Cielo Waste : October 31 2021 Financial Statements (Q2/22)

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
1
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In Canadian Dollars)
Note
October 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
7,303,010
17,176,212
Accounts receivable
517,566
530,460
Prepaid expenses
900,425
376,500
Inventory
564,417
342,225
Current Assets
9,285,418
18,425,397
Non-current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
6
43,862,494
26,623,622
Right-of-use assets
5
505,623
143,236
44,368,117
26,766,858
Total Assets
53,653,535
45,192,255
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,472,486
4,134,553
Deferred revenue and fees
3,750,000
3,750,000
Short-term warrant liability
9
-
10,169,563
Current portion of lease liability
145,634
59,307
Short-term loans
7
11,076,631
-
Current portion of long-term loans
7
-
1,000,000
Current Liabilities
17,444,751
19,113,423
Non-current Liabilities
Royalty payable
889,219
889,219
Lease liability
5
415,562
120,757
Long-term loans
7
60,000
60,000
Convertible debentures
8
-
503,585
Total non-current liabilities
1,364,781
1,573,561
Total Liabilities
18,809,532
20,686,984
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
9
97,736,856
79,672,607
Contributed surplus
9
3,433,010
3,278,486
Deficit
(66,325,863)
(58,445,822)
Total Shareholders' Equity
34,844,003
24,505,271
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
53,653,535
45,192,255
Going Concern (Note 3), Commitments (Note 13), and Subsequent Events (Notes 7, 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
2
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three months ended October 31,
Six months ended October 31,
2020
2020
Restated
Restated
(In Canadian Dollars)
Note
2021
(Note 14)
2021
(Note 14)
Incidental sales
-
-
-
4,200
Cost of sales
-
-
-
(4,200)
Gross profit
-
-
-
-
Expenses and other income
Financing costs
10
851,437
1,155,108
973,050
1,343,916
General and administrative
1,653,244
467,070
3,209,732
1,006,637
Research and development
2,108,547
359,509
3,790,827
502,569
Share based compensation
9
95,465
55,926
190,930
258,094
Depreciation and amortization
102,168
46,155
159,878
92,123
(Gain) on settlement of debt with
(5,618)
-
(5,618)
-
shares & other
Fair value change of warrant
9
-
877,519
(492,378)
1,034,161
liability
Other (income) expenses
35,992
(32,403)
53,620
(32,403)
Loss before income taxes
(4,841,235)
(2,928,884)
(7,880,041)
(4,205,097)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net and comprehensive loss
(4,841,235)
(2,928,884)
(7,880,041)
(4,205,097)
Loss per share
Basic
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Restatement of comparative periods (Note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
3
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Total
Contributed
Shareholders'
(In Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Surplus
Deficit
Equity
Balance, April 30, 2020 (Restated - Note 14)
20,941,031
3,725,559
(18,736,848)
5,929,742
Shares issued on debt conversion
1,849,250
476,342
-
2,325,592
Shares issued on prepaid interest and
1,256,758
1,227,053
-
2,483,811
warrants on convertible debenture issuance
Shares issued for debt settlement
498,865
79,720
-
578,585
Fair value of finders' warrants
-
122,115
-
122,115
Restricted Share Unit vesting
-
111,852
-
111,852
Share issuance costs
-
(6,626)
-
(6,626)
Share based compensation
-
146,242
-
146,242
Net loss for the period
-
-
(4,205,097)
(4,205,097)
Balance, October 31, 2020
24,545,904
5,882,257
(22,941,945)
7,486,216
Balance, April 30, 2021
79,672,607
3,278,486
(58,445,822)
24,505,271
Shares issued on debt conversion
4,709,500
-
-
4,709,500
Shares issued for warrant exercise
13,323,085
(1,220,687)
-
12,102,398
Shares issued for option exercise
66,296
(21,796)
-
44,500
Share based compensation
-
190,930
-
190,930
Share issuance costs
(34,632)
-
-
(34,632)
Fair value of bonus warrants issued
-
1,206,077
-
1,206,077
Net loss for the period
-
-
(7,880,041)
(7,880,041)
Balance, October 31, 2021
97,736,856
3,433,010
(66,325,863)
34,844,003
Share Capital (Note 9)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
4
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Six months ended
October 31,
October 31,
2020
2020
Note
2021
Restated
2021
Restated
(In Canadian Dollars)
(Note 14)
(Note 14)
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Net loss
(4,841,235)
(2,928,884)
(7,880,041)
(4,205,097)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
102,168
46,155
159,878
92,123
(Gain) on settlement of debts with shares & other
(5,618)
-
(5,618)
-
Share based compensation
9
95,465
-
190,930
146,242
Restricted Share Units vesting
-
55,926
-
111,852
Fair value change of warrant liability
9
-
877,519
(492,378)
1,034,161
Other (gain) loss
113,862
-
113,862
-
Financing costs
10
851,436
1,155,108
973,050
1,343,916
Changes in non-cash working capital:
GST and other receivables
200,095
(44,357)
12,894
(76,209)
Prepaids & deposits
(798,621)
411,017
(641,209)
568,077
Inventory
(121,904)
(14,981)
(323,655)
(11,744)
Deferred revenues & deposits
-
-
-
1,000,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,105,129)
(393,966)
(2,492,155)
(1,475,941)
Cash used in operating activities
(6,509,481)
(836,463)
(10,384,442)
(1,472,620)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities:
Lease liability
(26,784)
(13,977)
(51,989)
(27,860)
Short-term loans
12,000,000
-
12,000,000
-
Payments on long-term loans
(1,000,000)
-
(1,000,000)
(329)
Interest expense
(183,575)
(309,703)
(201,075)
(494,730)
Financing costs
(622,516)
(193,583)
(622,516)
(310,082)
Convertible debentures issued for cash
1,000,000
2,293,000
4,000,000
3,893,142
Share issuance for warrant exercise
9
506,250
-
2,425,213
-
Share issuance for option exercise
9
-
-
44,500
-
Share issuance costs
9
(30,000)
(4,632)
(34,632)
(6,626)
Shares issuance for debt
-
672,152
-
578,585
Cash provided by financing activities
11,643,375
2,443,257
16,559,501
3,632,100
Cash (used in) investing activities:
Additions of property plant and equipment
6
(12,975,619)
(1,241,732)
(16,873,349)
(2,119,879)
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Prepaids & deposits
(5,000)
104,901
(5,000)
108,244
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,044,155
(208,745)
830,088
154,411
Cash used in investing activities
(11,936,464)
(1,345,577)
(16,048,261)
(1,857,224)
Increase (decrease) in cash
(6,802,570)
261,218
(9,873,202)
302,256
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
14,105,580
122,643
17,176,212
81,605
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
7,303,010
383,861
7,303,010
383,861
Supplemental items:
Cash interest paid
183,575
5,832
201,075
105,951
Restatement of comparative periods (Note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
5
