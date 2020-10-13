Cielo S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - September 2020

CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation
In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.
Company Name: CIELO S.A.
|
Company
|
(X ) Board of
|
( )Management
|
|
( ) Fiscal
|
( ) Technical or
|
|
( ) Controlling
|
and Related
|
Directors
|
|
|
Council
|
Consulting Parts
|
|
Shareholders
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
196
|
0.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
|
Securities/
|
Securities
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics
|
|
Operation
|
|
Day
|
|
Quantity
|
|
Price
|
Volume (R$)
|
Derivatives
|
House
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There were no transactions in the referred month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation
In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.
Company Name: CIELO S.A.
|
Company
|
( ) Board of
|
(X )Management
|
|
( ) Fiscal
|
( ) Technical or
|
|
( ) Controlling
|
and Related
|
Directors
|
|
|
Council
|
Consulting Parts
|
|
Shareholders
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
628,761
|
0.00%
|
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
|
Securities/
|
Securities
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics
|
Operation
|
Day
|
Quantity
|
Price (R$)
|
|
Volume (R$)
|
Derivatives
|
|
House
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
Common
|
|
Resignation
|
09/29/2020
|
117,247
|
0.00000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
Final balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Common
|
|
|
511,514
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.02%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation
In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.
Company Name: CIELO S.A.
|
Company
|
( ) Board of
|
( )Management
|
|
(X ) Fiscal
|
( ) Technical or
|
|
( ) Controlling
|
and Related
|
Directors
|
|
|
Council
|
Consulting Parts
|
|
Shareholders
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
2,539
|
0.00%
|
|
0.00%
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
|
Securities/
|
Securities
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
Characteristics
|
|
Operation
|
|
Day
|
|
Quantity
|
|
Price
|
Derivatives
|
House
|
|
|
|
|
(R$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There were no transactions in the referred month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
|
Same Class
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
2,539
|
|
0.00%
|
|
0.00%
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management and Related Person's Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company
Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002 and Article 30 - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation
In compliance of Section IX - Novo Mercado Listing Regulation and Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002, between September 1, 2020 and, September 30, 2020, the only transactions with securities and derivatives were those presented below.
Company Name: CIELO S.A.
|
Company
|
( ) Board of
|
( )Management
|
( ) Fiscal Council
|
|
( ) Technical or
|
|
(X) Controlling
|
and Related
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting Parts
|
|
Shareholders
|
Persons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Common
|
|
1,594,957,131
|
58.71%
|
58.71%
Transactions in the referred month - specify each buy or sell operation closed in the month (day, quantity, price
and volume)
|
Securities/
|
Securities
|
|
Brokerage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Characteristics
|
|
Operation
|
|
Day
|
|
Quantity
|
Price
|
|
Volume (R$)
|
Derivatives
|
|
House
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There were no transactions in the referred month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of participation
|
|
Securities Characteristics
|
|
|
Quantity
|
Same Class
|
|
Derivatives
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
1,594,957,131
|
58.71%
|
|
58.71%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cielo SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:59:04 UTC