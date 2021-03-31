Cielo S A : Notice on Transaction with Related Party

CIELO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 01.027.058/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.144.112

EXHIBIT 30-XXXIII to CVM Instruction 480/09

Notice on transaction between related parties

Barueri, March 31 , 2021 - CIELO S.A. ("Cielo" or "Company"), pursuant to Instruction 480 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), of December 7, 2009, ("CVM Instruction 480/09"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the following transaction between related parties:

Related parties Cielo S.A. and Elo Serviços S.A. ("Elo") Relationship of the parties with Cielo The Company and Elo have in their respective control blocks, direct or indirectly, Banco do Brasil S.A. and Banco Bradesco S.A. Transaction date March 31, 2021. Purpose of the transaction The purpose of the contract is the assignment and transfer, by the Cielo to Elo, on a definitive basis, of all the rights related to the processing platform and transaction authorizer developed by Cielo to Elo brand ("Software"). Main terms and conditions of the The contract provides for the assignment of Software transaction and rights arising therefrom so that the ownership of the Software and all source codes, materials, manuals, documents and information related thereto, as well as their respective intellectual property rights, is granted to Elo on a definitive basis. The Software was developed by Cielo for Elo's brand activities. The contract comprised a temporary license of Software, which ends due to the assignment and transfer. The total amount of the transaction is R$380 million, which comprises the assignment and transfer of the Software, as well as the values related to the licensing period. Participation of the counterparty, its The negotiation and the signing of the Contract were partners or management in Cielo's carried out in strict compliance with the terms of the decision-making process regarding Transaction Policy with Cielo Related Parties, having the transaction or negotiation of the completed all procedures and obtained all necessary Transaction as representatives of internal approvals in order to mitigate potential Cielo conflicts of interest. Therefore, the transaction was duly approved by the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 19, item xxiii of Cielo's Bylaws. In a resolution taken with the participation of only its independent members, who

