Seren Juno Network Co., Ltd. and Seren Juno Network America Inc (Seren), operator of the NTT DATA-led JUNO submarine cable system, will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh Extreme, powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), to support Japan's digital hub ambitions. Linking the United States and Japan, the 10,000km JUNO cable is estimated to launch at the end of 2024, supporting the delivery of high-capacity services across Asia Pacific.

"NTT DATA is dedicated to providing reliable global internet infrastructure and Ciena's industry-leading WaveLogic 6 coherent optical technology will enable JUNO to start strong. We continue to see demands to build our global digital economy, and capacity and network performance are critical pillars to support this rapid growth," said Yoshio Sato, CEO, Seren.

"Existing Japan-U.S. cables are nearing capacity limits and there is a need to meet the growth of bandwidth-intensive applications associated with AI, cloud-based services, and streaming videos. Powered by WL6e, the JUNO cable, which is the largest trans-Pacific submarine cable system, will be ready to hit new service delivery targets as soon as it launches," said Thomas Soerenson, Vice President, Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena.

The JUNO cable will enjoy unprecedented fiber capacity and spectral efficiency with Ciena's performance-optimized WL6e delivering ubiquitous 800Gb, 400Gb, and 100Gb services. JUNO will also benefit from Ciena's Navigator Network Control Suite, which provides operational efficiencies for the cable, simplifying and accelerating planning, provisioning, and assurance workflows. Additionally, Ciena Services will provide submarine-specific automation for installation, spectrum activation, and testing for time savings and improved spectrum optimization. Submarine Line Terminal Equipment technical support will also be provided to maintain the highest network reliability.

About Seren Juno

Established in July 2022, Seren Juno is a joint venture of NTT Ltd. Japan Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., PC Landing Corp, and JA Mitsui Leasing, Ltd. Seren Juno is a company incorporated in Japan and a special purpose vehicle for design, construction, sales and operations of the JUNO trans-Pacific submarine cable system.

