Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently set near-term science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets (SBTs), approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), further extending the company’s promise to reduce its environmental impact. Ciena’s SBTs address its direct operations, as well as its innovative technology solutions, which can reduce the environmental impact of networks across the globe. The targets align with the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Ciena has committed to the following science-based targets:

An absolute goal to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 80.6% by fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2019 levels

An intensity-based goal to reduce total Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions per unit of capacity shipped in Gb/s by 71.3% by fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2019 levels

Ciena’s new greenhouse gas reduction targets build upon the company’s previous goal to be carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2, and certain Scope 3, emissions by 2024, which it is on track to achieve. Ciena also remains committed to its goals to use 100% renewable energy in key facilities by the end of 2023 and use packaging with 70% recycled content by weight by 2025.

“Pursuing innovative solutions that can positively impact our planet is an authentic extension of our desire to do good for our people, customers, and communities. Our new science-based targets mark the next evolution of Ciena’s sustainability journey, addressing our operations and supply chain, as well as our products and services. By reducing energy, space, waste, and materials in our products, we can reduce the environmental impact of communications networks across the globe and help our customers achieve their climate ambitions,” said Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ciena.

