    CMC   CA17178G1046

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

(CMC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/08
1.25 CAD   -0.79%
Cielo Waste : Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team

07/23/2021 | 11:08am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Symbol: TSXV: CMC

OTCQB: CWSFF

July 23, 2021

For Immediate Dissemination

CIELO ANNOUNCES NEW COO AND CHANGES TO SENIOR

MANAGEMENT TEAM

July 23, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Gegunde as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Gegunde has over 26 years of experience in the energy sector with diverse executive and technical leadership skills. Mr. Gegunde has extensive experience in production operations, asset development, asset management, process, joint ventures, environmental and health & safety. He has recently retired as Senior Vice President of Exploitation, Production and Delivery at Penn West Petroleum. Mr. Gegunde holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Mr. Gegunde is a professional engineer and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Alberta and a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Gegunde's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In congruence, Lionel Robins has stepped down from his role as COO and will take on his new role of Senior Vice President of Global Development/Indigenous Relations, including oversight of government relations. Raphael Bohlmann will also be moving to a new role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Bohlmann will continue to attend to the Company's marketing and will also oversee capital markets and communications. Shawn Frenette will be stepping down from his role as Vice President of Global Development.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "As Cielo continues to grow we will continue to add qualified individuals to our senior management team. I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Gegunde to the Cielo team as COO and also for the additional duties Mr. Bohlmann and Mr. Robins will be taking on in their new roles."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Don Allan"

Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Raphael Bohlmann SVP Corporate Development/Investor Relations Email: rbohlmann@cielows.com Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:105

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO

Website: www.cielows.com

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647)258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms landfill garbage into high- grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock, garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled and/or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements including but not limited to in relation to the changes to its management team, including the appointment of a new COO . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The TSXV, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
