Ciena : Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference Transcript
Ciena Corporation
9/13/2022 - 12:15 PM EDT
Speaker ID:
Page 1
Ciena Corporation
September 13, 2022
12:15 PM EDT
Rod Hall:
I think we're going to get going. Good morning, everyone. Hope you had a good start to
the day, fully caffeinated, Day 2 here at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia +
Technology Conference. I'm still trying to learn the name of it.
I'm Rod Hall. I'm the hardware analyst at Goldman Sachs. I've done networking and
telecom infrastructure for a long time, but my team and I also do consumer systems,
consumer electronics stuff. So, we do a broad gamut of things.
We're very pleased to have Ciena with us today, one of our favorite infrastructure
companies. Got David...
David Rothenstein:
One? Not
the favorite?
Rod Hall:
We have a couple, actually, it turns out. You're not the only one out there.
But David Rothenstein, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel - so,
you have a lot of jobs, it seems. You must be pretty busy.
David Rothenstein:
Yes, I get to regulate myself.
Rod Hall:
So, welcome. Thanks for coming.
So, I guess before I jump into - I've got a bunch of specific questions. Maybe it would be
good for you to give us and the investors, because you don't necessarily do these things
all that often, a little bit of an overview of what you do, what you focus on day to day
yourself in your role. And then, I'll jump into some specific questions. How about that?
David Rothenstein:
That's great. Thanks, Rod. And thanks for having us. And nice to see everyone.
So, I've been at Ciena for twenty-one and a half years, through, I guess, two and a half
different financial downturns. And my role has shifted over the course of time. As Rod
said, I've been the General Counsel of Ciena since 2008, but I've been taking on
additional roles over the course of time. I also am in charge of corporate real estate,
sustainability, government relations. I ran human resources for a year. And I'm now the
Chief Strategy Officer in charge, obviously, of looking at our strategic planning
Ciena Corporation
9/13/2022 - 12:15 PM EDT
Speaker ID:
Page 2
processes, as well as corporate development with respect to strategic partnerships, M&A,
venture capital investments, things like that.
Rod Hall:
Great. Okay, David. Thank you. A lot of roles there over the years, too.
So, the biggest question that we're getting now - and of course, you probably are getting
as well; I'm sure you've had this question 10 times in the last week, if not 20 - is related
to supply. And one of the things that we're trying to puzzle out, I think, is we know that
consumer electronics, certain areas, are very weak. TVs are very weak. PCs are
extremely weak. We hear that - although Dell yesterday said that this isn't really
happening with them, but we hear that at least some components are becoming more
available out in the market somewhere, but they don't seem to be finding their way to
companies like Ciena. And so, that's kind of a puzzle for us. We're wondering: (a) are
those components fungible into companies like Ciena, or maybe they aren't; and (b) if
they are fungible, where are they, and is it just a matter of time before they show up and
things get better? So, I'm just curious kind of what's your take on all the supply situation
right here as we sit.
David Rothenstein:
A lot to unpack there, but let me try to kind of take it piece by piece.
So, in general, you're right. I mean, supply is the first, second, third question that we and
I think all tech manufacturers are getting these days. From our standpoint - and I think
it's really important to contextualize it - is that the vast majority of our supply chain are
performing in accordance with their commitments. And yes, there are lead times that
have been extended because of semi shortages and things like that. That's certainly well
documented. But the vast majority of them - and I'd say 95% of our suppliers - are
delivering in accordance with their commitments, which is good and I think echoes what
a lot of others have been saying about some degrees of green shoots coming out of the
supply chain.
What's happened to us, in particular, over the past few months is we've seen some more
acute challenges beyond just semi, in that we've had a handful of suppliers who make
very specific integrated circuits that go into our modem technology and they have
effectively not delivered on their commitments that we were even hearing from them a
few months ago, both in terms of volume and in terms of timing.
And the problem with that for us is because these are what we call them as - you may
have heard the term - golden screws. These are very low value parts - $1, $5, $20 parts -
largely in terms of power management and control. And that gets to part of your question,
Rod, in terms of why others are seeing a glut. These are very specific power management
and control integrated circuits that go into our high-performing optics systems. And
because they gate - they're incidental to the functionality of our modem technology, but
they're essential to their manufacture; meaning, we can't get a modem out without these
golden screws.
And just to give you a data point to kind of play out that disproportionate impact, of the,
say, top 10 biggest problem integrated circuit components that we're seeing today, that
would be about $5 million in cost, if we could get our hands on them today. That $5
million of cost of those circuits would gate about $1 billion of modem revenue for us. So,
$5 million equates to $1 billion. And that really kind of sums up the nut of the problem,
which is why we fell short of our Q3 expectations and why the guide for Q4 was also
below our and the Street's expectations.
