Cielo S A : Material Fact - Assignment of Rights Related to the Elo Platform

Material Fact

Assignment of Rights Related to the Elo Platform

CIELO S.A. ("Cielo" or "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), as per CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it concluded, today, a transaction through which it definitively assigned to Elo Serviços S.A. ("Elo") all the rights related to the processing platform and the transaction authorizer developed by Cielo to the Elo brand ("Software").

The transaction totals three hundred and eighty million reais (R$380 million) and includes the assignment and transfer of Software, as well as the amounts referring to the licensing period. This amount will be fully paid in cash. Reducing the amounts already recorded as licensing revenue of one hundred and eighty- seven million and five hundred thousand reais (R$187.5 million), plus inflation adjustment, net of the write-off of residual development costs and tax effects, the transaction will have an effect initially estimated1 at seventy-five million and nine hundred thousand reais (R$75.9 million) in the result of the first quarter of 2021.

The transaction complied with the legal and regulatory rules applicable within the scope of the Company, including those provided for in the Bylaws and in the Policy on Transactions with Related Parties and Other Situations Involving a Conflict of Interest, and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, with exclusive participation of its independent members.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to keep shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed, as per the applicable legislation.

Barueri, March 31, 2021.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1 Amounts subject to confirmation, as per the Company's accounting closing procedures

