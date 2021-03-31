Cielo S A : Notice on Transaction with Related Party

|
Related parties
Cielo S.A. and Elo Serviços S.A. ("Elo")
Relationship of the parties with Cielo
The Company and Elo have in their respective control
blocks, direct or indirectly, Banco do Brasil S.A. and
Banco Bradesco S.A.
Transaction date
March 31, 2021.
Purpose of the transaction
The purpose of the contract is the assignment and
transfer, by the Cielo to Elo, on a definitive basis, of all
the rights related to the processing platform and
transaction authorizer developed by Cielo to Elo brand
("Software").
Main terms and conditions of the
The contract provides for the assignment of Software
transaction
and rights arising therefrom so that the ownership of
the Software and all source codes, materials, manuals,
documents and information related thereto, as well as
their respective intellectual property rights, is granted
to Elo on a definitive basis.
The Software was developed by Cielo for Elo's brand
activities. The contract comprised a temporary license
of Software, which ends due to the assignment and
transfer.
The total amount of the transaction is R$380 million,
which comprises the assignment and transfer of the
Software, as well as the values related to the licensing
period.
Participation of the counterparty, its
The negotiation and the signing of the Contract were
partners or management in Cielo's
carried out in strict compliance with the terms of the
decision-making process regarding
Transaction Policy with Cielo Related Parties, having
the transaction or negotiation of the
completed all procedures and obtained all necessary
Transaction as representatives of
internal approvals in order to mitigate potential
Cielo
conflicts of interest.
Therefore, the transaction was duly approved by the
Board of Directors, pursuant to article 19, item xxiii of
Cielo's Bylaws. In a resolution taken with the
participation of only its independent members, who