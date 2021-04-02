Log in
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.

(CMC)
Cielo Waste : Announces Acceleration of Warrant Terms

04/02/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Symbol: CSE: CMC

OTCQB: CWSFF

April 1, 2021

For Immediate Dissemination

CIELO ANNOUNCES ACCELERATION OF WARRANT TERMS

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / April 1, 2021 Cielo Waste Solutions (CSE: CMC, OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of an aggregate 28,620,075 warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued pursuant to three (3) separate private placement offerings (the "Offerings") of units.

The Warrants consist of the following:

Issue Date(s)

Number

of

Exercise

Term

Acceleration

Warrants

Price

Trigger

Between December 17,

7,618,200

(including

$0.20

36 months

$0.40 or higher for at

2018 and April 4, 2019

231,000

broker

least 20 consecutive

warrants)

trading days

Between May 6, 2019

1,480,875

$0.25

48 months

$0.25 or higher for at

and February 28, 2020

least 5 consecutive

trading days

Between May 6, 2019

369,000

broker

$0.10

48 months

$0.25 or higher for at

and February 28, 2020

warrants

least 5 consecutive

trading days

Between November 20,

19,521,000

$0.12

36 months

$0.20 or higher for at

2020 and December 7,

(including

1,645,000

least 5 consecutive

2020

broker

warrants

and

trading days

include warrants that

are subject to a 4

month

hold expiring

on April 5 or April

8th,

2021,

as

applicable)

Pursuant to the terms of the respective Warrants, as the common shares of Cielo have traded at or above the prices indicated above for greater than the minimum days required pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, Cielo is entitled and has elected to provide a minimum 30 days' notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerating the expiry of the term of the Warrants. All of the Warrants set out above will expire on May 6, 2021. Cielo intends to deliver notice to holders of the Warrants in accordance with the terms of the warrant certificates representing the Warrants in the coming days.

In the event that all the remaining Warrants are exercised, Cielo will receive combined gross proceeds of CDN$4,181,029.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo Waste Solutions stated, "We are pleased to report that Cielo's recent record volumes of trading and strong stock performance allowed us to accelerate the expiry date of these Warrants. Cielo would like to point out, these Warrants are not diluting the company as these Warrants

have already been taken into consideration with the total outstanding shares and the exercising of these Warrants further strengthens our finances. We would like to thank those shareholders that continue to believe and support in Cielo and welcome all the new shareholders that have recently bought shares in Cielo."

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN:C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, AB facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cielo has already begun expanding its footprint into a 100% Cielo owned facility in Edmonton, AB and also by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, joint venture renewable fuel facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta, as well as in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Kamloops B.C., Toronto ON and at a location to be determined in the U.S. Each JV facility is projected to cost, depending on throughput, approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties, and telephone poles as well as, all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

On behalf of the board of directors

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

"Don Allan"

Don Allan, President / CEO / Director

Company Contact:

Lionel Robins, COO

Email: lionelrobins@cielows.com

Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972 ext:106

Website: https://www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc. (Canada):

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: info@investor3.ca

Telephone: 1-(647)258-3310

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA): Trevor Brucato, Managing Director Email: cielo@rbmilestone.comNew York, NY & Stamford, CT

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements related to: the MOUs and all matters related thereto, including the joint ventures to be entered into as a result thereof. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The CSE, OTCQB and, WKN, have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Disclaimer

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -6,15 M -4,90 M -4,90 M
Net Debt 2020 10,4 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 463 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2019 6 045x
EV / Sales 2020 6 261x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clayton Donald Allan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Frenette Chief Financial Officer
Stuart McCormick Vice President-Compliance & Regulatory Affairs
Douglas G. MacKenzie Independent Director
Christopher Robin Ray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP.888.24%368
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.9.40%54 561
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.55%31 801
TETRA TECH, INC.18.28%7 426
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-12.38%6 403
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.16.82%4 930
