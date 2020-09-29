Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.    CMC   CA17178G1046

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

(CMC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/29 03:51:48 pm
0.07 CAD   +16.67%
03:30pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 Financial Statement
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 MDA
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : April 30 2020 Financial Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cielo Waste : April 30 2020 Financial Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Financial Statements

For the Year ended April 30, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Page

Independent Auditors' Report

2

Statements of financial position

4

Statements of loss and comprehensive loss

5

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

6

Statements of cash flows

7

Notes to the financial statements

8 - 49

1

UNIT 114B (2nd Floor) - 8988 FRASERTON COURT BURNABY, BC V5J 5H8

  1. 604.239.0868
  1. 604.239.0866

A CHAN AND COMPANY LLP CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANT

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To: the Shareholders of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, statements of cash flows and statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flow for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net comprehensive loss of $6,154,787 during the year ended April 30, 2020 and, as of that date, the Company had not yet achieved profitable operations, had accumulated losses of $25,195,610 since its inception, and expects to incur further losses in the development of its business. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

2

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement practitioner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Anthony Chan, CPA, CA.

"A Chan & Company LLP"

Chartered Professional Accountant

Unit# 114B (2nd floor) - 8988 Fraserton Court

Burnaby, BC, Canada V5J 5H8

September 21, 2020

3

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Statements of financial position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

4

81,605

354,258

GST and other receivable

9

247,996

151,888

Prepaid expenses

1,209,097

328,291

Inventory

5

152,948

209,754

Total Current Assets

1,691,646

1,044,191

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

6

15,835,170

10,905,980

Right-of-use assets

7

155,915

-

Intellectual property assets

8

1

1

Total Non Current Assets

15,991,086

10,905,981

Total Assets

17,682,732

11,950,172

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

16

3,550,686

2,970,231

Accrued liabilities

35,000

787,611

Short-term loans payable

9 &14

27,249

424,112

Current portion of lease liability

21

30,677

-

Current portion of long term debt

9

754,972

1,010,999

Current portion of convertible debt

10

680,030

655,715

5,078,614

5,848,668

Long Term Liabilities

Royalty payable

11

866,431

747,498

Lease liability

21

157,585

-

Long term loans payable

9

3,694,562

2,355,258

Convertible debentures

10

5,114,354

-

14,911,546

8,951,424

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

12

20,941,031

15,866,131

Contributed surplus

13 &14

7,025,765

6,150,737

Deficit

(25,195,610)

(19,018,120)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,771,186

2,998,748

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

17,682,732

11,950,172

Nature and continuance operation and basis of presentation (Note 1 and 2)

Subsequent events (Note 22)

Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 21, 2020

Signed: "Don Allan"

Signed:

"Robin Ray"

Don Allan, President, CEO and Director

Director

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
03:30pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 Financial Statement
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 MDA
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : April 30 2020 Financial Statement
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : April 30 2020 MDA
PU
09/28CIELO WASTE : Closes First tranche of Private Placement and Agrees to Settlement..
AQ
09/25CIELO WASTE : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held October 29, 2020
PU
09/22CIELO WASTE : Announces Issuance of Canadian Patent To Licensor and Provides Upd..
PU
09/21CIELO WASTE : Announces Issuance of Canadian Patent to Licensor and Provides Upd..
AQ
09/15CIELO WASTE : Closes Additional Tranche of Private Placement and Settles Debt
AQ
09/08CIELO WASTE : Announces Its Facility Is Back Into Production
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -6,15 M -4,59 M -4,59 M
Net Debt 2020 10,4 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 6 045x
EV / Sales 2020 6 261x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Clayton Donald Allan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Frenette Chief Financial Officer
Douglas G. MacKenzie Independent Director
Christopher Robin Ray Director
Chris Dovbniak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.-20.00%12
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.07%48 177
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.5.39%30 085
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA43.93%6 232
TETRA TECH, INC.5.92%5 099
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.47%4 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group