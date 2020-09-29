Cielo Waste : July 31 2020 MDA

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2020

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 Notice to Reader The following is management's discussion and analysis - quarterly highlights ("MD&A") in respect of the results of operations and financial position of CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. (the "Company" or "Cielo") for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019. The financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency. Additional information, including the above mentioned financial statements, which contain extensive disclosure of the history and properties of the Company are available on SEDAR and may be accessed at www.sedar.com. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020, together with the notes thereto, and the accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements and related notes for the three months ended July 31, 2020. Forward Looking Statements The information presented in this MD&A contains statements concerning future results, future performance, intentions, objectives, plans and expectations that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking statements") as those terms are used in securities laws applicable in Canada. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, factors that may affect our ability to achieve our objectives and to successfully develop and commercialize our renewable diesel refineries. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those with respect to the price of renewable fuels, the timing and amount of estimated future economic and viability of refining projects, capital expenditures, costs and timing of refining projects, permitting timelines, title to refining projects, the timing and possible outcome of pending refining projects and other factors and events described in this MD&A involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reader should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities mentioned or implied in this document. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as required by law. Date of Report The information in this report is presented as of September 28, 2020. 1

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 ABOUT CIELO Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. ("Cielo" or the "Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 2, 2011 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Arris Holdings Inc. ("AHI"). Pursuant to an arrangement agreement with AHI dated March 1, 2011 and the supplement to the arrangement agreement dated June 9, 2011, (collectively the "Arrangement Agreement"), the Company spun out from AHI and became a reporting issuer after the Arrangement Agreement became effective on June 9, 2011 ("Effective Date'). Commencing August 3, 2011, the Company's common shares started trading on Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol CMC. Commencing December 9, 2019, the Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol CEIWF. The symbol was updated to CWSFF on December 17, 2019. The principal and registered office of the Company is located at 610 - 475 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4M9. Originally a mineral property acquisition and development company, a change in the board of directors in June 2013 resulted in a new direction for the Company. The Company's strategic focus is on the refining of municipal and construction waste into a renewable diesel fuel. The Company changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. on August 12, 2013 to more clearly identify its focus on renewable diesel and waste solutions. CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND OVERALL PERFORMANCE Since the Company's fundamental change of business to renewable diesel refining, the Board of Directors and management of the Company have been working toward commercializing its proprietary technology to allow it to enter the fast and growing waste industry by refining landfill and municipal and commercial waste into a high quality renewable diesel. Cielo has identified opportunities throughout the world and is poised to capitalize on these and local opportunities. While Cielo has generally not been taking purchase orders while focusing on the construction and commissioning of its first commercial refinery, the Company has continued to communicate with those who had previously submitted purchase orders or expressed interest to facilitate revenues upon the completion of the commissioning phase. Management believes that renewable fuels are at the forefront of both policy and business landscapes as countries around the world seek to decrease petroleum dependence and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transportation sector. After more than a decade of healthy growth for conventional renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel, management believes that the next wave of advanced renewable fuels is currently on the cusp of commercial scale-up. Management believes from observing the industry that renewable fuels have already helped the world achieve a tangible reduction in emissions as global CO2 emissions are forecast to rise by as much as 50 per cent over the next 25 years. Cielo holds a exclusive global licene from 1888711 Alberta Inc. ("1888711"), a company related by officers and/or directors, pursuant to a license agreement dated June 14, 2016 (the "Licence Agreement"), to complete the development of the renewable diesel technology on which its refineries are/will be based. The technology uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene (jet and marine fuels), highway diesel and naphtha. Cielo retains the exclusive right to construct and commercialize the refineries and has agreed to pay royalties and commissions to 1888711 from the commercialization of the technology. Cielo also has a right of first refusal to repurchase the rights in the 2

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 technology it had granted to 1888711 (such as royalties and commissions), as well as all intellectually property and any and all patents relating to the technology. Although Cielo has resumed making direct payments for costs associated with the construction, completion and commission of the first commercial refinery (which were being paid by 1888711 during approximatley the first year of the term of the Licence Agreement), the Licence Agreement remains in place as all other rights held by each party remain in place. On or about November 1, 2017, Cielo and 1888711 agreed to a restated and amended version of the License Agreement, providing for clear terms on which Cielo is able to purchase the rights granted to 1888711 at any time following the 14th day of operations of any commercial refineries based on production. Cielo had planned two phases (Phases I and II) for reaching optimal production output in creating a blueprint for its refineries. Cielo's initial plan for Phase I was to build a refinery targeting a nominal production rate of 356 litres per hour and, for Phase II, Cielo had considered building a second refinery, targeting a production rate of 1824 litres per hour. During the year ended April 30, 2018, Cielo focused on the construction if its first commercial refinery and, following the end of the year ended April 30, 2018, Cielo completed construction for Phase I and began the Phase I commissioning stage. As Cielo progresses through this Phase I commissioning stage, modifications to both design and construction intended to improve the processes continue to be made. Continued improvements have increased targeted outputs from 356 litres per hour to between 500 and 1,000 litres per hour. With respect to Phase II, management then determined that it would be more efficient to upgrade the current refinery to a greater capacity, targeting outputs of between 1,800 and 2,000 litres per hour, such that all Cielo refineries would produce at least at this rate at a minimum. More recently, management has increased its targeted outputs for future refineries other than the Aldersyde refinery to 4,000 litres per hour. The Company has decided that there is enough feedstock available at each new location announced to fabricate and commission two 2,000 lph refineries. However, upon review with engineering and contractors, it has been determined that it would likely be simple and more economical (capex) for Cielo to scale up to a single 4,000 lph from 2,000 lph in each new location. In order to run the refineries on a continuous flow basis, and not in a two-step process, Cielo needs to be able to generate and maintain more heat throughout the reactor and distillation towers and ancillary equipment, which Cielo originally planned would be achieved by purchasing and installing a second boiler and re-engineering the existing boiler, which was indicated in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six-month period ended October 31, 2018. However, Cielo's internal engineering and design team analyzed and determined that it would be substantially more effective and efficient to move from a hot oil boiler to electric heat. Cielo's engineering team believes that electric heat has many advantages, some of which include much higher temperatures, less capex to purchase, ease of operations and precise temperature controls. The higher temperatures allow Cielo to substantially increase the biomass feedstock percentage, which will also increase production, hydrogen & renewable content, increase centane and greatly reduce the sulfur content. Cielo has implemented this new electric system however the extra cost and time to do so has delayed the intended timeline for commercialization. Cielo is also currently focused on the desulfurization process. Cielo is working with a third-party desulfurization company as well as the University Of Calgary to finalize this process. In the meantime, Cielo plans to store a portion and sell a portion of the renewable, naptha, kerosene and high-grade diesel it has produced, which contain sulfur, to interested third parties. During the year ended April 30, 2020, the Company's focus was to make continuous strides in furthering the commercialization of its technology. During the commissioning of the plant, Cielo identified some areas in 3

