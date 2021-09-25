Cielo Waste : Announces Resignation of Directors

NEWS RELEASE Symbol: CSE: CMC OTCQB: CWSFF September 24, 2021 For Immediate Dissemination

CIELO ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

September 24, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC),(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Andrea Whyte and Mr. George H. Brookman have resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Whyte and Mr. Brookman for their respective contributions and wishes them every success in their future endeavours.

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms certain types of

landfill garbage into high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced

management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across

Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's widely available and inexpensive feedstock, including household,

commercial, construction garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of

plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.