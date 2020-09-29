Cielo Waste : April 30 2020 Financial Statement

UNIT 114B (2nd Floor) - 8988 FRASERTON COURT BURNABY, BC V5J 5H8
604.239.0868
604.239.0866
A CHAN AND COMPANY LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANT
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
To: the Shareholders of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, statements of cash flows and statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flow for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net comprehensive loss of $6,154,787 during the year ended April 30, 2020 and, as of that date, the Company had not yet achieved profitable operations, had accumulated losses of $25,195,610 since its inception, and expects to incur further losses in the development of its business. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement practitioner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Anthony Chan, CPA, CA.
"A Chan & Company LLP"
Chartered Professional Accountant
Unit# 114B (2nd floor) - 8988 Fraserton Court
Burnaby, BC, Canada V5J 5H8
September 21, 2020
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Statements of financial position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2019
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
4
81,605
354,258
GST and other receivable
9
247,996
151,888
Prepaid expenses
1,209,097
328,291
Inventory
5
152,948
209,754
Total Current Assets
1,691,646
1,044,191
Non Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
6
15,835,170
10,905,980
Right-of-use assets
7
155,915
-
Intellectual property assets
8
1
1
Total Non Current Assets
15,991,086
10,905,981
Total Assets
17,682,732
11,950,172
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
16
3,550,686
2,970,231
Accrued liabilities
35,000
787,611
Short-term loans payable
9 &14
27,249
424,112
Current portion of lease liability
21
30,677
-
Current portion of long term debt
9
754,972
1,010,999
Current portion of convertible debt
10
680,030
655,715
5,078,614
5,848,668
Long Term Liabilities
Royalty payable
11
866,431
747,498
Lease liability
21
157,585
-
Long term loans payable
9
3,694,562
2,355,258
Convertible debentures
10
5,114,354
-
14,911,546
8,951,424
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
12
20,941,031
15,866,131
Contributed surplus
13 &14
7,025,765
6,150,737
Deficit
(25,195,610)
(19,018,120)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,771,186
2,998,748
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
17,682,732
11,950,172
Nature and continuance operation and basis of presentation (Note 1 and 2)
Subsequent events (Note 22)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 21, 2020
Signed: "Don Allan"
Signed:
"Robin Ray"
Don Allan, President, CEO and Director
Director
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
