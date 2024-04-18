KISTI and Ciena build a high-speed research network that supports more than 200 research and educational institutions, industrial research organizations and laboratories nationwide

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) has successfully launched the first 600G nationwide research network in South Korea. Running on Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) programmable 800Gb/s coherent technology, KISTI's network is instrumental in building South Korea's reputation as a leader in research and development and digital innovation.

"With the recent increase in data-intensive science based on petascale or exascale data, many of the research tasks performed by our member institutions are driven by large-scale big data. Therefore, we have built KREONET, a high-speed national science and research network between member institutions. This collaborative research environment enables cutting-edge scientific and technological research and requires a high-speed network," explained BuSeung Cho, director of KISTI's KREONET Center. "The 600G research network can support the capacity and high bandwidth demands required by domestic and foreign member institutions."

The network, believed to be the first research network to provide long distance 600G capabilities in Asia, leverages Ciena's 6500, which enables KISTI to stay ahead of unpredictable network demands required for the cutting-edge research by KREONET member institutions. Additionally, Ciena's WaveLogic coherent technology improves optical network performance and optimizes power utilization in KISTI's network.

"South Korea is a leader in digital innovation, being the world's first country to launch commercial 5G service for example, and much of this progress is a result of the priority South Korea places on research and development. To help these researchers further innovate and collaborate better with their peers, KISTI is leveraging Ciena's WaveLogic coherent technology to empower its advanced network infrastructure," said Henry Kim, President, Ciena North Asia.

About KISTI

Digital transformation has become a mission in all fields of socioeconomics. With the advent of the 4th industrial revolution, science and technology innovation continues, our society is facing the era of digital transformation. KISTI, a leading research institute in science and technology information, leads open science based on science and technology infrastructure, and leads digital-based R&D innovation and new growth engines with world-class supercomputing and data analysis technology.

