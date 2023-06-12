|
Ciena : BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript
|
|
Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference
|
|
Ciena Corporation
|
|
June 8, 2023
|
Tal:
|
Thanks, guys, for coming. Perfect timing for our conversation. I've prepared a
|
|
very long list of questions, but I'm going to ask you about the current events.
|
|
Surprise, surprise. Ciena, great position. We spoke here, I'm going to give you the
|
|
background a little bit, we spoke here at the conference a lot about data growth.
|
|
We spoke about the applications that they're driving, and we just had a keynote
|
|
from an internal Bank of America guy who basically spoke about what drives
|
|
data, what drives growth.
|
|
And there is agreement that the networks that are needed are, or the networks
|
|
need to support tremendous growth in data. With it, you're seeing pushout in
|
|
spending of large customers or cloud customers. Can you give us the background
|
|
to your recent statements on the quarter about some pushouts of contracts and
|
|
also, something I asked you on the call I'll ask again, how do you distinguish
|
|
between a pushout of a contract and a cancellation of a contract, or a pushout of
|
|
deployment and cancellation of deployment.
|
Gary:
|
Let me kind of start at the top and then the overall demand. Let's not sort of
|
|
confuse quarterly commentary with the overall demand to it. Overall demand is
|
|
super strong and has been very consistently for a long period of time. And we
|
|
expect that to continue for all the dynamics that you guys sort of talked about, so
|
|
sort of cover that.
|
|
We're dealing this year with the kind of whiplash as others are, too, around the
|
|
whole supply chain, so supply/demand, etcetera. At the bottom end of our current
|
|
range for the year, you're talking about 18% growth, which is pretty strong
|
|
growth in any, by anybody's book. Part of the dynamics that we're seeing, and I'll
|
|
answer the question in content players, cloud players, cloud players were up for
|
|
Ciena 32% year-on-year, so clearly very strong segment.
|
|
We expect them to be greater than our corporate average for the year. So,
|
|
midpoint of the range is 20% growth. The content players are not pausing.
|
|
They're continuing to drive and build their network. No question about that. What
|
|
we did see with the _____, it would have been even greater growth than that had
|
|
they not said listen, we can't take all that equipment in one hit. We need to profile
|
|
that out from our budgets and from our operational point of view.
|
|
And we're still seeing growth that will be in excess of 20% for the year for these
|
|
guys in revenue. That's sort of a good news story and a positive piece. What we
|
|
saw particularly in this quarter was tier one North American carriers where our
|
|
supply chain is ameliorating. We're turning up at their front door with lots of
|
|
trucks, and they're saying, whoa, this is all coming at once. Our sort of logistical
|
|
aperture is only so wide. And by the way, our budget has not doubled this year
|
|
and you're turning up with all of this. We need to profile it out a little bit and
|
|
spread it out.
|
|
So, you've seen some of that, which really caused us to say, hey, we're taking the
|
|
low end of the range down to 18% growth because that _____. So, the context of
|
|
it is still, you're talking about not a lot of overall impact on the year. And then
|
|
your last, the other part of your question, you've got about five in there, I think,
|
|
Tal. Last part of your question, what's the difference between a cancellation and a
|
|
pushout? One's a cancellation and one's a pushout.
|
|
This is rescheduling. We're not seeing the cancellations. This is, they want the kit,
|
|
both the content players and the tier one carriers, they just can't take it all in one
|
|
hit. Just because Ciena is ready to deliver everything now that they ordered in the
|
|
last 18 months doesn't mean that the customer is prepared to take it.
|
Tal:
|
Did something happen, did something change, though, for example, from the
|
|
previous three months that suddenly they say not now?
|
Gary:
|
I think what's happened, and I'm really being specific about North American tier
|
|
one carriers. That phenomenon we're not seeing internationally and we're not
|
|
seeing it amongst the content players. That's largely completely settled down and
|
|
we're just delivering to profile. I think what happened with the North American
|
|
tier one carriers in conversations with them is a number of their suppliers, not just
|
|
Ciena, but just across their general ecosystem, have all kind of turned up at the
|
|
same time.
|
|
So, servers and all the rest of the stuff, and all the other stuff that they ordered. I
|
|
think that came to a head in the last sort of couple of months with them, which is
|
|
sort of consistent with what we're hearing from other parts of different industries.
