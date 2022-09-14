Ciena : Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Transcript

Ciena Corporation

9/13/2022

delivering it to our customers costs more. So, our costs on that line would be about four

times typical this year, and that's resulting in about a 400-basis point impact on our

margins right now.

Additive to that is these acute integrated circuit challenges right now. Because they gate

so disproportionately the modems that I talked about, that's an additional about 200 basis

points of impact that we saw in Q3, and we expect to see, at least until things normalize

in that regard.

So, roughly, you add the two together, roughly a 600-basis point impact. We do think

things will improve, as I said, certainly on the latter issue. That will improve into '23. The

semi issue, again, make your own assumptions about that. Our view is that we absolutely

see line of sight to getting back to our target mid-40s gross margin range. However, we

don't think that's going to occur in Fiscal '23. The reality is on semis it's not as though a

light switch is going to flip and all of a sudden everything will be good. It's going to take

some time for this capacity to come online, to burn down backlog in inventory, and then

to normalize back. So, it will take a little bit of time.

Rod Hall: What about work-arounds? You guys have talked about redesigns. How's that going?

When does it start to impact? Is it already impacting your ability to serve backlog?

David Rothenstein: So, it's a good question. So, what we talked about is we're not just sitting on our hands

and waiting for these suppliers to deliver these integrated circuits. We have the beginning

of our Q2, in earnest, set a number of different things to mitigate the risk. You mentioned

engineering alternatives. One is to qualify alternative sources of supply. Another is to

redesign certain of our products to accept different alternative components. Those, by

definition, take time. These are not Jelly Bean parts. These are highly sophisticated pieces

of equipment with, as I said, thousands of parts on a chip that fits on the tip of your

finger. So, that does take some quarters to instantiate. We do expect to start seeing the

benefit of some of those efforts as we move into '23. And while we're waiting for that,

we're continuing to procure equipment on the open market, placing large advanced POs,

and of course working with these suppliers.

Rod Hall: Great. So, backlog has continued to grow, and you guys have recently - the latest

disclosure is a $4.4 billion number, which is kind of mind-boggling in terms of its size.

But I think our revenue estimate next year is $4 billion, or something like it. It's about

just over $4 billion. So, your backlog is bigger than our revenue estimate. So, I wonder

how that's affecting customer perceptions. And are you concerned that it puts you in any

kind of competitive disadvantage or creates any kind of friction that way with customers?

Just curious how those conversations are going, given people are having to wait so long

for things.

David Rothenstein: Obviously, topical. You're right, the backlog has grown exponentially. Just to dimension

it for you, we were at $2.1 billion coming out of our last fiscal year, and in nine months

it's now at $4.4 billion, which is a mind-blowing number. And that's great, and it's not

great, for different reasons. It's great, obviously, because we have, as you said, significant

line of sight to the next period of time in terms of being able to service that backlog and

turn it into revenue. It's not great because, by definition, as I said, we're not servicing that

demand for our customers. And so, that is a problem.

We do think that growth rate of the backlog is of course going to have to normalize.

That's just not sustainable. When it normalizes exactly how, we don't know. What I think

has been nice is that we've not seen, as we've said, we've not seen any cancellations of