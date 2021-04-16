Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Cielo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIEL3   BRCIELACNOR3

CIELO S.A.

(CIEL3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cielo S A : Notice to the Market - Notice on the Resignation of Statutory Officer

04/16/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice on the Resignation of Statutory Officer

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTCQX: CIOXY), in compliance with the provisions of Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco presented, on this date, her letter of resignation from the position of Statutory Officer without specific designation of the Company (Executive Vice President of Products and Business).

As resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board Members accepted the resignation of Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco.

Cielo and the members of its Board of Directors thank Ms. Renata Baiense de Paiva Greco for her dedication and significant contribution to the Company.

Barueri, April 16th, 2021.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Souza

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CIELO S.A.
05:42pCIELO S A  : Notice to the Market - Notice on the Resignation of Statutory Offic..
PU
08:42aCIELO S A  : Notice to the Market - Retail decline 10.1% in March, according to ..
PU
04/08CIELO S A  : Notice to the Market - Cielo promotes digitalization of small and m..
PU
03/31CIELO S A  : Notice on Transaction with Related Party
PU
03/31CIELO S A  : Material Fact - Assignment of Rights Related to the Elo Platform
PU
03/31CIELO S A  : Material Fact – Central Bank of Brazil Authorizations regardi..
PU
03/25CIELO S A  : Material Fact - Approval of Share Buyback Program
PU
03/24CIELO S A  : Extraordinary and Annual General Meeting - Shareholders' Manual and..
PU
03/24CIELO S A  : Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03/24CIELO S A  : Extraordinary and Annual General Meeting - Call Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 097 M 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net income 2021 833 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2021 7 119 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 9 962 M 1 776 M 1 783 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 106
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart CIELO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cielo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIELO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,62 BRL
Last Close Price 3,68 BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paulo Rogério Caffarelli Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa Executive VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Mauro Ribeiro Neto Chairman
Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Independent Director
Gilberto Mifano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO S.A.-8.00%1 774
SQUARE, INC.20.88%119 600
FISERV, INC.8.77%83 679
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.03%64 223
AFTERPAY LIMITED7.96%28 515
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.39%24 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