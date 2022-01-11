Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ciena Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIEN   US1717793095

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ciena Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Private Offering

01/11/2022 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) (“Ciena”) today announced that it has priced a private offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.00% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on January 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of Ciena’s direct and indirect existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on each January 31 and July 31, commencing on July 31, 2022. The Notes will mature on January 31, 2030, unless repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Ciena intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or related guarantees, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the Notes or related guarantees in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offer and sale of the Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The Notes and related guarantees will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CIENA CORPORATION
05:53pCiena Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Private Offering
BU
01/10CIENA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Ciena Announces Launch of Senior Notes Private Offering
BU
01/10Ciena Announces Launch of Senior Notes Private Offering
CI
2021Needham Adjusts Ciena's Price Target to $88 From $80, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Ciena
MT
2021CIENA : Investor Presentation - Winter 2021 / 2022
PU
2021CIENA CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2021INSIDER SELL : Ciena
MT
2021CIENA CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIENA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 059 M - -
Net income 2022 402 M - -
Net cash 2022 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 598 M 11 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 205
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 74,88 $
Average target price 80,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION-5.09%11 598
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-2.45%260 732
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.77%43 243
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.49%40 420
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.59%37 262
ERICSSON1.51%37 045