Ciena Corporation
9/13/2022 - 12:15 PM EDT
Speaker ID:
Page 3
In terms of why perhaps others are seeing - particularly, you mentioned consumer
electronics - part of the challenge is that these are not necessarily commoditized, that
they're low value, they're low cost, but they're not necessarily commoditized. So, while
some of these parts are used in other industries, like consumer electronics, also
automotive, and that we think in many cases we've been allocated away from, in some of
the cases that you're seeing the glut, they're just simply not - they're not fungible, they
don't translate into that. And just even within our own portfolio, we've seen the problem
with our modems on the optical portfolio. We have not seen the problem in our routing
and switching portfolio. Those use a different set of power management and control
integrated circuits. So, we don't have the same supply chain issues in that portfolio.
Rod Hall:
Right. Right. So, how long do you think some of these - presumably, some of the
capacity - well, I know for sure some of the capacity that makes this specialized stuff for
you is also making, has been making chips for the PC industry and so on. So, that
capacity can be repurposed. How long do you think before some of that free capacity
starts to help things in terms of - how soon before the $5 million starts getting served?
David Rothenstein:
It's a fair question. Believe me, we're asking it ourselves. What we are doing is we're
spending a lot of time with these suppliers, asking those same questions, having those
types of discussions. And what we've said is we do expect an improvement in the volume
and predictability of these integrated circuits as we move into our Fiscal '23, which is a
month or two away from now. So, we do expect to see some improvement in that regard.
But the reality is we purchase, we procure over 10,000 different components, and trying
to play a little bit of Whac-A-Mole in terms of what is available, when, is a bit difficult.
But we do see some improvement in that regard, which should help address some of our
issues in terms of the size of our backlog, which is great, but it also means that we're not
servicing some of the customer demand. And frankly, that's not good. We're pretty upset
about the current situation. We've had those discussions with our suppliers. Because by
definition, it means we're not meeting our customers' needs, and that's not okay.
So, we do expect some improvement on those integrated circuits as we move into '23. In
terms of the broader semiconductor issues, make your own assumption. The conventional
wisdom is some degree of improvement back to normalcy with more regular lead times in
some time in the middle or second half of 2023. And we think that's probably a
reasonable assumption.
Rod Hall:
Yes, it seems like that's the circular reference consensus view, but then things are
breaking loose a lot faster than I think when that view was originally formed. And I think
that view is informed by the fact that things have kept happening that nobody expected to
happen in China, particularly with regards to lockdowns and stuff. So, we'll see whether
that feels conservative now as we sit here today, but I guess we'll wait and see.
David Rothenstein:
Trying to make predictions in the current uncertain environment is a bit of a fool's errand.
Rod Hall:
Is there a -? How close to this are you, yourself? In your role, I wouldn't think too much,
you're doing too much on this? Or is it just all hands to the pump, everybody is working
on supply?
David Rothenstein:
Well, I'm surely not the one who's going in and having the discussion (inaudible) our
procurement team and the different suppliers. But we - our CEO, CFO, myself, and a lot
of the executive leadership team's time is being spent on these issues with customer
escalations, supplier discussions, and trying to answer the exact same questions that
you're asking right now.
Ciena Corporation
9/13/2022 - 12:15 PM EDT
Speaker ID:
Page 4
Rod Hall:
One of the things that we're, I think, not great at in the investment community is thinking
- we always start, we always ask the same questions about these kinds of things, but we
really don't understand all the details underlying it and that you're having to deal with to
execute. Is there anything that we should be asking that we're not? Any second-, third-
order effects we should be thinking about or looking into that maybe you're not hearing
as much from investors? Or do you think people are covering it pretty well as a subject?
David Rothenstein:
I think people, by and large, have a read on the situation. If there's one thing that I would
call out is that I do think there is sometimes a tendency in the current environment to
focus really on the short-term nature of the supply chain challenges and what that means
for the business. And that's entirely understandable.
At the same time, context is king, and I think one cannot and should not lose sight of the
broader industry demand drivers, these secular demand drivers that we believe are
incredibly strong, are incredibly durable. We can talk about what they are. But I do see a
little bit of that being lost in terms of a longer-term view. Because yes, there are
uncertainties right now, whether it be supply chain shortages, a land war in Europe, a
pandemic, highest inflation for decades here in the U.S., inflation in Europe for totally
different reasons - does that lead to a recession? If so, when and how deep? - labor
shortages, a war for talent. You have any number of different uncertainties. And it's easy
to sit here and say, well, why would you invest in anything right now?
But our view is that these demand drivers - the cloud adoption across the customer
segments, whether it be service providers, cloud providers, or enterprises - is so strong
and will continue to persist, that our strategic thesis is we're going to invest and continue
to invest into the uncertainty, both with our organic growth initiatives and possibly
inorganic accelerants to that growth.
