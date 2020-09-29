Log in
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/29 03:51:48 pm
0.07 CAD   +16.67%
03:30pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 Financial Statement
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : July 31 2020 MDA
PU
03:25pCIELO WASTE : April 30 2020 Financial Statement
PU
Cielo Waste : July 31 2020 Financial Statement

09/29/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

Financial Statements

For the Three-Month Period ended July 31, 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Page

Notice to Reader Report

2

Statements of financial position

3

Statements of loss and comprehensive loss

4

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

5

Statements of cash flows

6

Notes to the financial statements

7 - 44

1

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102,Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34, the Company discloses the interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2020 were prepared by management and were not reviewed by Cielo's independent auditors.  

2

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Statement of financial position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

July 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

122,643

81,605

GST and Other receivable

279,848

247,996

Prepaid expenses

1,465,173

1,209,097

Inventory

5

149,711

152,948

Total Current Assets

2,017,375

1,691,646

Non Current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

6

16,676,175

15,835,170

Right-of-use assets

7

147,089

155,915

Intellectual property assets

8

1

1

Total Non Current Assets

16,823,265

15,991,086

Total Assets

18,840,640

17,682,732

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

15

3,996,636

3,550,686

Accrued liabilities

35,000

35,000

Short-term loans payable

9&15

28,001

27,249

Current portion of lease liability

21

32,127

30,677

Current Portion of Long Term Debt

9

974,598

754,972

Current Portion of Convertible Debt

10

697,664

680,030

Long Term Liabilities

5,764,026

5,078,614

Royalty Payable

11

889,219

866,431

Lease liability

21

149,050

157,585

Long term loans payable

9

3,485,844

3,694,562

Convertible Debentures

10

5,009,573

5,114,354

Shareholders' Equity

15,297,712

14,911,546

Share capital

12

22,720,516

20,941,031

Contributed surplus

13&14

7,681,455

7,025,765

Deficit

(26,859,043)

(25,195,610)

Total Equity

3,542,928

2,771,186

Total Liabilities and Equity

18,840,640

17,682,732

Nature and continuance operation and basis of presentation (Note 1 and 2)

Subsequent events (Note 22)

Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2020

Signed: "Don Allan"

Signed:

"Robin Ray"

Don Allan, President, CEO and Director

Director

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

3

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Statements of comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

July 31,

2020

2019

Incidental Sales

$

$

4,200

3,000

Cost of Sales

4,200

3,000

Gross Profit

-

-

Expense

$

$

Advertising and Promotion

54,660

158,898

Amortization on deferred financing charges

193,006

30,684

Amortization on property, plant and equipment

37,142

37,412

Amortization of right-of-use asset

8,826

8,825

Bank Charges

1,161

1,915

Consulting

268,854

128,451

Development Expense

143,060

111,426

Interest and accretion expenses (Note 9&10)

350,855

236,166

Management Fees (Note 12)

55,926

102,229

Office and administrative expenses

104,338

81,667

Professional fees

57,132

38,424

Share based compensation

146,242

-

Salaries and benefits (Note 15)

37,671

121,947

Transfer agent and filing fees

11,032

6,561

Travel

4,720

15,744

Net Loss before other items

(1,474,625)

(1,080,349)

Other Income

-

-

Gain (Loss) on settlement of debt with shares

(188,808)

(68,896)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,663,433)

(1,149,245)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

(.006)

(.006)

Weighted average number of outstanding common shares

260,638,794

183,037,198

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:29:04 UTC
