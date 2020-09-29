Cielo Waste : July 31 2020 Financial Statement

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Financial Statements For the Three-Month Period ended July 31, 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Page Notice to Reader Report 2 Statements of financial position 3 Statements of loss and comprehensive loss 4 Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 5 Statements of cash flows 6 Notes to the financial statements 7 - 44 1

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102,Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34, the Company discloses the interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2020 were prepared by management and were not reviewed by Cielo's independent auditors. 2

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Statement of financial position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Note July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash 122,643 81,605 GST and Other receivable 279,848 247,996 Prepaid expenses 1,465,173 1,209,097 Inventory 5 149,711 152,948 Total Current Assets 2,017,375 1,691,646 Non Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 6 16,676,175 15,835,170 Right-of-use assets 7 147,089 155,915 Intellectual property assets 8 1 1 Total Non Current Assets 16,823,265 15,991,086 Total Assets 18,840,640 17,682,732 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 15 3,996,636 3,550,686 Accrued liabilities 35,000 35,000 Short-term loans payable 9&15 28,001 27,249 Current portion of lease liability 21 32,127 30,677 Current Portion of Long Term Debt 9 974,598 754,972 Current Portion of Convertible Debt 10 697,664 680,030 Long Term Liabilities 5,764,026 5,078,614 Royalty Payable 11 889,219 866,431 Lease liability 21 149,050 157,585 Long term loans payable 9 3,485,844 3,694,562 Convertible Debentures 10 5,009,573 5,114,354 Shareholders' Equity 15,297,712 14,911,546 Share capital 12 22,720,516 20,941,031 Contributed surplus 13&14 7,681,455 7,025,765 Deficit (26,859,043) (25,195,610) Total Equity 3,542,928 2,771,186 Total Liabilities and Equity 18,840,640 17,682,732 Nature and continuance operation and basis of presentation (Note 1 and 2) Subsequent events (Note 22) Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2020 Signed: "Don Allan" Signed: "Robin Ray" Don Allan, President, CEO and Director Director See accompanying notes to financial statements. 3

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Statements of comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 2019 Incidental Sales $ $ 4,200 3,000 Cost of Sales 4,200 3,000 Gross Profit - - Expense $ $ Advertising and Promotion 54,660 158,898 Amortization on deferred financing charges 193,006 30,684 Amortization on property, plant and equipment 37,142 37,412 Amortization of right-of-use asset 8,826 8,825 Bank Charges 1,161 1,915 Consulting 268,854 128,451 Development Expense 143,060 111,426 Interest and accretion expenses (Note 9&10) 350,855 236,166 Management Fees (Note 12) 55,926 102,229 Office and administrative expenses 104,338 81,667 Professional fees 57,132 38,424 Share based compensation 146,242 - Salaries and benefits (Note 15) 37,671 121,947 Transfer agent and filing fees 11,032 6,561 Travel 4,720 15,744 Net Loss before other items (1,474,625) (1,080,349) Other Income - - Gain (Loss) on settlement of debt with shares (188,808) (68,896) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,663,433) (1,149,245) Loss per share, basic and diluted (.006) (.006) Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 260,638,794 183,037,198 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements 4

