
3
Welcome to another
Cielo Integrated Annual Report!
The annual Report publication is part of our commitments to transparency and accountability to our stakeholders regarding our performance and management of an environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices agenda.
The document presents stock-taking for the entire year of 2023, as well as how we have evolved
in our value generation proposal, including our actions to mitigate impacts and advances in public commitment agendas.
The material presented herein brings together accounting, financial and socio-environmental
information presented in an integrated manner, considering the Company's strategy, corporate risks and opportunities, as well as externalities - both positive and negative -, in order to connect all the factors that affect our ability to generate value.
Once again, this effort meets the Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the guidelines of the Integrated Reporting Framework, and takes into account the indicators of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the Software & IT Services sector.
The data presented herein refers to the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2023 (the same as the Company's financial reports) and is consolidated, reflecting all Cielo controlled and subsidiary companies.
This report went through a limited assurance process by KPMG, an external and independent company. Additionally, the information presented herein is validated by the Executive Board members, in addition to being assessed by the Sustainability Committee. The Committee, in turn, submits its opinion to the Board of Directors.
If you have any questions or doubts about this report, please contact us by email:
sustentabilidade@cielo.com.br
We have evolved in the way we communicate our value generation
In this edition, Cielo's Integrated Annual Report has evolved and is organized into two fully interrelated sections, namely:
- The Main Report presents a strategic and synthetic vision of our value creation processes, with an emphasis on strategy, progress within the Company's Transformation Movement (learn more on page 19), risk and opportunity management and performance.
- The Supplementary Index presents a map with the key ESG indicators (including historical series), as well as the GRI and SASB indexes, in addition to data and information to comply with market indices and ratings.
Reading Tools
In both documents, the reader can choose to read the contents sequentially, directed to sections of interest through redirection links presented in the pages.
Or the reader can choose to navigate between content in accordance with the reporting guidelines adopted. Namely:
Material themes: these are the priority themes raised by stakeholders and the market and serve as a basis for defining the scope of the report (learn about the process for defining Cielo's material themes on page 22).
At the beginning of each chapter, we identify which material themes are covered in the chapter in question.
GRI and SASB indicators: After defining the scope of the report based on material themes, we selected the GRI and SASB indicators to be reported. Throughout the document, the addressed indicators are shown through tags.
The reader can also browse through GRI and SASB indicators by consulting their respective indexes. In these sections, we explain the content of each indicator, in addition to pointing out the page on which they are reported.
Enjoy your reading!
Message from the CEO
GRI 2-22
Interview with Estanislau Bassols, Cielo CEO
1. How do you assess the year 2023 for Cielo?
2023 was a year of hard work, in which we achieved major objectives, consolidated processes that had been implemented and laid the foundations for initiatives that will allow us to consolidate
our company on several structuring front.
I could mention our financial results, which alone would indicate a good year. Cielo recorded a profit of R$2.1 billion in 2023, the highest result since 2018. However, the numbers were just a consequence of the work of a team committed to transformation.
With the aim of making the company more agile, we redesigned our structure, mainly in the areas of products and technology.
We also intensified efforts to improve our
customers' experience and launched the "Pra Cima Cielo", a program that aims to accelerate the Company's transformation, allowing us to work on a greater number of projects, in an ongoing search for excellence.
Nothing has changed regarding the spirit of serving. We continued working to offer the best experience, always focusing on data use and seeking constant innovation, without losing sight of everything we have already built.
2. What was accomplished/what are the results from 2023 to boost Cielo as the best for Brazil?
We had important results in 2023 to position Cielo as the best company for Brazil. We made strides on all three macro themes chosen as priorities for
the year: improving our customers' experience; maintaining the focus on profitability; and further advancing digital transformation and new products.
When it comes to customer experience, we reached an all-time high in the satisfaction indicator: in our customer satisfaction survey carried out in December 2023, we recorded 86% satisfied customers. This result is a 6-percentage point increase compared
to the previous survey. For those familiar with this subject, I dare say that rapid improvements in this indicator are rare, so I can affirm that Cielo did something truly extraordinary in this regard.
We made progress in service indicators and continued to evolve in optimizing the logistics system, which we believe is among the best in the industry. We have used artificial intelligence to monitor equipment and optimized our portfolio, allowing us to achieve historically low maintenance rates.
With these efforts focused on experience, our customers have a better perception of services. I am confident that we are on the right path to achieving our objective, which is to position Cielo as best in class in service and quality of services.
3. Cielo launched the "Pra Cima Cielo" program, with the aim of ensuring sustainable value generation. What is its importance in the context of the Company's transformation?
"Pra Cima Cielo" is vital in the company's transformation journey. The program challenges the entire team to make changes with actions that bring greater efficiency and value generation and that help evolve our experience at a better cost and price, in addition to accelerating solutions that go beyond the heart of acquiring, such as financial services.
Within this program, we have eight areas of operation, which are led by the various departments of the company. These fronts help to accelerate the results necessary to achieve our strategic objectives, and for this
reason, we consider our transformation as a compass, at least until 2025. It is the map to capture the impact of this change process.
