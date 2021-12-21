Cielo Waste : October 31 2021 Financial Statements (Q2/22)

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 1

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In Canadian Dollars) Note October 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash 7,303,010 17,176,212 Accounts receivable 517,566 530,460 Prepaid expenses 900,425 376,500 Inventory 564,417 342,225 Current Assets 9,285,418 18,425,397 Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 6 43,862,494 26,623,622 Right-of-use assets 5 505,623 143,236 44,368,117 26,766,858 Total Assets 53,653,535 45,192,255 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,472,486 4,134,553 Deferred revenue and fees 3,750,000 3,750,000 Short-term warrant liability 9 - 10,169,563 Current portion of lease liability 145,634 59,307 Short-term loans 7 11,076,631 - Current portion of long-term loans 7 - 1,000,000 Current Liabilities 17,444,751 19,113,423 Non-current Liabilities Royalty payable 889,219 889,219 Lease liability 5 415,562 120,757 Long-term loans 7 60,000 60,000 Convertible debentures 8 - 503,585 Total non-current liabilities 1,364,781 1,573,561 Total Liabilities 18,809,532 20,686,984 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9 97,736,856 79,672,607 Contributed surplus 9 3,433,010 3,278,486 Deficit (66,325,863) (58,445,822) Total Shareholders' Equity 34,844,003 24,505,271 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 53,653,535 45,192,255 Going Concern (Note 3), Commitments (Note 13), and Subsequent Events (Notes 7, 11) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 2

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss Three months ended October 31, Six months ended October 31, 2020 2020 Restated Restated (In Canadian Dollars) Note 2021 (Note 14) 2021 (Note 14) Incidental sales - - - 4,200 Cost of sales - - - (4,200) Gross profit - - - - Expenses and other income Financing costs 10 851,437 1,155,108 973,050 1,343,916 General and administrative 1,653,244 467,070 3,209,732 1,006,637 Research and development 2,108,547 359,509 3,790,827 502,569 Share based compensation 9 95,465 55,926 190,930 258,094 Depreciation and amortization 102,168 46,155 159,878 92,123 (Gain) on settlement of debt with (5,618) - (5,618) - shares & other Fair value change of warrant 9 - 877,519 (492,378) 1,034,161 liability Other (income) expenses 35,992 (32,403) 53,620 (32,403) Loss before income taxes (4,841,235) (2,928,884) (7,880,041) (4,205,097) Income taxes - - - - Net and comprehensive loss (4,841,235) (2,928,884) (7,880,041) (4,205,097) Loss per share Basic (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) Diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) Restatement of comparative periods (Note 14) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 3

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Total Contributed Shareholders' (In Canadian Dollars) Share Capital Surplus Deficit Equity Balance, April 30, 2020 (Restated - Note 14) 20,941,031 3,725,559 (18,736,848) 5,929,742 Shares issued on debt conversion 1,849,250 476,342 - 2,325,592 Shares issued on prepaid interest and 1,256,758 1,227,053 - 2,483,811 warrants on convertible debenture issuance Shares issued for debt settlement 498,865 79,720 - 578,585 Fair value of finders' warrants - 122,115 - 122,115 Restricted Share Unit vesting - 111,852 - 111,852 Share issuance costs - (6,626) - (6,626) Share based compensation - 146,242 - 146,242 Net loss for the period - - (4,205,097) (4,205,097) Balance, October 31, 2020 24,545,904 5,882,257 (22,941,945) 7,486,216 Balance, April 30, 2021 79,672,607 3,278,486 (58,445,822) 24,505,271 Shares issued on debt conversion 4,709,500 - - 4,709,500 Shares issued for warrant exercise 13,323,085 (1,220,687) - 12,102,398 Shares issued for option exercise 66,296 (21,796) - 44,500 Share based compensation - 190,930 - 190,930 Share issuance costs (34,632) - - (34,632) Fair value of bonus warrants issued - 1,206,077 - 1,206,077 Net loss for the period - - (7,880,041) (7,880,041) Balance, October 31, 2021 97,736,856 3,433,010 (66,325,863) 34,844,003 Share Capital (Note 9) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. 4