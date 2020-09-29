Cielo Waste : April 30 2020 MDA

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 AND 2019

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Amended Management's Discussion and Analysis Years Ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 Notice to Reader The following is management's discussion in respect of the results of operations and financial position of CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. (the "Company" or "Cielo") for the years ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2020 and 2019. The financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. Additional information, including the above mentioned financial statements, which contain extensive disclosure of the history and properties of the Company are available on SEDAR and may be accessed at www.sedar.com. Forward Looking Statements The information presented in this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains statements concerning future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward- looking statements") as those terms are used in securities laws applicable in Canada. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, factors that may affect our ability to achieve our objectives and to successfully develop and commercialize our renewable diesel refineries. Such forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to those with respect to the price of renewable fuels, the timing and amount of estimated future economic and viability of refining projects, capital expenditures, costs and timing of refining projects, permitting timelines, title to refining projects, the timing and possible outcome of pending refining projects and other factors and events described in this MD&A involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reader should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities mentioned or implied in this document. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as required by law. Date of Report The information in this report is presented as of September 21, 2020. 1

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Amended Management's Discussion and Analysis Years Ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 ABOUT CIELO Cielo was incorporated on February 2, 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arris Holdings Inc. ("AHI") for the purpose of mineral property acquisition and development. The Company was an exploration stage company whose principal business was the exploration and development of mining properties. The Company spun out from AHI and became a reporting issuer after the corporate restructuring between AHI and Cielo became effective on June 9, 2011. Commencing August 3, 2011, the Company's common shares started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the Symbol CMC. On August 23, 2013 Cielo Gold Corp. changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. This was due to a pending change of business away from mining exploration and focusing on renewable diesel refining. On April 15, 2014 Cielo announced that it had received approval from the CSE of its fundamental change of business, which had also been approved by a majority of the shareholders of the Company. Commencing December 9, 2019, the Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol CEIWF. The symbol was updated to CWSFF on December 17, 2019. The registered and records office of the Company is located at #610 - 475 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4M9 and its operations office is located at Bridgeview Place II, Suite 115, 5114-58 St., Red Deer, AB T4N 2L8. CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND OVERALL PERFORMANCE Since the Company's fundamental change of business to renewable diesel refining, the Board of Directors and management of the Company has been working toward commercializing its proprietary technology to allow it to enter the fast and growing waste industry by refining landfill and municipal and commercial waste into a high quality renewable diesel. Cielo has identified opportunities throughout the world and is poised to capitalize on these and local opportunities. While Cielo has generally not been taking purchase orders while focusing on the construction of its first commercial refinery, the Company may begin to do so going forward as it is in the commissioning phase of its first commercial refinery and is nearing commercialization. To date, Cielo has continued to communicate with those who had previously submitted purchase orders, which were previously disclosed, in order to keep existing purchase orders active, and has also been communicating with those making inquiries each month in order to allow for new opportunities once the first commercial refinery is in production upon the completion of the commissioning phase. Management believes that renewable fuels are at the forefront of both policy and business landscapes as countries around the world seek to decrease petroleum dependence and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transportation sector. After more than a decade of healthy growth for conventional renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel, management believes that the next wave of advanced renewable fuels is currently on the cusp of commercial scale-up. Management believes from observing the industry that renewable fuels have already helped the world achieve a tangible reduction in emissions as global CO2 emissions are forecast to rise by as much as 50 per cent over the next 25 years. Cielo holds a exclusive global licene from 1888711 Alberta Inc. ("1888711"), a company related by officers and/or directors, pursuant to a license agreement dated June 14, 2016 (the "Licence Agreement"), to complete the development of the renewable diesel technology on which its refineries are/will be based. The 2

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Amended Management's Discussion and Analysis Years Ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 technology uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene (jet and marine fuels), highway diesel and naphtha. Cielo retains the exclusive right to construct and commercialize the refineries and has agreed to pay royalties and commissions to 1888711 from the commercialization of the technology. Cielo also has a right of first refusal to repurchase the rights in the technology it had granted to 1888711 (such as royalties and commissions), as well as all intellectually property and any and all patents relating to the technology. Although Cielo has resumed making direct payments for costs associated with the construction, completion and commission of the first commercial refinery (which were being paid by 1888711 during approximatley the first year of the term of the Licence Agreement), the Licence Agreement remains in place as all other rights held by each party remain in place. On or about November 1, 2017, Cielo and 1888711 agreed to a restated and amended version of the License Agreement, providing for clear terms on which Cielo is able to purchase the rights granted to 1888711 at any time following the 14th day of operations of any commercial refineries based on production. Cielo had planned two phases (Phases I and II) for reaching optimal production output in creating a blueprint for its refineries. Cielo's initial plan for Phase I was to build a refinery targeting a nominal production rate of 356 litres per hour and, for Phase II, the Company had considered building a second refinery, targeting a production rate of 1824 litres per hour. During the year ended April 30, 2019, Cielo began commissioning the refinery. The operations began late in July 2018 and ran from October 2018 through to May 2019. As Cielo progressed through the Phase I commissioning process, modifications to both design and construction intended to improve the processes were made. Those improvements increased targeted outputs for Phase I from 356 litres per hour to between 500 and 1,000 litres per hour. With respect to Phase II, management had determined that it would be more efficient to upgrade the existing refinery to a greater capacity. Once Phase II begins, Cielo will attempt to add additional equipment and target a production rate of 2,000 litres per hour. During the year ended April 30, 2020, Cielo's focus was to make notable strides in furthering the commercialization of its technology. During the commissioning of the plant, Cielo identified some areas in the process that management on the advice of its engineers would improve operations. The main areas were the heating of the process with electrical heat, intended to provide much better control of operating temperatures, while reducing emissions, recovering more of the waste stream and reusing in the process and sterilizing the waste oil Cielo uses to move the waste through the process. Most of these improvements were completed by late December, 2019 and on January 4, 2020, Cielo began recommissioning the plant. During the recommissioning, Cielo started production at approximately 50lph and slowly ramped it up to 100lph. On March 17, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, management decided to stop production and temporary lay off the operators. Cielo took advantage of the shutdown to make further improvements to the process. These improvements are designed to increase production from 100lph to 1000lph. Once the 1,000lph is obtained, Cielo hopes to raise the funds to allow the beginning of Phase II, which is the addition of extra equipment to increase the productivity to 2,000 lph (as described above). Areas of Focus: The Company has focused on the following eight general areas in commercializing the technology prior to and during the years ended April 30, 2020 and 2019: 1 - Feedstock Characterization Study. Ongoing, Cielo receives multiple new feedstock opportunities continuously and will review each for potential. 3

