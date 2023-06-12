Ciena : BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference

Ciena Corporation

June 8, 2023

Gary: It's really the shift in convergence to metro, so it's where people are converging

their metro networks, which takes a lot of cost out for the carriers. Most of the tier

one carriers around the world are at some stage of evolution of that, Verizon,

etcetera, AT&T. And it's also the investment in broadband, so broadband _____.

You saw us make a number of acquisitions in the last 18 months really to

strengthen our position on the optical side or the edge of the network, intercepting

at 10 gig is where we're looking to do that. We're really filling out the whole

converged optical packet portfolio.

Tal: On that, we are seeing trends from both ends, meaning wireless companies are,

routing companies I meant to say, routing companies going down market and

trying to have more, to consolidate the market to the router level with optical

capabilities, and we're seeing Ciena going up market basically. Take us through

the journey of the carrier, or the journey of the customer. What do you bring to

the market that they don't have today, or they won't have from your competitors

from other types of boxes? Not necessarily an optical box.

Gary: The religious war, if you will, is if you're coming from the IP layer, guess what

you're going to lead with? You're going to lead with IP. If you're coming from

optical, guess what we're going to lead with? There has been kind of an

architectural battle going on in the last few years for it, and frankly, I'm biased to

it, but I think what's winning is a more simplified architecture that's lower cost.

And guess what? That bias is towards optical.

It's the old, the switch when you can route when you have to. The same thing

could be applied to optical versus routing. And we've invested in enough

capability around the routing space to be able to address the needs of the

customers, but it's a much more simplified architecture and it's lower cost and

incredibly simplified versus let's stick high end routers everywhere.

Listen, we're up against some very, very large and entrenched players that have

got the large share of that market. But for us, it's all upside. We're the challenger

and we can be disruptive, and we are being. We've won over 200 customers now

in the IP packet space, and it's growing at 20, 30% a year.

Tal: You mentioned WaveLogic 6. Beyond just having another number on speed, what

is driving the deployment of such a product and where do you see the demand?

Gary: I think it's multifaceted. It's, at the extreme, it's long haul, submarine type

networks where you want to maximize the amount of capacity over long distance,

and clearly 1.6 terabytes over single fiber. You've got that dimension to it.