I believe that transformation is not a static exercise. From time to time we have new ideas and new initiatives that need to be tested. And our entire team can and should participate, replenishing the initiative pipeline. Thus, we began to create a culture of identifying errors, what can be improved and correcting the course. The great transformation
is in making every detail better all the time, in seeking excellence in everything we do. This is what I expect from "Pra Cima Cielo" from now on.
4. You've talked a lot about putting the customer at the center, product excellence and innovation. What was this trajectory like in 2023? And what will be the next steps?
Placing the customer at the center of decisions is a guide for everything developed at Cielo. Our trajectory in 2023, in addition to being based on experience and a journey of excellence, also brought significant results in terms of products.
We launched Cielo TAP, a product that transforms your cell phone into a payment machine. We expanded our operations in urban mobility in new locations in Brazil, in different areas and modes, in addition to innovations in our receivables anticipation products, among other improvements in the portfolio and system structure.
Our customer satisfaction indicator has grown substantially and this evolution is associated with improved services through more agile calls, optimized solutions and intensified use of Artificial Intelligence. It allows us, for example, to increase the level of changing machine batteries before problems arise and customers request service. We increased the proactive maintenance rate for changing terminals by 4.1 percentage points. With these experience-focused efforts, our customers have presented a better perception of services.
As for the next steps, we have some important challenges: making new leaps in the penetration of term products and accelerating commercial productivity in the small and medium-sized business segment. We are looking for new levels in service quality, advancing new solutions - especially when it comed to e-commerce-, with special attention to our transformation process.
All of this while maintaining a focus on commitment to profitability, results growth and operational efficiency and, primarily, to our people: customers and employees.
5. What has Cielo been doing to operate as a leading tech company?
Cielo is at the forefront of innovation in the payments universe. In a constantly evolving scenario, being a reference company in technology requires investment in people and processes. We continue to invest to improve our technological portfolio, which will allow us to expedite products launch, whether in the payments core or in the financial and value-added services agendas.
As a reflection of our broad transformation process, the year 2023 was marked by redesign in the products and technology areas, and the internalization of employees in strategic areas. This helped us reduce product launch time by 20%. Success was achieved in less than a year.
Operating as a leading technology company is also an objective. It's about being an employer brand, a place where people look and say:
"what do I need to do to work at Cielo?". To this, we need to innovate. Innovate in what the customer wants, in the experience and in changes according to Brazilian retailers' needs.
6. In your opinion, what does it mean to simplify and boost business?
Simplifying and boosting business means making retailers' lives simpler through innovative solutions that make managing a business easier. In a certain way, it has to do with making dreams come true.
Few people know small and medium-sized business (SMB) as Cielo does. We are a reference in ethics and efficiency, we have solutions for all types of business and a huge capacity to innovate. But our greatest strength is our team. Our team is our fortitude. We deliver results, we are proud to belong and we have the freedom to be who we are.
We want to be the best company for Brazil and not the best in Brazil. Because when we provide agility and make entrepreneurs' lives easier, we consequently contribute to job creation and economy movement. By being better "for", we impact the lives of thousands of people who believe they can undertake and make a difference.
7. What message would you like to leave to those reading the Report?
The message I leave is for readers to believe in a Cielo committed to transformation and a journey of excellence, always focusing on people. My personal purpose is to make everyone work as a team, innovating and preparing the company for the coming years. All this is based on a team with diverse experiences, which helps to deliver more comprehensive and disruptive solutions for Cielo and the society.
1
RECOGNIZED BRAND
28 years
of operation
COMPLETE ECOSYSTEM
Diversified portfolio of technology solutions and services
About Cielo
Profile
10
Sectoral context
13
Business model and value generation
15
Top of Mind
ROBUST
for the second
INFRASTRUCTURE
consecutive
transactions
year
7.9bi captured in 2023
One of the most valued
Brazilian brands *
* Interbrand survey
Profile
GRI 2-1 | 2-6
Cielo S.A. - Instituição de Pagamento ("Cielo" or the "Company") - has a consolidated trajectory, and is a leader in the electronic payments market.
It has been operating for a total of 28 years, providing Brazilian commerce with a diversified portfolio of technology solutions and services developed to meet the complex needs of everyday life in all segments.
We are present in 99% of the national territory, serving customers ranging from small entrepreneurs to large retailers.
Our activities aim to simplify the daily lives of millions of consumers and companies, boosting business for everyone in the market economy. That's why we seek to enable diversity, encouraging processes and relationships to be facilitated through innovation.
Thus, we work to be recognized as the most desired exponential platform in Brazilian small and medium-sized business (SMB), integrating the entire value chain into broad and personalized solutions.
A REFERENCE BRAND
In 2023, we were granted awards that recognize the value of our brand and fill us with pride:
Top of Mind: For the second year in a row, Cielo is the most remembered brand in the POS Machine category of the Top Of Mind award, from Folha de S. Paulo.
Interbrand (2022/2023): We are one of the most valuable Brazilian brands by Interbrand, ranking in the Top 25.
Brand Finance Brazil 100: Brand Finance awarded Cielo as the 43rd most valuable brand in Brazil in a ranking made up of 100 companies.
