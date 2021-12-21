Cielo Waste : October 31 2021 MDA (Q2/22) 12/21/2021 | 11:23pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 ADVISORIES The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of financial position and results of operations for Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("Cielo" or the "Company"), dated December 21, 2021, should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information below, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020, and the audited financial statements and notes thereto for the years ended April 30, 2021, and 2020. The audited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). As described in Note 14 to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020, certain comparative period information presented for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 was restated. As described in Note 20 to the audited financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2021, and 2020, certain comparative period information presented as at and for the year ended April 30, 2020 was restated. The comparative period information presented in this MD&A, including the summary of quarterly results, has also been restated to reflect the correction of these errors. See section entitled "Restatement of October 31, 2020 Comparative Period Financial Information" for additional information. All amounts in the following MD&A are stated in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. This MD&A was approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the Company on December 21, 2021. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may relate to anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, budgets, operations, financial results, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward- looking information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "plan", "target", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ""may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "predict", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "projection". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Management's expectations, estimates and projections are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to: in general, the Company's strategic intent and corporate goals and objectives;

plans to renew or replace the mortgage loan for the Fort Saskatchewan property;

anticipated benefits from the termination of the License Agreement;

the objectives of the Aldersyde Facility and the purpose(s) to be served by the Aldersyde Facility;

the timeline for certain milestones for the Aldersyde Facility, leading up to commissioning and start-up in March or April 2022, including details of, and activities in connection with, the Aldersyde Project;

start-up in March or April 2022, including details of, and activities in connection with, the Aldersyde Project; estimated cost requirements to achieve steady-state production on a commercial scale at the Aldersyde Facility;

steady-state production on a commercial scale at the Aldersyde Facility; anticipated benefits from the utilization of the Company's desulphurization unit;

the generation of revenue at the Aldersyde Facility and the anticipated benefits that may be realized at the Aldersyde Facility following the completion of the Aldersyde Project milestones;

productions forecasts for the Aldersyde Facility for Q4 2021, 2022 and 2023; 1 the purpose of the R&D Facility and the anticipated benefits from the R&D Facility's data output to facilitate the design of a full-scale commercial plant;

full-scale commercial plant; estimated costs for the design, procurement and construction of the R&D Facility;

the anticipated timeline and milestones for the construction and commissioning of the R&D Facility;

experimentation, testing and analysis at the R&D Facility and details of the related activities, and the subsequent testing other waste materials, including plastics and railway ties;

plans related to the design of a full-scale facility in Fort Saskatchewan following testing and analysis at the R&D Facility and subsequent construction and the timing thereof; and

full-scale facility in Fort Saskatchewan following testing and analysis at the R&D Facility and subsequent construction and the timing thereof; and demand fundamentals for fuels from waste and renewable fuels. These forward-looking statements and other forward-looking information are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions in respect of the Company's ability to build and operate facilities; retain key personnel; maintain good relationships with joint arrangement partners, customers and suppliers; execute on expansion plans; continue investing in infrastructure to support growth; obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in industry or the global economy; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors made in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that management considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risks factors described under the heading entitled ''Risk Factors'' in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the years ended April 30, 2021, and 2020 ("Annual MD&A") available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risks described in greater detail in ''Risk Factors'' in the Company's Annual MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com should be considered carefully by readers. These risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A represents our expectations as of the date of this MD&A (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Except as specifically required under applicable securities laws in Canada, Cielo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, events or circumstances that may arise after December 21, 2021. All forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. 2 GOING CONCERN The Company has not yet generated revenue from its planned commercial operations and has accumulated losses of $66.3 million as at October 31, 2021 and generated losses of $4.8 million and $7.9 million for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. Working capital deficiency as at October 31, 2021 was $8.2 million, compared to $0.7 million deficit as at April 30, 2021. The increase in working capital deficiency of $7.5 million was mainly due to: (i) the decrease in cash balance which was used to fund research, development and corporate activities; (ii) the addition of the mortgage loan for the asset purchase in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and (iii) partially offset by the decrease in short-term warrant liability upon the exercise of warrants. The initial term of the mortgage loan will end in August 2022 and Cielo has the option to renew the loan for a further period of six months in August 2022. Cielo is planning to either renew or replace the mortgage loan by the end of the initial term in August 2022. In August 2021, the Company entered into a $12.0 million mortgage loan (the "Loan") with First Choice Financial ("FCF") and KV Capital ("KV") (and together with FCF, the "Lenders") for the asset purchase in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. The Loan includes a special covenant in relation to the Company's market capitalization: (i) if the Company's market capitalization is below $250.0 million but above $150.0 million, a $1.0 million loan repayment is required; (ii) if the Company's market capitalization is below $150.0 million but above $100.0 million, an additional $1.0 million loan repayment is required; and (iii) if the market capitalization is below $100.0 million, an additional $1.0 million loan repayment is required. Subsequent to Cielo entering into this Loan agreement, the market capitalization of the Company was below $150.0 million on certain trading days. As a result, KV requested a total loan repayment of $2.0 million. As the date of this MD&A, Cielo is in the process of negotiating with the Lenders on this special loan covenant and has not made the repayment of $2.0 million. The Company will require additional capital to fund costs relating to research, development and other corporate activities over the next year and beyond, and to fund payments of short-term indebtedness as they become due and otherwise fund the working capital deficiency. The Company will continue to explore alternatives to generate additional financing, which may include raising additional equity and debt or entering into strategic partnerships; however, there is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. The Company has not reached planned commercial operations and its ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on its ability to generate revenue and positive cash flow from operating activities, and its ability to obtain additional financing to fund the cost of research, development and other corporate activities. These matters create material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Formation: Cielo was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CMC" in June 2021, as well as on the OTC Venture Market, under the symbol "CWSFF".

Cielo was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011. Cielo is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CMC" in June 2021, as well as on the OTC Venture Market, under the symbol "CWSFF". Strategic Intent: Cielo's strategic intent is to become one of Canada's leading waste to fuel companies using its environmentally friendly, economically sustainable technology. Cielo developed a process that can convert waste feedstocks, including plastics, rubber, organic material and wood derivative waste to fuel. Cielo's business model is to source feedstocks from a wide variety of potential suppliers and convert the feedstocks into fuels to be sold to a wide variety of potential purchasers. The Company plans to construct facilities that will convert low carbon waste feedstocks to energy fuels, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The diesel from Cielo's distillate could be used in diesel engines. Naphtha could be used to assist in transporting heavy oil, and kerosene could be suitable for aviation or marine jet fuel. 3 License Agreement: pursuant to an agreement entered into between Cielo and 1888711 Alberta Inc. ("1888 Inc"), dated June 14, 2016, subsequently amended and restated on November 1, 2017, Cielo held an exclusive global license, to complete the development and commercialization of the Technology (as defined below) (the "License Agreement"). The Technology, which is patented in Canada and the United States, can utilize waste to produce fuel through a thermal catalytic depolymerization process. Cielo is currently using the Technology at its demonstration facility located in Aldersyde, Alberta, to produce fuel from wood waste and intends to construct both a research and development facility (the "R&D" Facility") and a full-scale facility located in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "Full-Scale Facility"). Pursuant to the License Agreement:

pursuant to an agreement entered into between Cielo and 1888711 Alberta Inc. ("1888 Inc"), dated June 14, 2016, subsequently amended and restated on November 1, 2017, Cielo held an exclusive global license, to complete the development and commercialization of the Technology (as defined below) (the "License Agreement"). The Technology, which is patented in Canada and the United States, can utilize waste to produce fuel through a thermal catalytic depolymerization process. Cielo is currently using the Technology at its demonstration facility located in Aldersyde, Alberta, to produce fuel from wood waste and intends to construct both a research and development facility (the "R&D" Facility") and a full-scale facility located in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta (the "Full-Scale Facility"). Pursuant to the License Agreement: 1888 Inc and Cielo agreed to the payment of Royalty and Refinery Fees (as defined below) by Cielo to 1888 Inc in exchange for 1888 Inc providing resources for the development of technology to convert and transform waste to fuel (the "Technology") 1888 Inc provided and Cielo accessed capital for the development of the Technology owned by Cielo Cielo provided a license to 1888 Inc to develop the Technology, which included the consent from Cielo for 1888 Inc to develop, improve, and patent the Technology, and 1888 Inc obtained patents concerning the Technology Cielo had the right to develop and improve the Technology and did continue and will continue to develop the Technology to commercialization and beyond Upon commercialization of the Technology, Cielo was to pay 1888 Inc a royalty of $0.05 on every liter of fuel produced by Cielo (the "Royalty") as well as an additional sum for each refinery beyond the initial refinery constructed by Cielo (the "Refinery Fees"); and Certain rights for the termination of the Royalty and Refinery Fees were provided to Cielo.

Waste to Fuel Processes: Cielo's process for converting waste to fuel is referred to as thermal catalytic depolymerization. Feedstock is processed in a liquid slurry, currently using used motor oil, and is then heated in a reactor until liquified. The process uses atmospheric pressure and heat to break down feedstock molecules in the reactor until liquified. Once liquified, it is blended with a catalyst. The catalyst causes an accelerated reaction forming a distillate. The distillate is placed through a distillation process where it is heated to temperatures that produce diesel, kerosene and naphtha. Any references to the Company's current production in liters per hour ("LPH") of distillate refers to such a distillate product that consists of diesel and naphtha.

Cielo's process for converting waste to fuel is referred to as thermal catalytic depolymerization. Feedstock is processed in a liquid slurry, currently using used motor oil, and is then heated in a reactor until liquified. The process uses atmospheric pressure and heat to break down feedstock molecules in the reactor until liquified. Once liquified, it is blended with a catalyst. The catalyst causes an accelerated reaction forming a distillate. The distillate is placed through a distillation process where it is heated to temperatures that produce diesel, kerosene and naphtha. Any references to the Company's current production in liters per hour ("LPH") of distillate refers to such a distillate product that consists of diesel and naphtha. Aldersyde Facility: Cielo's first facility located in Aldersyde, Alberta ("Aldersyde Facility") is currently converting wood derivative waste into a distillate product that consists of diesel and naphtha. The proprietary technology Cielo owns has been proven out at bench scale and at the Aldersyde Facility. The Company is continuing its research and development activities to achieve steady-state production of its distillate on a commercial scale and is also conducting research and development activities to produce fuels that would meet the requirements for highway diesel and renewable fuel under applicable legislation in Canada such as the federal Renewable Fuels Regulation and the Alberta Renewable Fuels Standard Regulation. Cielo expects there will be demand for its waste to fuel products regardless of whether its fuel products meet renewable fuel specifications; therefore, Cielo's revenue stream is not dependent on producing renewable fuel. However, renewable fuel is expected to increase the profit margin of Cielo's waste to fuel products. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

