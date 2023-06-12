Ciena : BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Advanced search
Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

Ciena Corporation

June 8, 2023

Tal:

Thanks, guys, for coming. Perfect timing for our conversation. I've prepared a

very long list of questions, but I'm going to ask you about the current events.

Surprise, surprise. Ciena, great position. We spoke here, I'm going to give you the

background a little bit, we spoke here at the conference a lot about data growth.

We spoke about the applications that they're driving, and we just had a keynote

from an internal Bank of America guy who basically spoke about what drives

data, what drives growth.

And there is agreement that the networks that are needed are, or the networks

need to support tremendous growth in data. With it, you're seeing pushout in

spending of large customers or cloud customers. Can you give us the background

to your recent statements on the quarter about some pushouts of contracts and

also, something I asked you on the call I'll ask again, how do you distinguish

between a pushout of a contract and a cancellation of a contract, or a pushout of

deployment and cancellation of deployment.

Gary:

Let me kind of start at the top and then the overall demand. Let's not sort of

confuse quarterly commentary with the overall demand to it. Overall demand is

super strong and has been very consistently for a long period of time. And we

expect that to continue for all the dynamics that you guys sort of talked about, so

sort of cover that.

We're dealing this year with the kind of whiplash as others are, too, around the

whole supply chain, so supply/demand, etcetera. At the bottom end of our current

range for the year, you're talking about 18% growth, which is pretty strong

growth in any, by anybody's book. Part of the dynamics that we're seeing, and I'll

answer the question in content players, cloud players, cloud players were up for

Ciena 32% year-on-year, so clearly very strong segment.

We expect them to be greater than our corporate average for the year. So,

midpoint of the range is 20% growth. The content players are not pausing.

They're continuing to drive and build their network. No question about that. What

we did see with the _____, it would have been even greater growth than that had

they not said listen, we can't take all that equipment in one hit. We need to profile

that out from our budgets and from our operational point of view.

And we're still seeing growth that will be in excess of 20% for the year for these

guys in revenue. That's sort of a good news story and a positive piece. What we

saw particularly in this quarter was tier one North American carriers where our

supply chain is ameliorating. We're turning up at their front door with lots of

trucks, and they're saying, whoa, this is all coming at once. Our sort of logistical

aperture is only so wide. And by the way, our budget has not doubled this year

and you're turning up with all of this. We need to profile it out a little bit and

spread it out.

So, you've seen some of that, which really caused us to say, hey, we're taking the

low end of the range down to 18% growth because that _____. So, the context of

it is still, you're talking about not a lot of overall impact on the year. And then

your last, the other part of your question, you've got about five in there, I think,

Tal. Last part of your question, what's the difference between a cancellation and a

pushout? One's a cancellation and one's a pushout.

This is rescheduling. We're not seeing the cancellations. This is, they want the kit,

both the content players and the tier one carriers, they just can't take it all in one

hit. Just because Ciena is ready to deliver everything now that they ordered in the

last 18 months doesn't mean that the customer is prepared to take it.

Tal:

Did something happen, did something change, though, for example, from the

previous three months that suddenly they say not now?

Gary:

I think what's happened, and I'm really being specific about North American tier

one carriers. That phenomenon we're not seeing internationally and we're not

seeing it amongst the content players. That's largely completely settled down and

we're just delivering to profile. I think what happened with the North American

tier one carriers in conversations with them is a number of their suppliers, not just

Ciena, but just across their general ecosystem, have all kind of turned up at the

same time.

So, servers and all the rest of the stuff, and all the other stuff that they ordered. I

think that came to a head in the last sort of couple of months with them, which is

sort of consistent with what we're hearing from other parts of different industries.

I think it all sort of, all the trucks arrived at the same time.

Tal:

Let's forget the ebbs and flows of deployment, one quarter better, one quarter

weaker. Many of the investors here in the room are three-year investors, five-year

investors. They're not just looking at the quarters. And the question is, how do

you describe your position in the market? What drives your growth over the next

three years, without thinking about when things are coming from a quarterly

perspective?

Gary:

A couple of things I'd say in context to that, there's this perception - you and I

talked about this the other month - that the demand is cyclical. That's not true. If

you look at the last two decades, demand as defined by bandwidth growth has

grown 20 to 40% every year for about the last two decades. And that is continuing

to go.

And then all the dynamics that we're familiar with, more people moving to the

cloud, 5G buildouts, etcetera, dare I say the AI word, all of that's sort of in front.

That's all pretty solid. One of the questions is around, if you look through the

craziness of the last two to three years, what is Ciena's real size? What the real

growth of the business, which I can totally understand given all the fluctuations

going up.

The answer to the question is 7 to 8% growth. If you take sort of the midpoint of

this year around what we think we'll finish at and you look back over the three to

four years, you 7 to 8% growth. By the way, if you do the exercise for the last

decade, the answer is 7 to 8%. In a market that's growing typically two to three,

and I'm talking really optical now, and a demand characteristic for bandwidth of

20 to 30.

So, we're constantly taking cost out, and that's been the profile, and very

consistent profile of the company. If you then get to answer your question around

what do we think the next sort of one to three years is, I mean, clearly, if you take

our core business, our optical business, we have a massive technology lead that's

just about to be elongated with WaveLogic 6.

We were the first with 100 gig, we were the first with 400 gig, we were the first

with 800 gig, we're the first with 1.6 terabytes, and it's not just the speed, it's the

spectral efficiency and all the things that that will bring, and all the derivatives in

that into the long haul, the metro, and pluggables, etcetera. We're going to do all

the different variants of that with WaveLogic 6.

We've got tremendous technology, leadership, and relationships there, both with

the cloud players and the major carriers around the world. And we're number one

in data centric connectivity. We're number one in submarine connectivity. We're

number one in the India market, which is the fastest growing market in the world

right now. So, we're very well placed on the optical side for those dynamics that I

talked about to continue.

The real question then is, okay, how do you grow faster than that 7 to 8% CAGR?

And that really comes into question what we've been investing in for a long time

now, which is the convergence of Packet Optical, which is an industry we've

talked about for about two decades, but it's finally kind of happening I think now.

And that's an upside opportunity for us. It really expands that TAM considerably.

Basically, doubles that TAM over time to $20-odd billion.

That business right now, last year, was about $400 million. It's growing at a very

healthy rate. This year will be in excess of half a billion. So, still a very small

number, really, relative to the market opportunity, but we think we're very well

placed now with the technologies to go expand in that space.

Tal:

What drives the growth in this market?

Gary:

It's really the shift in convergence to metro, so it's where people are converging

their metro networks, which takes a lot of cost out for the carriers. Most of the tier

one carriers around the world are at some stage of evolution of that, Verizon,

etcetera, AT&T. And it's also the investment in broadband, so broadband _____.

You saw us make a number of acquisitions in the last 18 months really to

strengthen our position on the optical side or the edge of the network, intercepting

at 10 gig is where we're looking to do that. We're really filling out the whole

converged optical packet portfolio.

Tal:

On that, we are seeing trends from both ends, meaning wireless companies are,

routing companies I meant to say, routing companies going down market and

trying to have more, to consolidate the market to the router level with optical

capabilities, and we're seeing Ciena going up market basically. Take us through

the journey of the carrier, or the journey of the customer. What do you bring to

the market that they don't have today, or they won't have from your competitors

from other types of boxes? Not necessarily an optical box.

Gary:

The religious war, if you will, is if you're coming from the IP layer, guess what

you're going to lead with? You're going to lead with IP. If you're coming from

optical, guess what we're going to lead with? There has been kind of an

architectural battle going on in the last few years for it, and frankly, I'm biased to

it, but I think what's winning is a more simplified architecture that's lower cost.

And guess what? That bias is towards optical.

It's the old, the switch when you can route when you have to. The same thing

could be applied to optical versus routing. And we've invested in enough

capability around the routing space to be able to address the needs of the

customers, but it's a much more simplified architecture and it's lower cost and

incredibly simplified versus let's stick high end routers everywhere.

Listen, we're up against some very, very large and entrenched players that have

got the large share of that market. But for us, it's all upside. We're the challenger

and we can be disruptive, and we are being. We've won over 200 customers now

in the IP packet space, and it's growing at 20, 30% a year.

Tal:

You mentioned WaveLogic 6. Beyond just having another number on speed, what

is driving the deployment of such a product and where do you see the demand?

Gary:

I think it's multifaceted. It's, at the extreme, it's long haul, submarine type

networks where you want to maximize the amount of capacity over long distance,

and clearly 1.6 terabytes over single fiber. You've got that dimension to it.

You've got the spectral efficiency that you can gain by putting multiple 800 gigs

in the metro type space, which is the fastest growing space, whether it's

converged IP or not.

And then you've got the whole interesting space of next generation of pluggables

in their various forms. And also, potentially putting coherent technology into the

datacenter. We've thought for a while that the datacenter at some point, pan

forward, would run out of steam. And there'd be an intersect point where the

economics and the technology of coherence would be qualified into the

datacenter.

And the next version as we go through WaveLogic 6 will address that market.

Now, we'll see about how quickly it takes up or whether that market is ready, but

we're encouraged by what were the conversations we're having with some of the

large hyperscalers.

Tal:

Whenever I talk to you or I talk to executives at Ciena, I focus less about

competition because I think that battle you won. Now, I'm more focusing about

drivers. And I want you, if you don't mind, to take us through the three big pillars,

there are more, but I want carriers, cloud, and cable, telecom carriers, cloud, and

cable, and tell us what are the big drivers for growth? What are the big projects,

the big things they're doing that drive your growth within these customers?

Gary:

Let's start with at least a third of our business comes directly from cloud, directly

from cloud, and a lot more of our business comes from cloud indirectly. When

they go outside of North America in particular, they don't necessarily, and they

don't want to necessarily own the fiber and all the rest of it. It's a massive

segment for us.

What's driving the growth there is (a) more datacenters, more applications going

up, more traffic, more eyeballs, etcetera. The other piece that I don't think is fully

appreciated is machine-to-machine traffic growth, and that is a big factor in

what's driving the network growth for the cloud players. And I don't think that is

sort of fully appreciated.

And the diversity of the networks now are quite complicated, they're quite large

in scale, as you'd expect, but these are the major players. The content players are

the major owners of submarine cable architecture now. They're the number one

players in the world. And it makes a lot of sense because they're linking up their

datacenters and they're getting into growth in international markets.

I mean, the amount of activity in India right now from the cloud guys is pretty

interesting. It's a multifaceted relationship. It's on long haul, it's on submarine,

it's in different countries where they're growing national penetration. It's also into

metro and connecting their short haul datacenters. Drivers for growth there are all

