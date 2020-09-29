Cielo Waste : April 30 2020 Financial Statement

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To: the Shareholders of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, statements of cash flows and statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flow for the years ended April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net comprehensive loss of $6,154,787 during the year ended April 30, 2020 and, as of that date, the Company had not yet achieved profitable operations, had accumulated losses of $25,195,610 since its inception, and expects to incur further losses in the development of its business. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

2