Rod Hall:
I mean, that's one of the - we have more interest in infrastructure technology companies,
like yours, than we do just about anything else we cover. So, investors, I think, appreciate
that. Wall Street tends to work on the things that it's a rate of change business. So, they
work on the things that they don't understand even - I think most people do understand
the growth drivers longer term, maybe with minor differences.
David Rothenstein:
Glad to hear that.
Rod Hall:
So, costs. Let's talk about costs a little bit. Everybody is seeing higher costs and
components, logistics. Could you just recap the margin impact that those have had on
Ciena, specifically, and talk a little bit about the trajectory of margins from here as this
hopefully improves over time?
David Rothenstein:
Absolutely. So, what we've said, historically, is that our target margin range is in the mid-
40s percent. It was meaningfully higher during the pandemic, and that was entirely a
function of mix, where network operators simply were not doing any new deployments or
build-outs. It was just pure capacity ads, which carry proportionately higher margin. So,
we were seeing margins in the high-40s in 2020 and 2021.
What we've seen in the past year or so is, obviously, a degradation in the margin profile,
and that's really for two reasons. One is these semi shortages, which have directly
resulted in what we call higher exception costs. Think broker fees. When we have to go
into the open market and procure available components, we're paying fees to the brokers
to be able to access those materials. There's also higher freight and delivery costs,
expedite fees. Just getting your hands on anything right now in the semi space and
Ciena Corporation
9/13/2022 - 12:15 PM EDT
Speaker ID:
Page 5
delivering it to our customers costs more. So, our costs on that line would be about four
times typical this year, and that's resulting in about a 400-basis point impact on our
margins right now.
Additive to that is these acute integrated circuit challenges right now. Because they gate
so disproportionately the modems that I talked about, that's an additional about 200 basis
points of impact that we saw in Q3, and we expect to see, at least until things normalize
in that regard.
So, roughly, you add the two together, roughly a 600-basis point impact. We do think
things will improve, as I said, certainly on the latter issue. That will improve into '23. The
semi issue, again, make your own assumptions about that. Our view is that we absolutely
see line of sight to getting back to our target mid-40s gross margin range. However, we
don't think that's going to occur in Fiscal '23. The reality is on semis it's not as though a
light switch is going to flip and all of a sudden everything will be good. It's going to take
some time for this capacity to come online, to burn down backlog in inventory, and then
to normalize back. So, it will take a little bit of time.
Rod Hall:
What about work-arounds? You guys have talked about redesigns. How's that going?
When does it start to impact? Is it already impacting your ability to serve backlog?
David Rothenstein:
So, it's a good question. So, what we talked about is we're not just sitting on our hands
and waiting for these suppliers to deliver these integrated circuits. We have the beginning
of our Q2, in earnest, set a number of different things to mitigate the risk. You mentioned
engineering alternatives. One is to qualify alternative sources of supply. Another is to
redesign certain of our products to accept different alternative components. Those, by
definition, take time. These are not Jelly Bean parts. These are highly sophisticated pieces
of equipment with, as I said, thousands of parts on a chip that fits on the tip of your
finger. So, that does take some quarters to instantiate. We do expect to start seeing the
benefit of some of those efforts as we move into '23. And while we're waiting for that,
we're continuing to procure equipment on the open market, placing large advanced POs,
and of course working with these suppliers.
Rod Hall:
Great. So, backlog has continued to grow, and you guys have recently - the latest
disclosure is a $4.4 billion number, which is kind of mind-boggling in terms of its size.
But I think our revenue estimate next year is $4 billion, or something like it. It's about
just over $4 billion. So, your backlog is bigger than our revenue estimate. So, I wonder
how that's affecting customer perceptions. And are you concerned that it puts you in any
kind of competitive disadvantage or creates any kind of friction that way with customers?
Just curious how those conversations are going, given people are having to wait so long
for things.
David Rothenstein:
Obviously, topical. You're right, the backlog has grown exponentially. Just to dimension
it for you, we were at $2.1 billion coming out of our last fiscal year, and in nine months
it's now at $4.4 billion, which is a mind-blowing number. And that's great, and it's not
great, for different reasons. It's great, obviously, because we have, as you said, significant
line of sight to the next period of time in terms of being able to service that backlog and
turn it into revenue. It's not great because, by definition, as I said, we're not servicing that
demand for our customers. And so, that is a problem.
We do think that growth rate of the backlog is of course going to have to normalize.
That's just not sustainable. When it normalizes exactly how, we don't know. What I think
has been nice is that we've not seen, as we've said, we've not seen any cancellations of
orders. And we've heard questions about double-ordering and forward-ordering, and the
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ciena Corporation published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 19:09:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIENA CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on CIENA CORPORATION
Sales 2022
3 510 M
-
-
Net income 2022
74,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
172 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
88,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 309 M
6 309 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,75x
EV / Sales 2023
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
7 205
Free-Float
99,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
42,59 $
Average target price
58,76 $
Spread / Average Target
38,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.