    CIEN   US1717793095

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 11:13:05 am EDT
55.29 USD   -3.76%
11:01aCiena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Ciena Corporation - Special Call
CI
04/20CIENA CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

05/05/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce its fiscal second quarter financial results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Rebroadcast Information

For those listeners unable to participate in the live web broadcast, an archived version of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.


© Business Wire 2022
