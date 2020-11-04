Cielo S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Cielo's Investor Relations Team

Change in Cielo's Investor Relations Team

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), in line with the best market practices, informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Daniel Henrique de Sousa Diniz assumes the position of Investor Relations Executive Superintendent as of this date reporting directly to Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa, Investor Relations Officer (IRO).

Daniel Diniz developed his career in the areas of Corporate Banking, Controllership and Investor Relations. He joins the CIELO team after working in the Banking and Insurance segments.

CIELO is grateful for the work of Jean Philippe Leroy as the head of the Investor Relations and wishes success to the new challenges he will face at the Company.

Barueri, November 4, 2020.

GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer