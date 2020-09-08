Cielo Waste : Announces Its Facility Is Back Into Production

NEWS RELEASE

CIELO ANNOUNCES ITS FACILITY IS BACK INTO PRODUCTION

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / September 8, 2020 / CSE: CMC, OTCQB: CWSFF Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("CIELO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first commercial facility in Aldersyde, Alberta ("Facility") is in production following an extended shut-down to allow for the implementation of upgrades.

Despite challenges related to COVID-19, Cielo's contractors have been working or approximately the past 170 days to recommence continuous-flow production at the Facility. On August 11, 2020, Cielo's operators began re-commissioning the Facility after installing newly designed equipment and implementing modifications to the flow process recommended by third party engineers to resolve problematic bottlenecks that were restricting production. The operation of the feedstock hoppers, the reacting tower and the waste line have been upgraded. With the implementation of these three major upgrades now complete, the Facility is once again producing distillate from wood waste using a proprietary catalyst. While the re-commissioning of these front-end components was in progress, the Facility was converting previously produced distillate into renewable naphtha, diesel and kerosene (aviation/marine jet fuel). In the coming days, now that distillate is being produced twenty-four hours a day, management expects to soon have enough distillate in the distillate holding tank to create the required amount of "head pressure" and to run both the distillate front-end as well as the back-end (which converts the distillate into renewable fuels) together and on a continuous-flow basis. This simultaneous operation of both ends was the primary reason for sourcing and implementing the upgrades.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated "We feel this is great news for Cielo and all of our shareholders, supporters and believers. We are appreciative of their support, trust and patience. Start-ups like this are never easy but with the fortitude and tireless efforts of our team, we are confident that very shortly our Facility will finally be producing commercial quantities of renewable fuels. We are now focused on improving efficiencies at the Facility along with providing further training to our facility operational staff and working towards ramping up our production of renewable fuels."

On Monday August 17, Cielo provided a tour, at their request, to two Ministers of the Alberta Provincial Government: Honorable Travis Toews (UCP), Minister of Finance and Honorable Rick Wilson (UCP), Minister of Indigenous Relations. Both Ministers, along with an interested Indigenous group, toured the Facility hosted by Cielo's President and CEO, Don Allan. A social media post (Facebook) by Minister Toews following the tour stated: "I had a great visit and tour of Cielo Waste Solution's facility in Aldersyde. Cielo has an Alberta-made, patented technology that transforms multiple waste streams into renewable diesel and kerosene. They are demonstrating the viability of this innovative technology to new investors and to the energy sector. This initiative embodies the true nature of Alberta's entrepreneurial spirit."

Mr. Allan further stated: "Cielo encourages tours of the Facility by government and industry representatives so that they can learn of our innovation and progress. Cielo is looking forward to not only rewarding its shareholders, who have supported the Company, but also to build multiple facilities to help reduce theamount of garbage that is currently going into landfills. Cielo's facilities are modular and are being engineered to be scaled so that they can be quickly built and placed on production not only in Canada but globally. Our goal is to help solve the world's waste issues, including providing a solution to convert on a cost-effective basis multiple different waste feedstock including all types of plastics into renewable fuels."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", as well as OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF". CIELO is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. CIELO's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel and kerosene (aviation jet fuel). CIELO's proven and patent-pending technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta Facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

CIELO is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

CIELO has already begun expanding its footprint by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with CIELO to build, at no cost to CIELO, Joint Venture Renewable Diesel Facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta as well as in Nova Scotia. Each JV Facility is projected to cost approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. CIELO will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV Facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties and telephone poles as well as all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

