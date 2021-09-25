Log in
CIELO WASTE : Announces Resignation of Directors
PU
09/21CIELO WASTE : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
CIELO WASTE : Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results
PU
Cielo Waste : Announces Resignation of Directors

09/25/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Symbol: CSE: CMC

OTCQB: CWSFF

September 24, 2021

For Immediate Dissemination

CIELO ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

September 24, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC),(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Andrea Whyte and Mr. George H. Brookman have resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Whyte and Mr. Brookman for their respective contributions and wishes them every success in their future endeavours.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal"

Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, Director

Company Contact:

For further information please contact:

Chris Sabat, Corporate Secretary and General

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Counsel

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: csabat@cielows.com

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972

Telephone: 1-(647)258-3310

Website: www.cielows.com

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms certain types of

landfill garbage into high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced

management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across

Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's widely available and inexpensive feedstock, including household,

commercial, construction garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of

plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
