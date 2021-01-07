Log in
CIELO S.A.

(CIEL3)
CIELO S A : Material Fact - Conclusion of the Sale of Cielo's Interest in Orizon to Bradseg Participações S.A.

01/07/2021 | 04:46pm EST
Material Fact

Conclusion of the Sale of Cielo's Interest in Orizon to

Bradseg Participações S.A.

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), pursuant to Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company concluded, on this date, the sale of all its shares in Companhia Brasileira de Gestão de Serviços ("Orizon"), representing 40.95% of Orizon's share capital, to Bradseg Participações S.A. for one hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and ninety-two thousand and five hundred reais (R$128,992,500.00) ("Transaction").

The Transaction, which was the subject of a Notice to the Market released by the Company on October 1, 2020, was concluded after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

The Transaction reinforces the Company's strategy to focus on its core activities.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general duly and timely up to date, as per the applicable legislation.

Barueri, January 7, 2021.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations area: ri@cielo.com.br

ir.cielo.com.br

Phone: +55 11 2596 8453

Financials
Sales 2020 11 559 M 2 142 M 2 142 M
Net income 2020 464 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2020 6 314 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 10 071 M 1 869 M 1 866 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CIELO S.A.
Duration : Period :
CIELO S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIELO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,55 BRL
Last Close Price 3,75 BRL
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulo Rogério Caffarelli Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo de Araújo Noronha Chairman
Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Director
Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO S.A.-4.75%1 888
SQUARE, INC.4.25%102 313
FISERV, INC.0.28%76 551
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.76%62 062
AFTERPAY LIMITED-3.76%25 181
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.22%22 704
