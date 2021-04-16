Cielo S A : Notice to the Market - Notice on the Resignation of Statutory Officer

Notice on the Resignation of Statutory Officer

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTCQX: CIOXY), in compliance with the provisions of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco presented, on this date, her letter of resignation from the position of Statutory Officer without specific designation of the Company (Executive Vice President of Products and Business).

As resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board Members accepted the resignation of Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco.

Cielo and the members of its Board of Directors thank Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco for her dedication and significant contribution to the Company.

Barueri, April 16th, 2021.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Souza

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer