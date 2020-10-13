Cielo S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - September 2020

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below. Company Name: CIELO S.A. Company (X ) Board of ( )Management ( ) Fiscal ( ) Technical or ( ) Controlling and Related Directors Council Consulting Parts Shareholders Persons Initial Balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 196 0.00% 0.00% Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities/ Securities Brokerage Characteristics Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Derivatives House There were no transactions in the referred month Final balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 196 0.00% 0.00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below. Company Name: CIELO S.A. Company ( ) Board of (X )Management ( ) Fiscal ( ) Technical or ( ) Controlling and Related Directors Council Consulting Parts Shareholders Persons Initial Balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 628,761 0.00% 0.02% Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities/ Securities Brokerage Characteristics Operation Day Quantity Price (R$) Volume (R$) Derivatives House Shares Common Resignation 09/29/2020 117,247 0.00000 0.0000 Final balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 511,514 0.00% 0.02%

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below. Company Name: CIELO S.A. Company ( ) Board of ( )Management (X ) Fiscal ( ) Technical or ( ) Controlling and Related Directors Council Consulting Parts Shareholders Persons Initial Balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 2,539 0.00% 0.00% Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities/ Securities Brokerage Volume Characteristics Operation Day Quantity Price Derivatives House (R$) There were no transactions in the referred month Final balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 2,539 0.00% 0.00%

CONSOLIDATED FORM Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below. Company Name: CIELO S.A. Company ( ) Board of ( )Management ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical or (X) Controlling and Related Directors Consulting Parts Shareholders Persons Initial Balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 1,594,957,131 58.71% 58.71% Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price and volume) Securities/ Securities Brokerage Characteristics Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Derivatives House There were no transactions in the referred month Final balance Securities/ % of participation Securities Characteristics Quantity Same Class Derivatives Total and Type Shares Common 1,594,957,131 58.71% 58.71%

