Cielo Waste : July 31 2020 Financial Statement

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102,Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) and International Accounting Standards (IAS) 34, the Company discloses the interim financial statements for the period ended July 31, 2020 were prepared by management and were not reviewed by Cielo's independent auditors.
2
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Statement of financial position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
July 31, 2020
April 30, 2020
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
122,643
81,605
GST and Other receivable
279,848
247,996
Prepaid expenses
1,465,173
1,209,097
Inventory
5
149,711
152,948
Total Current Assets
2,017,375
1,691,646
Non Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
6
16,676,175
15,835,170
Right-of-use assets
7
147,089
155,915
Intellectual property assets
8
1
1
Total Non Current Assets
16,823,265
15,991,086
Total Assets
18,840,640
17,682,732
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
15
3,996,636
3,550,686
Accrued liabilities
35,000
35,000
Short-term loans payable
9&15
28,001
27,249
Current portion of lease liability
21
32,127
30,677
Current Portion of Long Term Debt
9
974,598
754,972
Current Portion of Convertible Debt
10
697,664
680,030
Long Term Liabilities
5,764,026
5,078,614
Royalty Payable
11
889,219
866,431
Lease liability
21
149,050
157,585
Long term loans payable
9
3,485,844
3,694,562
Convertible Debentures
10
5,009,573
5,114,354
Shareholders' Equity
15,297,712
14,911,546
Share capital
12
22,720,516
20,941,031
Contributed surplus
13&14
7,681,455
7,025,765
Deficit
(26,859,043)
(25,195,610)
Total Equity
3,542,928
2,771,186
Total Liabilities and Equity
18,840,640
17,682,732
Nature and continuance operation and basis of presentation (Note 1 and 2)
Subsequent events (Note 22)
Approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2020
Signed: "Don Allan"
Signed:
"Robin Ray"
Don Allan, President, CEO and Director
Director
See accompanying notes to financial statements.
3
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
Statements of comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
July 31,
2020
2019
Incidental Sales
$
$
4,200
3,000
Cost of Sales
4,200
3,000
Gross Profit
-
-
Expense
$
$
Advertising and Promotion
54,660
158,898
Amortization on deferred financing charges
193,006
30,684
Amortization on property, plant and equipment
37,142
37,412
Amortization of right-of-use asset
8,826
8,825
Bank Charges
1,161
1,915
Consulting
268,854
128,451
Development Expense
143,060
111,426
Interest and accretion expenses (Note 9&10)
350,855
236,166
Management Fees (Note 12)
55,926
102,229
Office and administrative expenses
104,338
81,667
Professional fees
57,132
38,424
Share based compensation
146,242
-
Salaries and benefits (Note 15)
37,671
121,947
Transfer agent and filing fees
11,032
6,561
Travel
4,720
15,744
Net Loss before other items
(1,474,625)
(1,080,349)
Other Income
-
-
Gain (Loss) on settlement of debt with shares
(188,808)
(68,896)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(1,663,433)
(1,149,245)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
(.006)
(.006)
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares
260,638,794
183,037,198
See the accompanying notes to the financial statements
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 19:29:04 UTC