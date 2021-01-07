CIELO S A : Material Fact - Conclusion of the Sale of Cielo's Interest in Orizon to Bradseg Participações S.A.

Material Fact

Conclusion of the Sale of Cielo's Interest in Orizon to

Bradseg Participações S.A.

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), pursuant to Instruction 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company concluded, on this date, the sale of all its shares in Companhia Brasileira de Gestão de Serviços ("Orizon"), representing 40.95% of Orizon's share capital, to Bradseg Participações S.A. for one hundred and twenty-eight million, nine hundred and ninety-two thousand and five hundred reais (R$128,992,500.00) ("Transaction").

The Transaction, which was the subject of a Notice to the Market released by the Company on October 1, 2020, was concluded after the approval by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

The Transaction reinforces the Company's strategy to focus on its core activities.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general duly and timely up to date, as per the applicable legislation.

Barueri, January 7, 2021.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer