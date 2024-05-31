We have internal procedures to identify aspects and evaluate the significance of the environmental impacts of our operations and activities, preventing their occurrence and avoiding their recurrence.

In order to ensure that our activities are in line with environmental standards recognized as guides for corporate actions, we have an Environmental Management System (EMS) certified by ISO 14.001:2015, which regulates the system and establishes requirements for its implementation and operation.

Impact monitoring, as well as data updating, is carried out on a regular basis, whenever there are significant changes that may affect the compliance of the Management System. The results of this monitoring are presented in critical analysis meetings.

Waste

GRI 306-3 | 306-5

Aware of the growing impact electronic waste has on the environment, we are committed to reverse logistics and recycling of equipment used in our machines, batteries and peripheral items (cables, chargers and power supplies).

We have a logistics operation responsible for receiving and properly directing equipment that is returned to Cielo. Therefore, terminals that are still fit for use undergo a restoration and maintenance process. Those that are not suitable are destroyed and their waste is reintroduced as raw material in other sectors of the economy.