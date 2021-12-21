Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cielo Waste : October 31 2021 Financial Statements (Q2/22)

12/21/2021 | 11:23pm EST
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

1

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In Canadian Dollars)

Note

October 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

7,303,010

17,176,212

Accounts receivable

517,566

530,460

Prepaid expenses

900,425

376,500

Inventory

564,417

342,225

Current Assets

9,285,418

18,425,397

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

6

43,862,494

26,623,622

Right-of-use assets

5

505,623

143,236

44,368,117

26,766,858

Total Assets

53,653,535

45,192,255

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,472,486

4,134,553

Deferred revenue and fees

3,750,000

3,750,000

Short-term warrant liability

9

-

10,169,563

Current portion of lease liability

145,634

59,307

Short-term loans

7

11,076,631

-

Current portion of long-term loans

7

-

1,000,000

Current Liabilities

17,444,751

19,113,423

Non-current Liabilities

Royalty payable

889,219

889,219

Lease liability

5

415,562

120,757

Long-term loans

7

60,000

60,000

Convertible debentures

8

-

503,585

Total non-current liabilities

1,364,781

1,573,561

Total Liabilities

18,809,532

20,686,984

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

9

97,736,856

79,672,607

Contributed surplus

9

3,433,010

3,278,486

Deficit

(66,325,863)

(58,445,822)

Total Shareholders' Equity

34,844,003

24,505,271

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

53,653,535

45,192,255

Going Concern (Note 3), Commitments (Note 13), and Subsequent Events (Notes 7, 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

2

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended October 31,

Six months ended October 31,

2020

2020

Restated

Restated

(In Canadian Dollars)

Note

2021

(Note 14)

2021

(Note 14)

Incidental sales

-

-

-

4,200

Cost of sales

-

-

-

(4,200)

Gross profit

-

-

-

-

Expenses and other income

Financing costs

10

851,437

1,155,108

973,050

1,343,916

General and administrative

1,653,244

467,070

3,209,732

1,006,637

Research and development

2,108,547

359,509

3,790,827

502,569

Share based compensation

9

95,465

55,926

190,930

258,094

Depreciation and amortization

102,168

46,155

159,878

92,123

(Gain) on settlement of debt with

(5,618)

-

(5,618)

-

shares & other

Fair value change of warrant

9

-

877,519

(492,378)

1,034,161

liability

Other (income) expenses

35,992

(32,403)

53,620

(32,403)

Loss before income taxes

(4,841,235)

(2,928,884)

(7,880,041)

(4,205,097)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net and comprehensive loss

(4,841,235)

(2,928,884)

(7,880,041)

(4,205,097)

Loss per share

Basic

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Restatement of comparative periods (Note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

3

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Total

Contributed

Shareholders'

(In Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Equity

Balance, April 30, 2020 (Restated - Note 14)

20,941,031

3,725,559

(18,736,848)

5,929,742

Shares issued on debt conversion

1,849,250

476,342

-

2,325,592

Shares issued on prepaid interest and

1,256,758

1,227,053

-

2,483,811

warrants on convertible debenture issuance

Shares issued for debt settlement

498,865

79,720

-

578,585

Fair value of finders' warrants

-

122,115

-

122,115

Restricted Share Unit vesting

-

111,852

-

111,852

Share issuance costs

-

(6,626)

-

(6,626)

Share based compensation

-

146,242

-

146,242

Net loss for the period

-

-

(4,205,097)

(4,205,097)

Balance, October 31, 2020

24,545,904

5,882,257

(22,941,945)

7,486,216

Balance, April 30, 2021

79,672,607

3,278,486

(58,445,822)

24,505,271

Shares issued on debt conversion

4,709,500

-

-

4,709,500

Shares issued for warrant exercise

13,323,085

(1,220,687)

-

12,102,398

Shares issued for option exercise

66,296

(21,796)

-

44,500

Share based compensation

-

190,930

-

190,930

Share issuance costs

(34,632)

-

-

(34,632)

Fair value of bonus warrants issued

-

1,206,077

-

1,206,077

Net loss for the period

-

-

(7,880,041)

(7,880,041)

Balance, October 31, 2021

97,736,856

3,433,010

(66,325,863)

34,844,003

Share Capital (Note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

4

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended

Six months ended

October 31,

October 31,

2020

2020

Note

2021

Restated

2021

Restated

(In Canadian Dollars)

(Note 14)

(Note 14)

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Net loss

(4,841,235)

(2,928,884)

(7,880,041)

(4,205,097)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

102,168

46,155

159,878

92,123

(Gain) on settlement of debts with shares & other

(5,618)

-

(5,618)

-

Share based compensation

9

95,465

-

190,930

146,242

Restricted Share Units vesting

-

55,926

-

111,852

Fair value change of warrant liability

9

-

877,519

(492,378)

1,034,161

Other (gain) loss

113,862

-

113,862

-

Financing costs

10

851,436

1,155,108

973,050

1,343,916

Changes in non-cash working capital:

GST and other receivables

200,095

(44,357)

12,894

(76,209)

Prepaids & deposits

(798,621)

411,017

(641,209)

568,077

Inventory

(121,904)

(14,981)

(323,655)

(11,744)

Deferred revenues & deposits

-

-

-

1,000,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,105,129)

(393,966)

(2,492,155)

(1,475,941)

Cash used in operating activities

(6,509,481)

(836,463)

(10,384,442)

(1,472,620)

Cash (used in) provided by financing activities:

Lease liability

(26,784)

(13,977)

(51,989)

(27,860)

Short-term loans

12,000,000

-

12,000,000

-

Payments on long-term loans

(1,000,000)

-

(1,000,000)

(329)

Interest expense

(183,575)

(309,703)

(201,075)

(494,730)

Financing costs

(622,516)

(193,583)

(622,516)

(310,082)

Convertible debentures issued for cash

1,000,000

2,293,000

4,000,000

3,893,142

Share issuance for warrant exercise

9

506,250

-

2,425,213

-

Share issuance for option exercise

9

-

-

44,500

-

Share issuance costs

9

(30,000)

(4,632)

(34,632)

(6,626)

Shares issuance for debt

-

672,152

-

578,585

Cash provided by financing activities

11,643,375

2,443,257

16,559,501

3,632,100

Cash (used in) investing activities:

Additions of property plant and equipment

6

(12,975,619)

(1,241,732)

(16,873,349)

(2,119,879)

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Prepaids & deposits

(5,000)

104,901

(5,000)

108,244

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,044,155

(208,745)

830,088

154,411

Cash used in investing activities

(11,936,464)

(1,345,577)

(16,048,261)

(1,857,224)

Increase (decrease) in cash

(6,802,570)

261,218

(9,873,202)

302,256

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

14,105,580

122,643

17,176,212

81,605

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

7,303,010

383,861

7,303,010

383,861

Supplemental items:

Cash interest paid

183,575

5,832

201,075

105,951

Restatement of comparative periods (Note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6,50 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2022 272x
EV / Sales 2023 43,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 317%
Managers and Directors
Gregg Gegunde Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Clayton Donald Allan Chairman & President
Stephanie Li Chief Financial Officer
Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal Independent Director
Peter MacKay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.141.18%103
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.35.70%67 177
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.38.50%42 402
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA41.88%9 788
TETRA TECH, INC.39.15%8 682
GEM CO., LTD.48.64%7 788