|
|
I think it all sort of, all the trucks arrived at the same time.
|
Tal:
|
Let's forget the ebbs and flows of deployment, one quarter better, one quarter
|
|
weaker. Many of the investors here in the room are three-year investors, five-year
|
|
investors. They're not just looking at the quarters. And the question is, how do
|
|
you describe your position in the market? What drives your growth over the next
|
|
three years, without thinking about when things are coming from a quarterly
|
|
perspective?
|
Gary:
|
A couple of things I'd say in context to that, there's this perception - you and I
|
|
talked about this the other month - that the demand is cyclical. That's not true. If
|
|
you look at the last two decades, demand as defined by bandwidth growth has
|
|
grown 20 to 40% every year for about the last two decades. And that is continuing
|
|
to go.
|
|
And then all the dynamics that we're familiar with, more people moving to the
|
|
cloud, 5G buildouts, etcetera, dare I say the AI word, all of that's sort of in front.
|
|
That's all pretty solid. One of the questions is around, if you look through the
|
|
craziness of the last two to three years, what is Ciena's real size? What the real
|
|
growth of the business, which I can totally understand given all the fluctuations
|
|
going up.
|
|
The answer to the question is 7 to 8% growth. If you take sort of the midpoint of
|
|
this year around what we think we'll finish at and you look back over the three to
|
|
four years, you 7 to 8% growth. By the way, if you do the exercise for the last
|
|
decade, the answer is 7 to 8%. In a market that's growing typically two to three,
|
|
and I'm talking really optical now, and a demand characteristic for bandwidth of
|
|
20 to 30.
|
|
So, we're constantly taking cost out, and that's been the profile, and very
|
|
consistent profile of the company. If you then get to answer your question around
|
|
what do we think the next sort of one to three years is, I mean, clearly, if you take
|
|
our core business, our optical business, we have a massive technology lead that's
|
|
just about to be elongated with WaveLogic 6.
|
|
We were the first with 100 gig, we were the first with 400 gig, we were the first
|
|
with 800 gig, we're the first with 1.6 terabytes, and it's not just the speed, it's the
|
|
spectral efficiency and all the things that that will bring, and all the derivatives in
|
|
that into the long haul, the metro, and pluggables, etcetera. We're going to do all
|
|
the different variants of that with WaveLogic 6.
|
|
We've got tremendous technology, leadership, and relationships there, both with
|
|
the cloud players and the major carriers around the world. And we're number one
|
|
in data centric connectivity. We're number one in submarine connectivity. We're
|
|
number one in the India market, which is the fastest growing market in the world
|
|
right now. So, we're very well placed on the optical side for those dynamics that I
|
|
talked about to continue.
|
|
The real question then is, okay, how do you grow faster than that 7 to 8% CAGR?
|
|
And that really comes into question what we've been investing in for a long time
|
|
now, which is the convergence of Packet Optical, which is an industry we've
|
|
talked about for about two decades, but it's finally kind of happening I think now.
|
|
And that's an upside opportunity for us. It really expands that TAM considerably.
|
|
Basically, doubles that TAM over time to $20-odd billion.
|
|
That business right now, last year, was about $400 million. It's growing at a very
|
|
healthy rate. This year will be in excess of half a billion. So, still a very small
|
|
number, really, relative to the market opportunity, but we think we're very well
|
|
placed now with the technologies to go expand in that space.
|
Tal:
|
What drives the growth in this market?
|
|
Gary:
|
It's really the shift in convergence to metro, so it's where people are converging
|
|
their metro networks, which takes a lot of cost out for the carriers. Most of the tier
|
|
one carriers around the world are at some stage of evolution of that, Verizon,
|
|
etcetera, AT&T. And it's also the investment in broadband, so broadband _____.
|
|
You saw us make a number of acquisitions in the last 18 months really to
|
|
strengthen our position on the optical side or the edge of the network, intercepting
|
|
at 10 gig is where we're looking to do that. We're really filling out the whole
|
|
converged optical packet portfolio.
|
Tal:
|
On that, we are seeing trends from both ends, meaning wireless companies are,
|
|
routing companies I meant to say, routing companies going down market and
|
|
trying to have more, to consolidate the market to the router level with optical
|
|
capabilities, and we're seeing Ciena going up market basically. Take us through
|
|
the journey of the carrier, or the journey of the customer. What do you bring to
|
|
the market that they don't have today, or they won't have from your competitors
|
|
from other types of boxes? Not necessarily an optical box.
