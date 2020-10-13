Log in
Cielo S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - September 2020

10/13/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation

In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.

Company Name: CIELO S.A.

Company

(X ) Board of

( )Management

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or

( ) Controlling

and Related

Directors

Council

Consulting Parts

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

196

0.00%

0.00%

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities/

Securities

Brokerage

Characteristics

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

There were no transactions in the referred month

Final balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

196

0.00%

0.00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation

In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.

Company Name: CIELO S.A.

Company

( ) Board of

(X )Management

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or

( ) Controlling

and Related

Directors

Council

Consulting Parts

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

628,761

0.00%

0.02%

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities/

Securities

Brokerage

Characteristics

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

Shares

Common

Resignation

09/29/2020

117,247

0.00000

0.0000

Final balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

511,514

0.00%

0.02%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation

In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.

Company Name: CIELO S.A.

Company

( ) Board of

( )Management

(X ) Fiscal

( ) Technical or

( ) Controlling

and Related

Directors

Council

Consulting Parts

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

2,539

0.00%

0.00%

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities/

Securities

Brokerage

Volume

Characteristics

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Derivatives

House

(R$)

There were no transactions in the referred month

Final balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

2,539

0.00%

0.00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company

Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation

In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.

Company Name: CIELO S.A.

Company

( ) Board of

( )Management

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical or

(X) Controlling

and Related

Directors

Consulting Parts

Shareholders

Persons

Initial Balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

1,594,957,131

58.71%

58.71%

Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price

and volume)

Securities/

Securities

Brokerage

Characteristics

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Derivatives

House

There were no transactions in the referred month

Final balance

Securities/

% of participation

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Same Class

Derivatives

Total

and Type

Shares

Common

1,594,957,131

58.71%

58.71%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:59:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 11 266 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Net income 2020 500 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net Debt 2020 6 557 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 2,04%
Capitalization 10 051 M 1 796 M 1 805 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart CIELO S.A.
Duration : Period :
CIELO S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIELO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,29 BRL
Last Close Price 3,71 BRL
Spread / Highest target 75,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulo Rogério Caffarelli Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo de Araújo Noronha Chairman
Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Director
Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO S.A.-55.68%1 817
SQUARE, INC.195.99%82 129
FISERV, INC.-7.74%71 438
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.32%54 803
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.69%21 114
AFTERPAY LIMITED222.61%18 858
