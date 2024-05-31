About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
2
Chapter 1
Chapter 4
About the Report
3
Governance
19
Corporate Governance
20
Chapter 2
Integrity and Ethics
24
Contents
Environmental
4
Anti-corruption
25
Social
9
Environmental Management System
5
Fraud prevention
28
Privacy and data protection
29
Chapter 3
Participation in associations
31
Attraction and Engagement
10
Chapter 5
Performance evaluation
11
Reading Tools
32
Development
12
Indicators panel
33
Benefits and Compensation
13
GRI Content Index
56
Health and Safety
15
SASB Content Index
63
Human Rights
16
Assurance report
65
Supplier Management
17
Credits
67
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
3
About
the Report
Welcome to the Cielo Integrated Annual
Report Supplementary Index!
This document is a complement to our
Main Reportand is part of a set of initiatives aimed at providing transparency to stakeholders about our practices and performance.
The content presented herein is organized into ESG pillars and the reader can guide their queries by searching for indicators of interest, arranged in the sections, in the Indicator Panel or in the GRI and SASB indexes.
Enjoy your reading!
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
4
Environmental Management System
5
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
5
Environmental Management System
GRI 3-3
In order to ensure that our activities are in line with environmental standards recognized as guides for corporate actions, we have an Environmental Management System (EMS) certified by ISO 14.001:2015, which regulates the system and establishes requirements for its implementation and operation.
The Scope of Cielo's EMS includes:
- Headquarters Administrative Activities;
-
Management of emissions generated by the
Commercial Force (Fleet);
- Management of POS logistics (Outsourced Service); and
-
Management of the final disposal of the POS
(Outsourced Service).
We have internal procedures to identify aspects and evaluate the significance of the environmental impacts of our operations and activities, preventing their occurrence and avoiding their recurrence.
Impact monitoring, as well as data updating, is carried out on a regular basis, whenever there are significant changes that may affect the compliance of the Management System. The results of this monitoring are presented in critical analysis meetings.
Waste
GRI 306-3 | 306-5
Aware of the growing impact electronic waste has on the environment, we are committed to reverse logistics and recycling of equipment used in our machines, batteries and peripheral items (cables, chargers and power supplies).
We have a logistics operation responsible for receiving and properly directing equipment that is returned to Cielo. Therefore, terminals that are still fit for use undergo a restoration and maintenance process. Those that are not suitable are destroyed and their waste is reintroduced as raw material in other sectors of the economy.
Non-hazardous waste, by type and destination, in tons
2021
2022
2023
Recycling
249.4
161.10
411
Technological Waste - Machines
78.3
60.6
216
Supplies and peripheral items
133.7
75.1
163
Marketing materials
37.4
25.5
32
Landfill
10.4
7.99
28,4
Recyclable waste (Headquarters)
5.3
3.24
13.9
Organic waste (Headquarters)
5.1
4.75
14.5
TOTAL
259,7
169,09
439,4
End of life of sold products, in tons
2022
2023
Paper reels discarded by commercial
1,376
1,074
establishments and/or end users
Cardboard discarded by commercial
708.6
793.8
establishments
TOTAL
2,253.4
1,868.1
Energy
GRI 3-3 | 302-1 | SASB TC-SI-130A.1
At Cielo, energy management is a strategic factor for the continuity of our business,
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
6
Energy consumption within Cielo*
Energy efficiency in data centers
which is why we direct efforts to ensure energy efficiency and the use of renewable and low-impact sources.
We acquire renewable energy certificates (REC), which assure us that all electricity consumed is clean and free of carbon emissions.
2021
2022
2023
Electricity consumed (SIN)
2,779.0
2,721.5
2,021.8
Renewable fuels (GJ)
20,964.4
22,727.7
54,045.7
Non renewable fuels (GJ)
88,480.5
127,894.9
157,975.0
2021
2022
2023
Power Use Efficiency
1.63
1.58
1.54
(PUE) index
Total energy consumption
62,855
67,753
69,847
in data centers (MWh)
Renewable energy
84.76%
100%
100%
percentage*
We also evaluate the energy efficiency of the data centers (PUE) providing services to Cielo. Our metric is the ratio between the total energy used in the data center (electricity, cooling, light, etc.) and the energy used by IT devices (servers).
* Energy consumption data refer to scopes 1 and 2 of the GHG
* For regulatory reasons, electricity transmission is carried out by the
inventory and include information from Cielo (Aliança, Servinet and
National Interconnected System (SIN).
Stelo) and Cateno.
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
7
Emissions
GRI 3-3 | 305-1 | 305-2 | 305-3
We account for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions following the guidelines of the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program. This allows us to monitor emissions, propose actions to reduce them and offset for remaining emissions.
An independent third party, accredited by Inmetro, ensures our inventory in accordance with the certification criteria.
Cielo offsets its scope 1 and 2 emissions through the purchase of carbon credits, which support a project to reduce GHG emissions with positive social and environmental impacts, in a traceable way and verified by an entity recognized in the world market.
DIRECT EMISSIONS (SCOPE 1)
Cielo's direct emissions in 2023 totaled 9,130.5 tCO2eq - a 35% increase compared to 2022. Such growth is mainly related to the expansion of the commercial team, which resulted in an increased vehicle emissions.
Direct Emissions
(Scope 1) (tCO2e)
2021
2022
2023
Mobile combustion
5,130.3
7,393.1
9,130.3
Fugitive emissions
0.2
0.3
0.2
Stationary combustion
7.2
12.1
0
TOTAL
5,137.7
7,405.5
9,130.5
INDIRECT EMISSIONS (SCOPE 2)
Indirect emissions related to energy consumption totaled 77.6 tCO2eq - a 33% reduction compared to the previous year. The decrease is due to the closure of Cielo stores, making the Head Office and the Leopoldo Branch the only offices with energy consumption in the company.
Indirect Emissions
(Scope 2) (tCO2e)
2021
2022
2023
Acquisition of electricity
333.5
116.5
77.6
TOTAL
333.5
116.5
77.6
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
8
OTHER INDIRECT EMISSIONS (SCOPE 3)
Indirect emissions
(Scope 3) (tCO2e)
2021
2022
2023
Water and Effluents
GRI 303-1 | 303-2 | 303-5 | SASB TC-SI-130A.2
Indirect emissions related to scope 3 totaled 25.049,4 tCO2eq.
It is worth mentioning that in 2023 a new methodology was created to calculate employees displacement, which considers the occupancy
of the Headquarters, crossing with the use of parking, transport vouchers and charter. In this way, 2023 emissions better reflect the Company's hybrid work model.
Another important factor to keep emissions balanced despite the business expansion was the gain in efficiency in calls related to the Upstream Transport and Distribution category, achieved through proactive monitoring actions, resulting in fewer trips and, consequently, fewer emissions.
Purchased goods and services
Displacement of employees (home-work)
Waste generated in operations
Transport and distribution (downstream)
Transport and distribution (upstream)
End-of-life treatment of products sold
Use of goods and services sold
158.5 45.6
177.0 2,291.0
24.0 18.1
5.3 47.2
16,901.9 15,338.5
- 7,782.4
799.5 201.1
50.4
1,300.0
25.7
22.3
15,999.5
6,309.8
157.5
To prioritize and encourage water efficiency in our operations and in the management of natural resources, we adopt internal measures and projects to reduce water consumption and use alternative sources for non-drinking purposes.
All drinking water used at the Company's headquarters comes from a water utility company. In 2023, 1,682 m³ were consumed, a 26% increase compared to the previous year, due to the consolidation of the hybrid work model at the headquarters and the increased number of employees (find out more on page 51 of the Main Report).
WATER CONSUMPTION (m³)
Business trips
141.0
605.2
1,184.0
TOTAL
18,207.2 25,329.0 25,049.4
2021
2022
2023
Municipal water supply or
1,632
1,336
1,682
other water supply companies
In the headquarters building, there is a Sewage Treatment Station (ETE), which allows the treatment and reuse of water in toilets and cleaning of external areas.
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
9
Attraction and Engagement
10
Performance evaluation
11
Development
12
Benefits and Compensation
13
Health and Safety
15
Human Rights
16
Supplier management
17
About the Report Environmental Social Governance Reading Tools
10
Attraction and Engagement
GRI 3-3 | 401-1
Cielo understands that the talent found by the Attraction and Selection team is a key component for business strategy and development. Aiming to ensure our success in the medium and long term, our objective is to attract, retain, engage and develop talents that are guided towards innovation, data analysis, productivity and performance.
We monitor Attraction and Selection indicators through the candidate funnel, in addition to carrying out research and surveys in order to understand employees' perception and guide future strategies, whether for retention or acknowledgment programs.
HIRING
As a result of the expansion of the commercial and technology teams, by the end of the year, we had hired 3,240 new employees, at an average cost of R$3,708.40 per hire.
Demonstrating our efforts to value and promote the team, 14.2% of open positions were filled through internal recruitment.
Total hiring, by gender
2021
2022
2023
Percentage of positions
filled through internal
16,0%
13,8%
14,2%
recruiting
Average hiring cost
R$ 3.268,0
R$ 3.467,21
R$ 3.708,40
Total hiring
610
2.584
3.240
Homens
1.440
1.518
2.014
Mulheres
830
1.066
1.226
TURNOVER
Last year, we recorded a turnover rate of 35.7%. This index is lower than that recorded in 2022, which demonstrates the organization's attention to developing and retaining our talents.
2021
2022
2023
Total turnover rate
49.5%
38.4%
35.7%
Men
46.9%
38.7%
36.4%
Women
47.9%
37.8%
34.7%
DISMISSALS
2021
2022
2023
Total dismissals
1,989
1,740
1,918
Men
1,214
1,065
1,175
Women
775
675
743
For additional hiring and turnover data, see the
Indicators Panel
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cielo SA published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 21:43:05 UTC.