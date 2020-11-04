Log in
CIELO S.A.

(CIEL3)
Cielo S A : Notice to the Market - Change in Cielo's Investor Relations Team

11/04/2020 | 05:31pm EST

Change in Cielo's Investor Relations Team

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), in line with the best market practices, informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Daniel Henrique de Sousa Diniz assumes the position of Investor Relations Executive Superintendent as of this date reporting directly to Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa, Investor Relations Officer (IRO).

Daniel Diniz developed his career in the areas of Corporate Banking, Controllership and Investor Relations. He joins the CIELO team after working in the Banking and Insurance segments.

CIELO is grateful for the work of Jean Philippe Leroy as the head of the Investor Relations and wishes success to the new challenges he will face at the Company.

Barueri, November 4, 2020.

GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations:

ri@cielo.com.br

ir.cielo.com.br

Phone: +55 11 2596 8453

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:30:01 UTC