|
Gary:
|
The religious war, if you will, is if you're coming from the IP layer, guess what
|
|
you're going to lead with? You're going to lead with IP. If you're coming from
|
|
optical, guess what we're going to lead with? There has been kind of an
|
|
architectural battle going on in the last few years for it, and frankly, I'm biased to
|
|
it, but I think what's winning is a more simplified architecture that's lower cost.
|
|
And guess what? That bias is towards optical.
|
|
It's the old, the switch when you can route when you have to. The same thing
|
|
could be applied to optical versus routing. And we've invested in enough
|
|
capability around the routing space to be able to address the needs of the
|
|
customers, but it's a much more simplified architecture and it's lower cost and
|
|
incredibly simplified versus let's stick high end routers everywhere.
|
|
Listen, we're up against some very, very large and entrenched players that have
|
|
got the large share of that market. But for us, it's all upside. We're the challenger
|
|
and we can be disruptive, and we are being. We've won over 200 customers now
|
|
in the IP packet space, and it's growing at 20, 30% a year.
|
Tal:
|
You mentioned WaveLogic 6. Beyond just having another number on speed, what
|
|
is driving the deployment of such a product and where do you see the demand?
|
Gary:
|
I think it's multifaceted. It's, at the extreme, it's long haul, submarine type
|
|
networks where you want to maximize the amount of capacity over long distance,
|
|
and clearly 1.6 terabytes over single fiber. You've got that dimension to it.
|
|
You've got the spectral efficiency that you can gain by putting multiple 800 gigs
|
in the metro type space, which is the fastest growing space, whether it's
|
|
converged IP or not.
|
|
And then you've got the whole interesting space of next generation of pluggables
|
|
in their various forms. And also, potentially putting coherent technology into the
|
|
datacenter. We've thought for a while that the datacenter at some point, pan
|
|
forward, would run out of steam. And there'd be an intersect point where the
|
|
economics and the technology of coherence would be qualified into the
|
|
datacenter.
|
|
And the next version as we go through WaveLogic 6 will address that market.
|
|
Now, we'll see about how quickly it takes up or whether that market is ready, but
|
|
we're encouraged by what were the conversations we're having with some of the
|
|
large hyperscalers.
|
Tal:
|
Whenever I talk to you or I talk to executives at Ciena, I focus less about
|
|
competition because I think that battle you won. Now, I'm more focusing about
|
|
drivers. And I want you, if you don't mind, to take us through the three big pillars,
|
|
there are more, but I want carriers, cloud, and cable, telecom carriers, cloud, and
|
|
cable, and tell us what are the big drivers for growth? What are the big projects,
|
|
the big things they're doing that drive your growth within these customers?
|
Gary:
|
Let's start with at least a third of our business comes directly from cloud, directly
|
|
from cloud, and a lot more of our business comes from cloud indirectly. When
|
|
they go outside of North America in particular, they don't necessarily, and they
|
|
don't want to necessarily own the fiber and all the rest of it. It's a massive
|
|
segment for us.
|
|
What's driving the growth there is (a) more datacenters, more applications going
|
|
up, more traffic, more eyeballs, etcetera. The other piece that I don't think is fully
|
|
appreciated is machine-to-machine traffic growth, and that is a big factor in
|
|
what's driving the network growth for the cloud players. And I don't think that is
|
|
sort of fully appreciated.
|
|
And the diversity of the networks now are quite complicated, they're quite large
|
|
in scale, as you'd expect, but these are the major players. The content players are
|
|
the major owners of submarine cable architecture now. They're the number one
|
|
players in the world. And it makes a lot of sense because they're linking up their
|
|
datacenters and they're getting into growth in international markets.
|
|
I mean, the amount of activity in India right now from the cloud guys is pretty
|
|
interesting. It's a multifaceted relationship. It's on long haul, it's on submarine,
|
|
it's in different countries where they're growing national penetration. It's also into
|
|
metro and connecting their short haul datacenters. Drivers for growth there are all
|
|
Disclaimer
Ciena Corporation published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:16:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
