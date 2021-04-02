Cielo Waste : Announces Acceleration of Warrant Terms

NEWS RELEASE Symbol: CSE: CMC OTCQB: CWSFF April 1, 2021 For Immediate Dissemination

CIELO ANNOUNCES ACCELERATION OF WARRANT TERMS

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / April 1, 2021 Cielo Waste Solutions (CSE: CMC, OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of an aggregate 28,620,075 warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued pursuant to three (3) separate private placement offerings (the "Offerings") of units.

The Warrants consist of the following:

Issue Date(s) Number of Exercise Term Acceleration Warrants Price Trigger Between December 17, 7,618,200 (including $0.20 36 months $0.40 or higher for at 2018 and April 4, 2019 231,000 broker least 20 consecutive warrants) trading days Between May 6, 2019 1,480,875 $0.25 48 months $0.25 or higher for at and February 28, 2020 least 5 consecutive trading days Between May 6, 2019 369,000 broker $0.10 48 months $0.25 or higher for at and February 28, 2020 warrants least 5 consecutive trading days Between November 20, 19,521,000 $0.12 36 months $0.20 or higher for at 2020 and December 7, (including 1,645,000 least 5 consecutive 2020 broker warrants and trading days include warrants that are subject to a 4 month hold expiring on April 5 or April 8th, 2021, as applicable)

Pursuant to the terms of the respective Warrants, as the common shares of Cielo have traded at or above the prices indicated above for greater than the minimum days required pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, Cielo is entitled and has elected to provide a minimum 30 days' notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerating the expiry of the term of the Warrants. All of the Warrants set out above will expire on May 6, 2021. Cielo intends to deliver notice to holders of the Warrants in accordance with the terms of the warrant certificates representing the Warrants in the coming days.

In the event that all the remaining Warrants are exercised, Cielo will receive combined gross proceeds of CDN$4,181,029.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo Waste Solutions stated, "We are pleased to report that Cielo's recent record volumes of trading and strong stock performance allowed us to accelerate the expiry date of these Warrants. Cielo would like to point out, these Warrants are not diluting the company as these Warrants